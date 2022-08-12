ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beulah, MI

New Up North 2022: Local Restaurant & Business Openings

Searching for what’s new Up North in 2022? Each month in Traverse, Northern Michigan’s Magazine, we share the newest openings for local businesses, restaurants, breweries, wineries and so much more. Not a print or digital subscriber? Check out our quarterly online roundup below to see what’s new in Northern Michigan.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Benzie County, MI
Beulah, MI
9&10 News

DNR Investigating Large Black Cat Sighting in Copemish

Before the Drew Kostic Memorial 5K Tough Run at Twisted Trails Off Road Park on Saturday, a photographer for the event, Dakota Stebbins, took pictures of what appears to be a large cat. “It was a downpour and pretty, pretty good for most of the morning. I had a camouflage...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Northern Michigan passenger rail plan, from Ann Arbor to Traverse City, one step closer to reality

A plan to activate a railroad corridor that runs from Southeast Michigan to Traverse City and Petoskey has received new funding to advance planning stages. In July, Michigan state lawmakers, led by northern Michigan’s Senator Wayne Schmidt, included $1 million to advance the Northern Michigan passenger rail Phase II planning study in the State of Michigan’s 2023 Labor and Economic Opportunity budget.
Jake Wells

Visit the most unique bookstore in Michigan

book store photo interiorPhoto by John Michael Thomson (Unsplash) Imagine yourself in the most unique used bookstore in the world. What does it look like? Of course it has that unique but familiar smell of old books. I've been to a lot of bookstores, but none quite like Landmark Books in Traverse City. For starters, this bookstore is located in an old asylum. Yes, that's right, an old asylum.
northernexpress.com

Paradise Cove’s Leelanau Lemonade

Talk about a drink with a view. Here’s how to get yours. Step one: Belly up to the bar at Paradise Cove Bar & Grill (aka South End Tiki Bar) tucked along the shores of Lake Leelanau. Step two: Ask for the Leelanau Lemonade ($10.50). The description on the menu may be short and sweet—“lemony tart mixture, vodka lemonade”—but the drink is tall and sour in the best possible way. This baby eschews the artificial taste of so many lemon-based cocktails, instead offering an endlessly sippable and highly refreshing beverage. A sugared rim adds just the right touch of sweetness to have you going back for seconds. Step three: Take literally five paces from the bar and enjoy while looking out at the blue waters of Lake Leelanau, perhaps with a side of pretzel bites or onion rings from the grill’s menu. Find it at 9851 S Perrins Landing Dr., Traverse City. paradisecovemi.com/bar-grill.
9&10 News

Ann Arbor to Traverse City Railway Project Receives Over $2 Million in Grants for Phase II Study

The Northern Michigan Passenger Railway Project to connect Ann Arbor to Traverse City, and even Petoskey, got a huge boost in funds. “There is a $1 million allocation in the state’s budget that was made a few weeks ago, and so that goes through MDOT,” said Groundworks Center for Resilient Communities Transportation Program Manager Carolyn Ulstad. “Just this week, we found out that we were successful in partnership with the Cadillac Wexford Transit Authority that we received, and were awarded, the $1.3 million to continue the work as well.”
1470 WFNT

Stay in a Pabst Blue Ribbon 80′ Inspired Motel in Traverse City

Pabst Blue Ribbon wants to take vacationers in Traverse City back to a simpler time. Capitalizing on the brand’s new platform “Pabst is the Place", it offers new PBR-themed hotel rooms. According to Crain's Detroit, the nostalgic roadside Grand Traverse Motel on East Front Street was chosen as...
The Benzie County Record Patriot provides local news, sports, events and other community interests for the Benzie County Area

