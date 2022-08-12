Read full article on original website
New Up North 2022: Local Restaurant & Business Openings
Searching for what’s new Up North in 2022? Each month in Traverse, Northern Michigan’s Magazine, we share the newest openings for local businesses, restaurants, breweries, wineries and so much more. Not a print or digital subscriber? Check out our quarterly online roundup below to see what’s new in Northern Michigan.
A day of activities in Beulah takes a year's worth of planning
Events in Beulah don't just happen; they're the result of a year's worth of planning and collaboration.
Hot air balloons to rise over Northern Michigan in 2-day event
BELLAIRE, MI - Hot air balloon lovers will have the chance to see some beautiful late summer lift-offs when the Balloons over Bellaire event returns this month at Shanty Creek Resort in Northern Michigan. This year’s free, two-day event will take place Aug. 26 and 27. “Grab your camera...
DNR investigating possible large cat sighting in Manistee County
COPEMISH, MICH. -- The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is investigating reports of a large black cat sighting in Manistee County on Saturday. The cat was spotted at Twisted Trails Off Road Park in Copemish by Traverse City photographer Dakota Stebbins, who was onsite to photograph the Drew Kostic Memorial 5K Tough Run, 9&10 News reports.
The Top 4 Places in Michigan to Take a Scenic Fall Chairlift Ride
Forget summer. Allow me to help you start building your Fall Bucket List. If you have never taken in the colors of Michigan during the fall from above, you don't know what you're missing. We all know that Michigan offers some of the best leaf peeping in the country. Driving...
Frankfort Art Fair to feature 150 artists
The Frankfort Art Fair returns with a weekend full of activities.
Northern Michigan passenger rail plan, from Ann Arbor to Traverse City, one step closer to reality
A plan to activate a railroad corridor that runs from Southeast Michigan to Traverse City and Petoskey has received new funding to advance planning stages. In July, Michigan state lawmakers, led by northern Michigan’s Senator Wayne Schmidt, included $1 million to advance the Northern Michigan passenger rail Phase II planning study in the State of Michigan’s 2023 Labor and Economic Opportunity budget.
Visit the most unique bookstore in Michigan
book store photo interiorPhoto by John Michael Thomson (Unsplash) Imagine yourself in the most unique used bookstore in the world. What does it look like? Of course it has that unique but familiar smell of old books. I've been to a lot of bookstores, but none quite like Landmark Books in Traverse City. For starters, this bookstore is located in an old asylum. Yes, that's right, an old asylum.
Cedar Springs Man Charged with Stealing Trailer, Tools from Green Lake Township Fire Department Construction Site
A 30-year-old Cedar Springs man is facing larceny charges after the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office says he stole a trailer from a construction site at the new Green Lake Township Fire Department. On May 16, 2022, the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office was contacted about a stolen trailer...
Paradise Cove’s Leelanau Lemonade
Talk about a drink with a view. Here’s how to get yours. Step one: Belly up to the bar at Paradise Cove Bar & Grill (aka South End Tiki Bar) tucked along the shores of Lake Leelanau. Step two: Ask for the Leelanau Lemonade ($10.50). The description on the menu may be short and sweet—“lemony tart mixture, vodka lemonade”—but the drink is tall and sour in the best possible way. This baby eschews the artificial taste of so many lemon-based cocktails, instead offering an endlessly sippable and highly refreshing beverage. A sugared rim adds just the right touch of sweetness to have you going back for seconds. Step three: Take literally five paces from the bar and enjoy while looking out at the blue waters of Lake Leelanau, perhaps with a side of pretzel bites or onion rings from the grill’s menu. Find it at 9851 S Perrins Landing Dr., Traverse City. paradisecovemi.com/bar-grill.
County officials chose architectural firm for central dispatch renovation
An architectural firm out of Traverse City has been approved by the Benzie County Board of Commissioners to design central dispatch renovation.
Stay in a Pabst Blue Ribbon 80′ Inspired Motel in Traverse City
Pabst Blue Ribbon wants to take vacationers in Traverse City back to a simpler time. Capitalizing on the brand’s new platform “Pabst is the Place", it offers new PBR-themed hotel rooms. According to Crain's Detroit, the nostalgic roadside Grand Traverse Motel on East Front Street was chosen as...
Honeymoon Heartache and Wedding Dress Drama: Bride’s Dress Stolen in Traverse City
A downstate bride honeymooning in northern Michigan says the celebration hit a snag when someone stole her wedding dress. Fay Wilusz and her new husband Chris have no doubt been through a lot together. “We were friends for 11 years and we decided to start dating. And it worked out!”
New playground equipment awaits Frankfort Elementary students
New and returning students to Frankfort Elementary School will get a whole school year to use the school's new playground equipment.
Oliver Art Center shows off quintet of talent
The Oliver Art Center is showcasing five different artists, each with their own distinct style.
Lisa’s Little Gift Shop brightens up northern Michigan town
Lisa's Little Gift Shop is not that little, at least not in terms of the items it carries. There are wind chimes, jewelry, home goods, foodstuffs, local brands and more.
Grand Traverse Community Foundation accepting grant applications for awards up to $20K
The Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation is currently accepting applications for grants that are collectively available from its community funds.
Beulah man charged with murder bound to circuit court
A Beulah man charged with open murder was bound over to circuit court after a preliminary hearing.
