Batavia, NY

WHEC TV-10

Fact Check: Serial killer hunting in Rochester?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A serial killer or abductor hunting in Rochester, New York. That’s a claim going around on social media. A viewer contacted News10NBC asking if it’s legit. So Nikki Rudd went to work and is checking the facts. The post includes a mug shot....
ROCHESTER, NY
2 On Your Side

Black firefighter says captain took group to racist party

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Jerrod Jones says the party occurred last month at a private home in a wealthy section of town. In a notice of claim filed Thursday, Jerrod Jones said the party occurred last month at a private home in a wealthy section of Rochester. He and two other firefighters attended after their captain, Jeffrey Krywy, allegedly told them they should all go to the party.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Biden responds to Rushdie attack

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — President Biden has made a statement on Friday’s attack on author Salman Rushdie at the Chautauqua Institute. “Jill and I were shocked and saddened to learn of the vicious attack on Salman Rushdie yesterday in New York. We, together with all Americans and people around the world, are praying for his health and recovery. I […]
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Niagara Falls woman donates kidney to Lewiston mother

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — Last fall, Elena DePaolo thought she finally found her miracle. "I was devastated. I was absolutely devastated when my transplant was canceled in November," she said. All before she even turned 29, she beat cancer and had a miscarriage. That's when doctors discovered DePaolo was...
LEWISTON, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Langworthy criticizes Paladino over Planned Parenthood as Paladino plans Langworthy’s replacement

(WIVB) — New York State Republican Chairman Nick Langworthy on Monday called NY-23 opponent Carl Paladino an ‘abortion profiteer,’ citing that Paladino leases property at 750 Portage Rd. in Niagara Falls to Planned Parenthood. Paladino said in a separate press conference that the Planned Parenthood lease in the plaza predated his company’s ownership of the […]
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
iheart.com

Lonsberry: THE FIREMAN AND THE FRIED CHICKEN

The most complex problems are usually avoided by the simplest principles. The suspicions and prejudices between blacks and whites in America are complicated and never ending. They seem to grow worse with every passing day, with discord and distrust ever on the rise. And much of what we do to fight racism only seems to promote racism, leaving us worse off than when we started.
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Lonsberry: WHO SHOULD GET FIRED OVER RACIST PARTY?

In the wake of the press conference at which a black Rochester city firefighter told of being taken by his white captain to a mocking Juneteenth party featuring fried chicken and Hennessy, the natural question is: Who gets cancelled for this?. At the press conference, Democrat County Legislator Rachel Barnhart...
ROCHESTER, NY
visitfingerlakes.com

Labor Day - It starts with a burning Ring of Fire!

Labor Day Weekend is the unofficial end of summer, but it really depends how you look at it. No matter how much I adore summer, fall gives me a little kick in the butt to ramp things up again and get rolling on new projects. But, before we bid adieu to those ‘lazy days of summer,’ let’s enjoy our last sun-soaked afternoons and balmy evenings with Labor Day weekend activities topped off by the awesome “Ring of Fire” celebrations on Canandaigua, Honeoye, and Keuka Lakes..
CANANDAIGUA, NY
2 On Your Side

Slow Roll spotlights clean air campaigns

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Slow Roll Buffalo is rolling out from the Niagara Frontier Food Terminal (NFFT) on Clinton Street for this week's ride. This week's Slow Roll is focused on spotlighting clean air campaigns. The group is partnering up with the Clean Air Coalition of Western New York (CACWNY), which “builds power by developing grassroots leaders who organize their communities to run and win environmental justice and public health campaigns in Western New York.”
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Gov. Kathy Hochul on 'Red Flag' laws

NEW YORK — Gov. Kathy Hochul says changes made to gun laws following the Tops shooting are paying off. Hochul says there has been a major increase in applications for what are called "extreme risk protection orders" under New York's Red Flag Law, which is meant to keep guns away from people who may be a danger to themselves or others.
BUFFALO, NY
CITY News

Rochester enters the era of the $250,000 police officer

Rising crime and a labor shortage means no shortage of overtime for police officers. On any given day of the week last year, Rochester Police Officer Kevin Sizer put in a full shift as treasurer at the police union hall, then donned his department-issued blues and climbed into a cruiser for another shift patrolling the city. By the end of any given week, police...
visitrochester.com

8 Things to Do While Visiting Rochester for the DCA World Championships

Rochester is thrilled to welcome the 2022 Drum Corps Associates World Championships back to its familiar home at the Rochester Community Sports Complex. Along with stellar DCA performances and competition, here are some things to check out while in town for the DCA Championships from September 2 through September 4, 2022 in Rochester, NY.
ROCHESTER, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo Public Schools distributing seven day meal kits for the last 2 weeks of summer

BUFFALO, N.Y. — School is fast approaching, and in preparation, Buffalo Public Schools is distributing meals to help families during those last two weeks of summer. On Tuesdays Aug. 23 and 30 from 9-11 a.m., select schools will be distributing breakfast and lunch entrees with fresh produce and dairy items. These items are available to families with students in the Buffalo community.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
