In Your Neighborhood: Community Hero’s Gala

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 is in your neighborhood Chief Meteorologist Gil Simmons hosted the first “Our community hero’s gala” at Anthony’s Ocean View in New Haven.

4 CT residents seriously injured in MA crash

The event last night honored community heroes and their families awards were given in the names of heroes who lost their lives.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.