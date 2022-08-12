As one of the most successful producers in Hip Hop, DJ Khaled has a reach and career that aspiring hopefuls are looking to match. The hitmaker has been active in the industry for decades, and soon, he will be adding yet another star-studded project to his catalog with God Did. We've already received teasers as to what we can expect and Khaled even dropped off his "Staying Alive" single featuring Drake and Lil Baby, and to further promote his upcoming release, DJ Khaled caught up with Drink Champs.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO