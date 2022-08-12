ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple Creek, OH

Here's what's new in Southeast Local Schools for the 2022-'23 school year

Southeast Local Schools

Schools: Mt. Eaton Elementary, Holmesville Elementary, Fredericksburg Elementary, Apple Creek Elementary, John R. Lea Middle School, Waynedale High School

Superintendent: Jon Ritchie

District office: 9048 Dover Road, Apple Creek

Office number: 330-698-3001

Start date: Aug. 23 for grades 1-12, kindergartners stagger start between Aug. 23 and 24

New faces:

  • Katlyn LeBeau - Mt. Eaton, Title Tutor
  • Megan Kinsey - Mt. Eaton, Title Tutor
  • Stephanie Valek - Mt. Eaton, Custodian
  • Kina Adkins - Mt. Eaton, Part-time Long term Substitute
  • Courtney Gonzales - Mt. Eaton, Speech Language Pathologist
  • Madison Miller - Frederickburg, 2nd grade teacher
  • Shannon Miller - Fredericksburg, night sweeper
  • Tacy Cutright - Fredericksburg, paraprofessional
  • Carrie Morrison - Holmesville, paraprofessional
  • Amanda Shepherd - Holmesville, title tutor
  • Susan Shaffer - Holmesville, title tutor
  • Kina Adkins - Fredericksburg and Holmesville, music teacher
  • Stacie DeArment - Apple Creek, intervention specialist
  • Jennifer Crist - Apple Creek, tutor
  • Marcella Damron - John R. Lee, 7th grade writing
  • Tabitha Bailey - Waynedale, Study Hall Monitor
  • Kathryn Baumgartner - Waynedale, Faculty Manager
  • Zach Golec - Waynedale, Athletic Director and Head Football Coach
  • Sharon Mast - Waynedale, Head Cook
  • Tonya McKelvey - Waynedale, Dishwasher
  • Amanda Reed - Waynedale, Educational Aide
  • Megan Warne - Waynedale, Athletic Trainer

New equipment: The high school purchased a new 'Shoot-A-Way' practice device for the boys and girls basketball teams. Some of the Chromebooks at Fredericksburg, Holmesville and Mt. Eaton elementary schools will be updated for student and teacher use.

New building/renovations: Shawn Snyder, principal of Fredericksburg and Holmesville schools, wrote in an email that Holmesville "suffered substantial damage during the derecho storm in June," with portions of the roof being ripped off and some interior damages left behind. Repairs — including the addition of some new technology, ceiling tiles and flooring — were completed over the summer so the building could be opened for the new school year.

Construction of new K through 12 building behind the high school continued over the summer and is expected to be completed by the summer of 2024.

Back to School events:

  • Mt. Eaton Open House - Aug. 18 from 5 to 6 p.m.
  • John R. Lee Student Check-In Night - Aug. 18 from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m.
  • Waynedale Freshman Orientation - Aug. 18 at 2 p.m.

