Here's what's new in Southeast Local Schools for the 2022-'23 school year

Southeast Local Schools

Schools: Mt. Eaton Elementary, Holmesville Elementary, Fredericksburg Elementary, Apple Creek Elementary, John R. Lea Middle School, Waynedale High School

Superintendent: Jon Ritchie

District office: 9048 Dover Road, Apple Creek

Office number: 330-698-3001

Start date: Aug. 23 for grades 1-12, kindergartners stagger start between Aug. 23 and 24

New faces:

Katlyn LeBeau - Mt. Eaton, Title Tutor

Megan Kinsey - Mt. Eaton, Title Tutor

Stephanie Valek - Mt. Eaton, Custodian

Kina Adkins - Mt. Eaton, Part-time Long term Substitute

Courtney Gonzales - Mt. Eaton, Speech Language Pathologist

Madison Miller - Frederickburg, 2nd grade teacher

Shannon Miller - Fredericksburg, night sweeper

Tacy Cutright - Fredericksburg, paraprofessional

Carrie Morrison - Holmesville, paraprofessional

Amanda Shepherd - Holmesville, title tutor

Susan Shaffer - Holmesville, title tutor

Kina Adkins - Fredericksburg and Holmesville, music teacher

Stacie DeArment - Apple Creek, intervention specialist

Jennifer Crist - Apple Creek, tutor

Marcella Damron - John R. Lee, 7th grade writing

Tabitha Bailey - Waynedale, Study Hall Monitor

Kathryn Baumgartner - Waynedale, Faculty Manager

Zach Golec - Waynedale, Athletic Director and Head Football Coach

Sharon Mast - Waynedale, Head Cook

Tonya McKelvey - Waynedale, Dishwasher

Amanda Reed - Waynedale, Educational Aide

Megan Warne - Waynedale, Athletic Trainer

New equipment: The high school purchased a new 'Shoot-A-Way' practice device for the boys and girls basketball teams. Some of the Chromebooks at Fredericksburg, Holmesville and Mt. Eaton elementary schools will be updated for student and teacher use.

New building/renovations: Shawn Snyder, principal of Fredericksburg and Holmesville schools, wrote in an email that Holmesville "suffered substantial damage during the derecho storm in June," with portions of the roof being ripped off and some interior damages left behind. Repairs — including the addition of some new technology, ceiling tiles and flooring — were completed over the summer so the building could be opened for the new school year.

Construction of new K through 12 building behind the high school continued over the summer and is expected to be completed by the summer of 2024.

Back to School events:

Mt. Eaton Open House - Aug. 18 from 5 to 6 p.m.

John R. Lee Student Check-In Night - Aug. 18 from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Waynedale Freshman Orientation - Aug. 18 at 2 p.m.

