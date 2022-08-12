Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beto O'Rourke is looking forward to debate with Greg Abbott.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Opinion: A Church in Texas Performed an Anti-Gay, Christian Version of HamiltonK. RevsMcallen, TX
Texas Gov Abbott finally agrees to debate BetoAsh JurbergTexas State
Popular Texas supermarket set to close as soon as inventory runs outKristen WaltersTexas State
Guardsman Died Supporting Governor Abbott’s Operation Lonestar - He is Not the FirstTom HandyTexas State
kurv.com
Penitas Mayor Steps Down Following Corruption Plea
The embattled mayor of Penitas has resigned. Rodrigo Lopez, who pleaded guilty to a federal fraud charge last Thursday, turned in his resignation at the same time, according to the Progress Times, which also reports the city never publicly announced the resignation. It was learned after Lopez’s attorney provided a...
progresstimes.net
Louisiana man pleads guilty to kidnapping McAllen girl
This article appeared in the Aug. 12 issue of the Progress Times. A man accused of kidnapping a 13-year-old McAllen girl pleaded guilty last week. Brandon Galvez, 23, of Chalmette, Louisiana, met the girl on Snapchat in June 2020, according to McAllen Municipal Court records. Less than two weeks after they started talking, Galvez traveled to McAllen, kidnapped the girl and sexually assaulted her.
PD: Social media serial killer post deemed hoax
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department addressed a Facebook post circulating nationally about a serial killer on the loose as a hoax. According to police, after investigating the validity of a post made by Nicole Smolly on the McAllen Tx Buy Sell Trade page on Facebook, it was discovered that similar posts have […]
Pecos man listed on Texas Top 10 Wanted Fugitive List
PECOS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Jose Manuel Hernandez, 31, is wanted by the Pecos Police Department and the Reeves County Sheriff’s Office on two counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child. Texas Department of Public Safety is now offering up to a $3,000 reward for information that leads to the successful arrest of Hernandez. Hernandez […]
progresstimes.net
Former owner of Danny’s Pawn and Sporting Goods pleads guilty in ammunition case
The former owner of Danny’s Pawn and Sporting Goods pleaded guilty to unlawfully selling ammunition last month. Daniel Gallegos, 67, of McAllen sold more than 5,800 rounds of ammunition to an informant during a sting operation. “Danny’s my friend,” said attorney Crispin “CJ” Quintanilla of McAllen, who represents Gallegos....
riograndeguardian.com
Garza: More retail, commercial, and housing development coming to Peñitas
PEÑITAS, Texas – There is more development coming to the city of Peñitas, over and above the big new Liberty Corners retail project. That is the prediction of Peñitas City Manager Humberto ‘Beto’ Garza, who says the catalyst for the growth is the long-anticipation La Joya bypass.
Cameron County employees test positive for COVID-19
CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Aug. 12, the Office of Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. was notified that 7 employees have tested positive for COVID-19. Employees from the International Bridge System, Department of Elections, Juvenile Probation Department, Public Health and Public Works Precinct 2 have tested positive to COVID-19. This notice comes one […]
KRGV
TEA releases A-F accountability ratings for Valley school districts
For the first time since 2019, the Texas Education Agency on Monday released accountability ratings for districts and campuses across the state. It's the first rating to be issued following two years of pandemic-related pauses. According to the TEA, 2022 saw 25 percent of districts and 33 percent of campuses...
Teen tied to accused child abuser’s murder out on bond
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The friend accused of assisting two Pharr brothers in the murder of their stepfather has been released from jail on bond. Juan Eduardo Melendez, 19, was released from jail on Wednesday after posting a reduced bond, according to Hidalgo County Records. An order of release was filed on Aug. 8 and […]
riograndeguardian.com
New lanes, infrastructure, coming to Los Tomates port of entry
BROWNSVILLE, Texas – A large-scale infrastructure improvement project is happening at Los Tomates Land Port of Entry, better known as the Veterans International Bridge in Brownsville, Texas. The project is being undertaken by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the General Services Administration (GSA), Cameron County, Texas, and the...
147 COVID-19 cases in Cameron County
CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County reported over 147 additional cases of COVID-19 today. Of the 147 new cases, 65 were confirmed reports based on PCR testing and 3 self-reports from at-home testing. The county has also reported 79 probable reports based on antigen testing. Cameron County’s death toll remains at 2,277. The county […]
tpr.org
Scorched border counties downstream of depleted Falcon Lake face ‘threat of imminent disaster’
Two county judges in the Rio Grande Valley issued declarations of disaster this week in response to the increasingly severe water shortage and ongoing drought in the region. Judge Richard F. Cortez signed a local state of disaster on Thursday. It explained that Hidalgo County “has suffered exceptional drought conditions that pose a threat of imminent disaster.”
Second arrest made in theft of backhoe
RIO HONDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A second arrest was made in connection to the theft of a school district-owned backhoe. Juan Jose Ramirez was arrested on Friday on charges of theft, according to a press release from the Rio Hondo Independent School District. On Wednesday, Jesus Alberto Lugo Linares, 51, was arrested in connection to […]
Brownsville trucker stopped at border checkpoint in Jim Hogg County
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Brownsville trucker was stopped at a Border Patrol checkpoint in Jim Hogg County, which resulted in him being charged with the sexual assault of a child. This comes after agents saw that the passenger was a young girl. 44-year-old Alejandro Martinez Nava, is from...
Edinburg: Man found dead in backyard, investigation underway
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in the backyard of a residence. According to a media release from the City of Edinburg, officers were dispatched around 7 p.m. on Thursday to the 1400 block of N. 14th Place in reference to a man found unresponsive. Officers arrived […]
celebsbar.com
Texas Church Stages Unlicensed ‘Hamilton’ with Anti-Gay Message
Hamilton might be well-known as a retelling of a famous figure’s life, but a Texas church has introduced another figure — Jesus Christ — to the mix, performing illegally incorporated Christian-centric rhetoric in an unauthorized production of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s hit 2015 musical.The Tony-winning musical, still playing on Broadway and in the midst of a North American national tour, is unavailable for licensing by other theater groups.But that didn’t stop The Door Christian Fellowship Ministries of McAllen from performing their own illegal adaptation, with altered text, on August 5 and 6.Located in southern Texas, The Door uses popular media, altered to spread a conservative Christian message, as part of its programming.
KRGV
Staff clears out flood waters at Palm Valley Animal Society, begins prevention plan
The animals at Palm Valley Society shelter are safe today following Sunday night's heavy rainfall that led to some flooding at the Trenton center campus in Edinburg. The staff was able to get most of the floodwater out overnight by putting down sandbags and tarps. The water got inside several...
One of six suspects in aggravated kidnapping arrested
CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One of three suspects wanted for an aggravated kidnapping case was arrested. As previously reported by ValleyCentral, on Sunday, July 3, 2022, deputies responded to an aggravated kidnapping at Avenida Katarina in Cameron Park, a release by the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office stated. Deputies made contact with a witness who […]
