Edinburg, TX

kurv.com

Penitas Mayor Steps Down Following Corruption Plea

The embattled mayor of Penitas has resigned. Rodrigo Lopez, who pleaded guilty to a federal fraud charge last Thursday, turned in his resignation at the same time, according to the Progress Times, which also reports the city never publicly announced the resignation. It was learned after Lopez’s attorney provided a...
progresstimes.net

Louisiana man pleads guilty to kidnapping McAllen girl

This article appeared in the Aug. 12 issue of the Progress Times. A man accused of kidnapping a 13-year-old McAllen girl pleaded guilty last week. Brandon Galvez, 23, of Chalmette, Louisiana, met the girl on Snapchat in June 2020, according to McAllen Municipal Court records. Less than two weeks after they started talking, Galvez traveled to McAllen, kidnapped the girl and sexually assaulted her.
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

PD: Social media serial killer post deemed hoax

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department addressed a Facebook post circulating nationally about a serial killer on the loose as a hoax. According to police, after investigating the validity of a post made by Nicole Smolly on the McAllen Tx Buy Sell Trade page on Facebook, it was discovered that similar posts have […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Pecos man listed on Texas Top 10 Wanted Fugitive List

PECOS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Jose Manuel Hernandez, 31, is wanted by the Pecos Police Department and the Reeves County Sheriff’s Office on two counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child.   Texas Department of Public Safety is now offering up to a $3,000 reward for information that leads to the successful arrest of Hernandez.  Hernandez […]
PECOS, TX
progresstimes.net

Former owner of Danny’s Pawn and Sporting Goods pleads guilty in ammunition case

The former owner of Danny’s Pawn and Sporting Goods pleaded guilty to unlawfully selling ammunition last month. Daniel Gallegos, 67, of McAllen sold more than 5,800 rounds of ammunition to an informant during a sting operation. “Danny’s my friend,” said attorney Crispin “CJ” Quintanilla of McAllen, who represents Gallegos....
ValleyCentral

Cameron County employees test positive for COVID-19

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Aug. 12, the Office of Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. was notified that 7 employees have tested positive for COVID-19. Employees from the International Bridge System, Department of Elections, Juvenile Probation Department, Public Health and Public Works Precinct 2 have tested positive to COVID-19. This notice comes one […]
KRGV

TEA releases A-F accountability ratings for Valley school districts

For the first time since 2019, the Texas Education Agency on Monday released accountability ratings for districts and campuses across the state. It's the first rating to be issued following two years of pandemic-related pauses. According to the TEA, 2022 saw 25 percent of districts and 33 percent of campuses...
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Teen tied to accused child abuser’s murder out on bond

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The friend accused of assisting two Pharr brothers in the murder of their stepfather has been released from jail on bond. Juan Eduardo Melendez, 19, was released from jail on Wednesday after posting a reduced bond, according to Hidalgo County Records. An order of release was filed on Aug. 8 and […]
PHARR, TX
riograndeguardian.com

New lanes, infrastructure, coming to Los Tomates port of entry

BROWNSVILLE, Texas – A large-scale infrastructure improvement project is happening at Los Tomates Land Port of Entry, better known as the Veterans International Bridge in Brownsville, Texas. The project is being undertaken by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the General Services Administration (GSA), Cameron County, Texas, and the...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

147 COVID-19 cases in Cameron County

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County reported over 147 additional cases of COVID-19 today. Of the 147 new cases, 65 were confirmed reports based on PCR testing and 3 self-reports from at-home testing. The county has also reported 79 probable reports based on antigen testing. Cameron County’s death toll remains at 2,277. The county […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
tpr.org

Scorched border counties downstream of depleted Falcon Lake face ‘threat of imminent disaster’

Two county judges in the Rio Grande Valley issued declarations of disaster this week in response to the increasingly severe water shortage and ongoing drought in the region. Judge Richard F. Cortez signed a local state of disaster on Thursday. It explained that Hidalgo County “has suffered exceptional drought conditions that pose a threat of imminent disaster.”
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Second arrest made in theft of backhoe

RIO HONDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A second arrest was made in connection to the theft of a school district-owned backhoe. Juan Jose Ramirez was arrested on Friday on charges of theft, according to a press release from the Rio Hondo Independent School District. On Wednesday, Jesus Alberto Lugo Linares, 51, was arrested in connection to […]
RIO HONDO, TX
ValleyCentral

Edinburg: Man found dead in backyard, investigation underway

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in the backyard of a residence. According to a media release from the City of Edinburg, officers were dispatched around 7 p.m. on Thursday to the 1400 block of N. 14th Place in reference to a man found unresponsive. Officers arrived […]
EDINBURG, TX
celebsbar.com

Texas Church Stages Unlicensed ‘Hamilton’ with Anti-Gay Message

Hamilton might be well-known as a retelling of a famous figure’s life, but a Texas church has introduced another figure — Jesus Christ — to the mix, performing illegally incorporated Christian-centric rhetoric in an unauthorized production of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s hit 2015 musical.The Tony-winning musical, still playing on Broadway and in the midst of a North American national tour, is unavailable for licensing by other theater groups.But that didn’t stop The Door Christian Fellowship Ministries of McAllen from performing their own illegal adaptation, with altered text, on August 5 and 6.Located in southern Texas, The Door uses popular media, altered to spread a conservative Christian message, as part of its programming.
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

One of six suspects in aggravated kidnapping arrested

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One of three suspects wanted for an aggravated kidnapping case was arrested. As previously reported by ValleyCentral, on Sunday, July 3, 2022, deputies responded to an aggravated kidnapping at Avenida Katarina in Cameron Park, a release by the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office stated. Deputies made contact with a witness who […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX

