Here's what's new in Rittman Exempted Village Schools for the 2022-'23 school year
Rittman Exempted Village Schools
Schools: Rittman Elementary, Rittman Middle School, Rittman High School
Superintendent: Jon Ritchie
District office: 100 Saurer Street, Rittman
Office number: 330-927-7400
Start date: Aug. 16 for all students except preschool, which begins Aug. 22
New faces:
- Emma Harrell - Elementary School; Grade 1
- Alexa Yuschak – Elementary School; Kindergarten
- Tyler Dennis – Elementary/Middle School; K-7 Technology, New Varsity Football Coach
- Adam Conner – Middle and High School; STEAM Teacher
- Kaitlyn McClelland – 6th grade math LTS
- Mackenzie Albaugh – Family Consumer Science LTS
- Heather Tooley – Middle and High School; Aide
New equipment/programs: New decodable readers will be added to the elementary school to help students with a new reading program. An aquaponics system (for growing plants) will be installed at Heritage Hall, with the hope of being up and running in a few months. High School Principal Nick Evans said it will be used mainly by the science classes.
New building/renovations: Construction of the Rittman Early Learning Center, which will house preschoolers, has begun with the hope of being completed by the 2022-23 school year.
Back to School events:
- Elementary 'Meet and Greet' for all K-5 students will be held Monday, Aug. 15 from 3 to 4:30 p.m.
- All middle and high school students and parents will be able to access the building starting Aug. 8 through 11 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day to pick up schedules, check out classrooms and lockers, pay fees and other such activities.
Reach Rachel Karas at rkaras@gannett.com
On Twitter: @RachelKaras3
