Rittman, OH

Here's what's new in Rittman Exempted Village Schools for the 2022-'23 school year

The Daily Record
 4 days ago

Rittman Exempted Village Schools

Schools: Rittman Elementary, Rittman Middle School, Rittman High School

Superintendent: Jon Ritchie

District office: 100 Saurer Street, Rittman

Office number: 330-927-7400

Start date: Aug. 16 for all students except preschool, which begins Aug. 22

New faces:

  • Emma Harrell - Elementary School; Grade 1
  • Alexa Yuschak – Elementary School; Kindergarten
  • Tyler Dennis – Elementary/Middle School; K-7 Technology, New Varsity Football Coach
  • Adam Conner – Middle and High School; STEAM Teacher
  • Kaitlyn McClelland – 6th grade math LTS
  • Mackenzie Albaugh – Family Consumer Science LTS
  • Heather Tooley – Middle and High School; Aide

New equipment/programs: New decodable readers will be added to the elementary school to help students with a new reading program. An aquaponics system (for growing plants) will be installed at Heritage Hall, with the hope of being up and running in a few months. High School Principal Nick Evans said it will be used mainly by the science classes.

New building/renovations: Construction of the Rittman Early Learning Center, which will house preschoolers, has begun with the hope of being completed by the 2022-23 school year.

Back to School events:

  • Elementary 'Meet and Greet' for all K-5 students will be held Monday, Aug. 15 from 3 to 4:30 p.m.
  • All middle and high school students and parents will be able to access the building starting Aug. 8 through 11 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day to pick up schedules, check out classrooms and lockers, pay fees and other such activities.

