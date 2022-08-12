Read full article on original website
Fentanyl-related confiscations, deaths increasing in Montana
HELENA, Mont. - Fentanyl confiscations are on the way to becoming three times greater in 2022 than in 2021 in Montana, Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen announced Tuesday. A release from the attorney general's office said so far in 2022, anti-drug task forces have confiscated 58 times more fentanyl than...
Local Officials Working to Address Referee Shortage This Fall
High school football teams across the state are gearing up for the start of the season. Last week, a group of Montana high school officials met to begin preparing for the season as well. The group at the meeting were some of the nearly 50 referees that are part of...
Montana DOC receives grant to combat the opioid epidemic in state prisons
MISSOULA, Mont. - The Montana Department of Corrections received a $780,000 grant to combat the opioid epidemic in the state and its prisons. The Montana Board of Crime Control received the original grant in 2018 for the Comprehensive Opioid Abuse Program through the US Department of Justice. The grant was then put in motion and granted to the Montana DOC to support programs within the state prisons.
Montana exchange program celebrates 25th anniversary of U.S.-Vietnam relations
MISSOULA, Mont. - The United States and Vietnam celebrate the 25th anniversary of restored relations this year, and part of the celebration took place right here in Montana. The U.S. Embassy in Vietnam sponsored a high school exchange program and collaborated with the Mansfield Center at the University of Montana because of Mike Mansfield's legacy and strong ties to Asia.
WY WFO CHEYENNE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO CHEYENNE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, August 14, 2022. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a. * Flash Flood Warning for... The Mullen Fire Burn Scar Area in... Southeastern Carbon County in south central Wyoming... Southwestern Albany County in southeastern Wyoming... * Until 700 PM MDT.
MT WFO BILLINGS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
————— SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT. ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Custer County. At 1109 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along. a line extending from 23 miles south of Terry to 16 miles north of. Volborg. Movement was east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind...
Will there be a special session? Republicans say yes, Democrats say no.
HELENA, MT- All eyes are on Helena as talks of a special legislative session could be called. So how does one get called? Montana code says the legislature may be convened in a special session by the governor or at the written request of a majority of the members. 10...
Carroll Football Position Preview: Linebacker
HELENA — Playing fast and hitting people sounds like the best job to have as a football player, and that’s exactly what Carroll asks its linebackers to do. It’s just one of three positions that saw a starter leave following last season, but even though Thomas Robitaille is gone, the Saints’ linebacker corps is a deep and experienced one heading into the 2022 campaign.
