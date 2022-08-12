ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rise & Shine! Your Newport County guide for Aug. 13-14

By Scott Barrett, Newport Daily News
 4 days ago
Rise & Shine! I’m Scott Barrett, managing editor for The Daily News, and today is Aug. 13, the 225th day of the year — 140 days remain in 2022. On this day in 1961, soldiers from East Germany began placing barbed wire and bricks as a barrier between Soviet-controlled East Berlin and the democratic western section of the city. The Berlin Wall, as it became to be known, wasn’t removed until 1989.

Here & Now

• As the author of Newport County's most popular morning email newsletter, I field a lot of questions. "It looks like rain, is the outdoor concert still happening?" "Why did that store downtown close? I loved that place." That comes with the territory, and I try to seek out answers to all the queries that show up in my inbox.

Recently, a Rise & Shine! reader emailed and asked about the resurfacing project on East Main Road: "Do you know if the paving of East Main Road is complete or is this just the first phase? Everyone I have asked doesn’t have a clue."

I contacted Charles St. Martin, spokesperson with the state Department of Transportation, who told me this was just the initial phase to address "the worst sections of the roadway to provide a better riding surface while we design two larger paving projects." You can find out what's next here.

• The U.S. Department of Labor is suing a Newport restaurant group and its owners for allegedly taking employee tips and misclassifying positions to exempt some workers from overtime pay. Reporter Savana Dunning has the story.

• Newport Police on Friday morning identified the 36-year-old man killed in a crash on Memorial Boulevard on July 29. Read more here.

• The Larry Brown Swinglane Orchestra will entertain Sunday at King Park, part of the NIMFest concert series. Show starts at 3 p.m., and who knows, perhaps band member Don Chilton will fire up his conch shell.

• The Blues Fur Love concert, a benefit show for the Providence Animal Rescue League featuring James Montgomery and John Cafferty, also will be held Sunday at 3 p.m. at the Newport Blues Cafe. Learn more here.

• Those helped by Newport Mental Health will benefit from the Lobby Muddy Fest, being held Saturday from 2 to 6 p.m. at On The Docks at Waites Wharf. Learn more here.

• You can climb inside the historic windmill at Prescott Farm on Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. Learn more here.

• The Newport Historical Society will host a walking tour of the Newport Burying Ground on Saturday at 11 a.m. Learn more here.

• If you have an event to promote, you can always add it to our online calendar.

• Reminder: Sunday is the last day the last day to enjoy Bishop's 4th Street Diner.

• Rhode Island Monthly recently published its "2022 Best of Rhode Island: Editors’ Picks" and Newport County was well represented as the magazine sought out the top food, shopping fun and beauty businesses in the state.

• Have a safe and happy weekend!

Born today

Devin McCourty (athlete), 35

Sarah Huckabee Sanders (politician), 40

Danny Bonaduce (actor), 63

Born Sunday

Mila Kunis (actress), 39

Magic Johnson (athlete), 63

Steve Martin (actor), 77

Weather report

Saturday’s low tides: 3:07 a.m., 3:09 p.m. High tides: 9:27 a.m., 9:52 p.m.

Sunday’s low tides: 3:46 a.m., 4 p.m. High tides: 10:17 a.m., 10:40 p.m.

Saturday’s sunrise: 5:50 a.m. Sunset: 7:49 p.m.

Sunday’s sunrise: 5:51 a.m. Sunset: 7:47 p.m.

Water temperature: 72.5 degrees.

Municipal meetings

Portsmouth

Prudence Island Water District, 10 a.m.

Local obituaries

Today is …

National Bowling Day

International Left-Handers Day

Sunday is …

National Tattoo Removal Day

National Creamsicle Day

Where in Newport County?

The Newport Daily News

