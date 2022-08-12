Read full article on original website
Macon-Bibb County demolishes the same homeless encampment for the second time since June
—— Residents of a tent encampment near downtown Macon have been displaced by the city for the second time in three months. Like it did in June, the city brought heavy machinery to clear the empty lot owned by the Macon-Bibb County Urban Development Authority at the corner of Spring Street and Riverside Drive.
Senator Ossoff stops in Macon to talk funding, training for police responding to mental health calls
MACON, Ga. — A new bill awaiting the president's signature could help law enforcement better respond to mental health calls. U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff helped get the bill through the House and Senate. He spent time in Macon Tuesday touting the legislation. "We find that far too often, first...
'We will exceed growth and expansion': YKK AP plans new factory in Macon, adding 100 jobs
MACON, Ga. — We're learning more about the changes coming to Macon's YKK AP plant. They plan to create a whole new facility and hire about 100 people. Daymon Loyd, the plant manager for residential operations, says the facility is deigned with a lot more efficiency in mind. YKK...
Middle Georgia manufacturing company announces $125 million expansion in Macon
A Macon manufacturing company is planning a $125 million expansion, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Tuesday in a press release. YKK AP America, which makes architectural products for homes and businesses, plans to build a new manufacturing facility and install additional equipment in Bibb County. According to the release, the expansion will add 100 new jobs to the 250-person strong workforce already at YKK AP in Macon.
YKK AP plans new factory in Macon, 100 new jobs created
MACON, Ga. — YKK AP will soon have a new state-of-the-art factory at the Macon-Bibb 1-75 Industrial Park, according to a release from the Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority. The new plant is part of an expansion that will include additional machinery and equipment in Bibb County. The company plans...
Hearing delayed as Bibb P&Z report shows proposed Otis Redding arts center could be a problem
MACON, Ga. — A decision on whether to allow a planned arts center in downtown Macon is still a few weeks away. Monday, the county's design review board was supposed to look at plans for the proposed Otis Redding Center for the Arts. Monday morning, the Redding Foundation asked to postpone that meeting. It comes after the Bibb Planning and Zoning Commission released a staff analysis report that questioned the center.
Neighbors express mixed feelings over new development proposal along Hartley Bridge Road
MACON, Ga. — A small patch of woods in south Bibb along Hartley Bridge Road is gaining some controversy from people who live nearby. But it's not the woods themselves - it's the plans a development company has for them. It's a proposed 6,000 square foot office building. 13WMAZ's...
Baldwin County School District plans to hire safety director
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Baldwin County Schools' Superintendent Noris Price says they're looking to hire a part-time school safety director. 13WMAZ’s Jessica Cha visited one of the schools to tell us what the new director would do and how educators feel about it. "We determined that we need somebody...
'It smelled fresh and felt good': Macon-Bibb's fight against blight campaign continues
MACON, Ga. — It has now been over a year since the fight against blight campaign started. Since the start in April of last year, the county has torn down over 200 blighted structures. One Bibb County grandmother says the county's initiative has drastically improved her quality of living.
Bibb County Sheriff’s Office reports increase in illegal door-to-door sales
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is receiving more calls regarding illegal door-to door activity. The sheriff’s office says it’s happening all over the county. According to Captain George Meadows with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the sheriff’s office gets at least one...
'He would receive money... do part of a job, and then disappear': Macon pastor faces fraud charges in Louisiana
MACON, Ga. — A sheriff in Louisiana says a Macon pastor took money from people to repair hurricane damage on their homes, but never finished the work. The Allen Parish Sheriff's Office says Jimmy Collins Jr. was arrested Monday on six felony warrants for fraud and swindling. They say...
'We're glad to see you here': Macon businesses near Mercer expect profit increase as students return
MACON, Ga. — Nearly 4,200 students are returning to the Mercer University campus for the start of classes next Tuesday. For businesses near the college, that means a big increase in profits. “We see almost a 60 percent drop when students leave,” says Carl Fambro, owner of Francar’s Buffalo...
Children under Fulton DFACS care housed in offices, creating dangerous conditions
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - As Georgia’s foster care system remains overburdened, a three-month long CBS46 investigation uncovered children living in Fulton County offices for weeks to months at a time. But the investigation also revealed instances of drugs, children running away, stealing, fighting workers and each other, conditions which...
Bibb planning board: New Otis Redding arts center design clashes with downtown setting
MACON, Ga. — A Bibb County board will take the first official look Monday at plans for Macon's proposed Otis Redding Center for the Arts, but a staff report by the county planning and zoning board says part of the project may clash with its historic downtown Macon setting.
Perry dentist hopes to rebuild after longstanding family practice ravaged by fire
Though the building was a loss, no one was hurt in the fire. Pierce says while they work to rebuild, their Warner Robins office will remain open.
Report: Warner Robins PD aims to predict where crime will occur
The City of Warner Robins is looking to reduce crime by using cameras and technology, to predict where crimes are most likely to occur, according to a recent report by Georgia Tech. The city is one of only a handful of winners of the "Georgia Smart Communities Challenge" for 2022.
As Perry searches for new police chief, longtime officer steps in to help
Applications for a full-time chief close on September 6. Applications go through personnel before going to the Georgia Chiefs Association.
Sen. Jon Ossoff speaks in Macon on effort to lower monthly insulin costs
MACON, Ga. — Insulin is a lifesaving drug for diabetics, but without insurance, it can cost hundreds of dollars a month. Georgia U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff visited Macon Monday to talk about what the federal government is doing to try and help. Mayor Pro Tem Seth Clark says the...
Road safety concerns, frustrations prompt Macon-Bibb summit with GDOT
MACON, Ga. — Each time a person dies on Macon highways, cries for road improvements resound, but the issues are complicated. Solutions are never immediate, often elusive and expensive. The quest for pedestrian safety measures on deadly stretches of Gray Highway reached new levels of exasperation recently, prompting high-level...
'Why are the prices so different?': AAA explains county-to-county gas-price disparities
MACON, Ga. — Prices at the pump are down, but you may have noticed it still costs you more per gallon from one location to the next. According to AAA, Georgia gas prices continue to fall. However, depending on where you choose to fuel up, you may be saving...
