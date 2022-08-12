ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, GA

Middle Georgia manufacturing company announces $125 million expansion in Macon

A Macon manufacturing company is planning a $125 million expansion, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Tuesday in a press release. YKK AP America, which makes architectural products for homes and businesses, plans to build a new manufacturing facility and install additional equipment in Bibb County. According to the release, the expansion will add 100 new jobs to the 250-person strong workforce already at YKK AP in Macon.
YKK AP plans new factory in Macon, 100 new jobs created

MACON, Ga. — YKK AP will soon have a new state-of-the-art factory at the Macon-Bibb 1-75 Industrial Park, according to a release from the Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority. The new plant is part of an expansion that will include additional machinery and equipment in Bibb County. The company plans...
Hearing delayed as Bibb P&Z report shows proposed Otis Redding arts center could be a problem

MACON, Ga. — A decision on whether to allow a planned arts center in downtown Macon is still a few weeks away. Monday, the county's design review board was supposed to look at plans for the proposed Otis Redding Center for the Arts. Monday morning, the Redding Foundation asked to postpone that meeting. It comes after the Bibb Planning and Zoning Commission released a staff analysis report that questioned the center.
Report: Warner Robins PD aims to predict where crime will occur

The City of Warner Robins is looking to reduce crime by using cameras and technology, to predict where crimes are most likely to occur, according to a recent report by Georgia Tech. The city is one of only a handful of winners of the "Georgia Smart Communities Challenge" for 2022.
Road safety concerns, frustrations prompt Macon-Bibb summit with GDOT

MACON, Ga. — Each time a person dies on Macon highways, cries for road improvements resound, but the issues are complicated. Solutions are never immediate, often elusive and expensive. The quest for pedestrian safety measures on deadly stretches of Gray Highway reached new levels of exasperation recently, prompting high-level...
