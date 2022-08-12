ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

AccessAtlanta

5 must-see concerts in Atlanta this week

Let’s start this week off with some of the artists we know and love! From Calum Scott to Teyana Taylor, you are in store for some really good music this week – but isn’t that always the case in Atlanta? Make sure you try and get out to see at least one of these amazing shows this week.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

Your chance to win Mary J. Blige tickets for Atlanta show

The legend herself is coming to Atlanta and now is your chance to win tickets to the show. Hologic Inc., the official presenting sponsor of Mary J. Blige’s “Good Morning Gorgeous” tour, and a global leader in women’s health is giving lucky fans the chance to win two tickets to her upcoming concert in Atlanta at State Farm Arena.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Daily World

Babyface Takes Atlanta On A Trip Through His Legendary Journey In Music

Some artists have a knack for defining the sound and style of an entire generation. Babyface stands as a prolific artist who put his footprint on the music industry as a solo act and songwriter. During a recent show presented by Wade Ford and held at Mable House Amphitheater in Mableton, Georgia, Babyface took the audience on a journey through his legendary career.
MABLETON, GA
Atlanta, GA
CBS 46

Pan African Festival happening in Decatur Aug. 20

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Beacon Hill Black Alliance For Human Rights will host the 2nd annual Pan African Festival across Decatur Aug. 20. Most of the events will take place in Decatur Square, including a Children’s Village, teen “kick back” event and musical performances by Mausiki Scales and the Common Ground Collective, Ras Kofi, DJ Kemit and many more. A film screening of Let’s Get Free: The Black August Hip Hop Project will be held at the Decatur High School Performing Arts Center, followed by a panel discussion.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Legendary actress Margaret Avery shares her story

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Legendary actress Margaret Avery shared her story of the highs and lows of being in the entertainment industry for over five decades. Avery also gave advice for upcoming actors and actresses who desire to work in the film and tv industry. Margaret is best known for...
ATLANTA, GA
liveforlivemusic.com

Widespread Panic Serves Up Double Sandwich In Second Set During Penultimate Show In Atlanta [Full Audio/Videos/Photos]

Since their humbled beginnings over 30 years ago in Athens, GA, Widespread Panic has perfected their craft, travelling the country and making multi-night residencies in their favorite cities. This weekend, Atlanta was the lucky gal as Panic performed their third and penultimate show at the Fox Theatre for an extraordinary New Year’s Eve in August.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

Chick-fil-A to test first new breakfast item in 5 years

Atlanta based Chick-fil-A tests its first new breakfast item in five years: Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites. Each order will include four egg bites made with whole eggs, Mexican-style chorizo sausage, and a blend of cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses. “As summer ends and the back-to-school morning routine begins, we wanted...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Nouveau Bar & Grill wins Black Restaurant Week’s ‘Best Bite’

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Nouveau Bar & Grill won the Best Bite award at Black Restaurant Week’s NOSH event Aug. 12. The event showcased the best in Atlanta’s Black food scene; flavors and aromas of African, African-American, and Caribbean cuisine filled State Farm Arena. Other restaurants at the showcase included Not Your Nana’s Bakery, Rose Catering and Dished Palate.
ATLANTA, GA
The Daily South

Your Guide to Atlanta's Buford Highway

What if someone told you there's a long, sprawling road in Atlanta with some of the most diverse dining experiences in the Southeast, but it isn't named Peachtree or Ponce De Leon?. You'd be forgiven for not expecting this stretch to have the name Buford (especially in Georgia). But it's...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

Where To Get Bottomless Mimosas In Atlanta

Bottomless mimosas. The name itself implies decadent excess. And guess what. You’re down. You’re down for it all. Saturday or Sunday, it doesn’t matter in Atlanta. This article will show you some of the best places to get bottomless mimosas in Atlanta. Why Are Mimosas So Popular?
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: August 15 - August 21

Up for a trip back in time at North Point Mall, or maybe one through outer space at the Illuminarium?. Those events and a few free ones are happening in metro Atlanta this week. Each week, FOX 5 Atlanta will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Metro...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Angelina Jolie drops daughter off at Spelman

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Movie star Angelina Jolie joined hundreds of parents dropping their kids off at Spelman College recently. Her daughter Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt will be starting her first day on Tuesday at the HBCU in downtown Atlanta. Zahara is one of 575 freshmen attending the 141-year-old school this...
ATLANTA, GA
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Frontier Airlines announces five more international destinations from Atlanta, plus $69 introductory fares

Frontier Airlines is spreading its wings from Atlanta to five new destinations abroad, the carrier announced Tuesday, doubling its foreign quota of flights. Starting in November, travelers can fly to Nassau, Bahamas, San Salvador, El Salvador, Kingston, Jamaica, and San José and Liberia in Costa Rica. The expansion follows the airline’s introduction last year of its first international routes from Atlanta to Cancun, Mexico, Montego Bay, Jamaica, and Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.
ATLANTA, GA
luxury-houses.net

Built with All the Bells and Whistles, this Beautiful Estate in Atlanta Hits Market for $2.095M

The Estate in Atlanta is a luxurious home showcasing plenty of flexible spaces for working as well as entertaining now available for sale. This home located at 2960 Castlewood Dr NW, Atlanta, Georgia; offering 06 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 7,548 square feet of living spaces. Call Shanna Bradley – Ansley Real Estate| Christie’s International Real Estate (Phone: 404 808-6295) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Eater

Take Note of These Four Restaurant Openings Around Atlanta

The Bun Factory recently opened in the former Melody Hot Pot (and before that Chef Liu) space at Pinetree Plaza on Buford Highway. The restaurant serves a mix of Chinese dumplings and dim sum as well as Thai and Malaysian fare, including red curry chicken and Penang curry, among other dishes listed on its extensive menu.
ATLANTA, GA

