Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dashcam video shows FoCo deputy chase and arrest of 4 women wanted for shopliftingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
3 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Meeting Ernest Hemingway: Author Jim O'Kon RemembersDoc LawrenceAtlanta, GA
Related
CBS 46
East Point to host Standing Peachtree Native American Festival and Powwow
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - East Point will host a new festival celebrating Native American culture. The first Standing Peachtree Native American Festival and Powwow will take place Aug. 20-21 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at East Point City Hall. Visitors will learn about dance in Native American culture and...
AccessAtlanta
5 must-see concerts in Atlanta this week
Let’s start this week off with some of the artists we know and love! From Calum Scott to Teyana Taylor, you are in store for some really good music this week – but isn’t that always the case in Atlanta? Make sure you try and get out to see at least one of these amazing shows this week.
AccessAtlanta
Your chance to win Mary J. Blige tickets for Atlanta show
The legend herself is coming to Atlanta and now is your chance to win tickets to the show. Hologic Inc., the official presenting sponsor of Mary J. Blige’s “Good Morning Gorgeous” tour, and a global leader in women’s health is giving lucky fans the chance to win two tickets to her upcoming concert in Atlanta at State Farm Arena.
Atlanta Daily World
Babyface Takes Atlanta On A Trip Through His Legendary Journey In Music
Some artists have a knack for defining the sound and style of an entire generation. Babyface stands as a prolific artist who put his footprint on the music industry as a solo act and songwriter. During a recent show presented by Wade Ford and held at Mable House Amphitheater in Mableton, Georgia, Babyface took the audience on a journey through his legendary career.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS 46
Pan African Festival happening in Decatur Aug. 20
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Beacon Hill Black Alliance For Human Rights will host the 2nd annual Pan African Festival across Decatur Aug. 20. Most of the events will take place in Decatur Square, including a Children’s Village, teen “kick back” event and musical performances by Mausiki Scales and the Common Ground Collective, Ras Kofi, DJ Kemit and many more. A film screening of Let’s Get Free: The Black August Hip Hop Project will be held at the Decatur High School Performing Arts Center, followed by a panel discussion.
CBS 46
Legendary actress Margaret Avery shares her story
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Legendary actress Margaret Avery shared her story of the highs and lows of being in the entertainment industry for over five decades. Avery also gave advice for upcoming actors and actresses who desire to work in the film and tv industry. Margaret is best known for...
fox5atlanta.com
Charlamagne Tha God talks hosting revamped late-night show and changes to 'The Breakfast Club'
Radio host Charlamagne Tha God is taking his talents to the late-night world to host his revamped late-night show "Hell of a Week," formerly known as "Tha God's Honest Truth." He joins in on Good Day Atlanta to give fans a taste of what's in store for "The Breakfast Club" and more.
First Coast News
Sarii, the canine star of the new 'Predator' movie, was discovered in a Georgia shelter
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — From a Georgia shelter to the big screen, a rescue pup from Fulton County Animal Services has become a rising star. Fulton County Animal Services says Coco came to the shelter in the beginning of 2021. Now, she's a breakout star in the hit new installment in the "Predator" series, "Prey."
RELATED PEOPLE
liveforlivemusic.com
Widespread Panic Serves Up Double Sandwich In Second Set During Penultimate Show In Atlanta [Full Audio/Videos/Photos]
Since their humbled beginnings over 30 years ago in Athens, GA, Widespread Panic has perfected their craft, travelling the country and making multi-night residencies in their favorite cities. This weekend, Atlanta was the lucky gal as Panic performed their third and penultimate show at the Fox Theatre for an extraordinary New Year’s Eve in August.
Chick-fil-A to test first new breakfast item in 5 years
Atlanta based Chick-fil-A tests its first new breakfast item in five years: Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites. Each order will include four egg bites made with whole eggs, Mexican-style chorizo sausage, and a blend of cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses. “As summer ends and the back-to-school morning routine begins, we wanted...
CBS 46
Nouveau Bar & Grill wins Black Restaurant Week’s ‘Best Bite’
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Nouveau Bar & Grill won the Best Bite award at Black Restaurant Week’s NOSH event Aug. 12. The event showcased the best in Atlanta’s Black food scene; flavors and aromas of African, African-American, and Caribbean cuisine filled State Farm Arena. Other restaurants at the showcase included Not Your Nana’s Bakery, Rose Catering and Dished Palate.
The Daily South
Your Guide to Atlanta's Buford Highway
What if someone told you there's a long, sprawling road in Atlanta with some of the most diverse dining experiences in the Southeast, but it isn't named Peachtree or Ponce De Leon?. You'd be forgiven for not expecting this stretch to have the name Buford (especially in Georgia). But it's...
IN THIS ARTICLE
atlantafi.com
Where To Get Bottomless Mimosas In Atlanta
Bottomless mimosas. The name itself implies decadent excess. And guess what. You’re down. You’re down for it all. Saturday or Sunday, it doesn’t matter in Atlanta. This article will show you some of the best places to get bottomless mimosas in Atlanta. Why Are Mimosas So Popular?
fox5atlanta.com
Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: August 15 - August 21
Up for a trip back in time at North Point Mall, or maybe one through outer space at the Illuminarium?. Those events and a few free ones are happening in metro Atlanta this week. Each week, FOX 5 Atlanta will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Metro...
CBS 46
Angelina Jolie drops daughter off at Spelman
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Movie star Angelina Jolie joined hundreds of parents dropping their kids off at Spelman College recently. Her daughter Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt will be starting her first day on Tuesday at the HBCU in downtown Atlanta. Zahara is one of 575 freshmen attending the 141-year-old school this...
newyorkbeacon.com
Atlanta’s Image As Black Mecca Challenged by Facts of Infamous 1906 Race Massacre | VIDEOs
*ATLANTA — Everyone who moves through downtown Atlanta today passes places where innocent Black men and women were pulled from trolleys, shot in their workplaces, chased through the streets and beaten to death by a mob of 10,000 white men and boys. But few have been taught about the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Frontier Airlines announces five more international destinations from Atlanta, plus $69 introductory fares
Frontier Airlines is spreading its wings from Atlanta to five new destinations abroad, the carrier announced Tuesday, doubling its foreign quota of flights. Starting in November, travelers can fly to Nassau, Bahamas, San Salvador, El Salvador, Kingston, Jamaica, and San José and Liberia in Costa Rica. The expansion follows the airline’s introduction last year of its first international routes from Atlanta to Cancun, Mexico, Montego Bay, Jamaica, and Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.
luxury-houses.net
Built with All the Bells and Whistles, this Beautiful Estate in Atlanta Hits Market for $2.095M
The Estate in Atlanta is a luxurious home showcasing plenty of flexible spaces for working as well as entertaining now available for sale. This home located at 2960 Castlewood Dr NW, Atlanta, Georgia; offering 06 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 7,548 square feet of living spaces. Call Shanna Bradley – Ansley Real Estate| Christie’s International Real Estate (Phone: 404 808-6295) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Atlanta.
Aunt Fanny's Cabin, restaurant with racist themes that was once a Smyrna fixture, is demolished
SMYRNA, Ga. — Aunt Fanny's Cabin, a restaurant that was once one of the most well-known around Atlanta and featured overtly racist "Old South" themes, has been demolished. The longtime Smyrna fixture closed in the early 90s, and had sat for decades as a low-boil tug-of-war ensued in the city over whether to preserve it in some way or simply tear it down.
Eater
Take Note of These Four Restaurant Openings Around Atlanta
The Bun Factory recently opened in the former Melody Hot Pot (and before that Chef Liu) space at Pinetree Plaza on Buford Highway. The restaurant serves a mix of Chinese dumplings and dim sum as well as Thai and Malaysian fare, including red curry chicken and Penang curry, among other dishes listed on its extensive menu.
Comments / 0