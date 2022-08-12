ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

Cincinnati police arrest, charge woman for deadly stabbing

CINCINNATI — A woman has been arrested and charged in the stabbing death of a man found Sunday night in the 900 block of Grand Avenue. Cincinnati police say around 11:10 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the report of a person in the area and found a man, identified as 50-year-old Ronnie Kemp, suffering from a stab wound.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Tri-State teacher arrested on child pornography-related charges

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A teacher with ties to Warren and Butler County has been arrested on child pornography-related charges. George Charles Merk is facing four felony charges for pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, according to court records. Merk was arrested by Hamilton Township Police in Warren County after...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
qudach.com

Gunman opens fire into family home

HAMILTON, Ohio — A gunman was captured connected camera firing shots into a Hamilton home. The family, who wants to stay anonymous for information concerns, believes their teenage lad was targeted. The family's tells WCPO astir 4 shots that were fired into their home, and the shooting was captured...
HAMILTON, OH
WKRC

Driver crashes into front of Westwood Walmart

WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - A driver crashed into the front of a local Walmart Sunday night. It happened just before 11:30 p.m. at the store on Ferguson Road in Westwood. A Walmart employee said the driver may have gotten farther had he not been slowed by a display case of water.
CINCINNATI, OH
wnewsj.com

Suspect in Morrow store robbery sought

MORROW— The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on a robbery suspect. On Saturday, August 13, the Family Dollar store at 527 W. Pike St., Morrow, was robbed by an unknown suspect. He displayed a handgun in his waistband, took $140 in cash and left the area on foot, according to a news release.
MORROW, OH

