Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022Ledford WritesCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
5 amazing steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
‘It’s just a horrible, horrible thing;’ DeWine issues public statement on FBI attack in Cincinnati
COLUMBUS — Gov. Mike DeWine made his first public statements regarding the armed man who attempted to get inside the FBI’s Cincinnati office before he was killed by law enforcement to end an hours-long standoff. During a visit to Whitehall Police Department to announce changes to his Ohio...
WTOL-TV
'Very scary': DeWine issues first public statement on FBI attack in Cincinnati
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine made his first public statements on Monday regarding the armed man who attempted to get inside the FBI’s Cincinnati office before he was killed by law enforcement to end an hourslong standoff. DeWine was visiting the Whitehall Police Department to announce changes...
WLWT 5
Ohio Gov. DeWine weighs in on attempted FBI breach as officials issue security bulletin
CINCINNATI — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine did not pull any punches Monday when he assessed the moves Ricky Shiffer made last week in Cincinnati. "This is something that is very scary," DeWine said. Armed with an assault-style rifle and nail gun, Shiffer tried breaking his way into the FBI...
Cincinnati CityBeat
Cincinnati Leaders Propose Zero-Tolerance Policy for Police Officers Caught Using Racial Slurs on the Job
After the suspension of two Cincinnati Police Department officers who used racist slurs on the job came to light in the past month, some city leaders are pushing for a zero-tolerance discrimination policy. Iris Roley is the city’s consultant for issues related to the Collaborative Agreement; a set of police-community...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What we know about Ricky Shiffer, the man who tried to break into FBI Cincinnati
Law enforcement officials told ABC News and the Associated Press that 42-year-old Ricky Shiffer called for violence against the FBI after the agency executed a search warrant at Donald Trump's home.
Fox 19
Driver’s BAC was 3 times the legal limit when pulled over in Loveland, court docs say
LOVELAND, Ohio (WXIX) - A driver had a blood alcohol content level that was more than three times the legal limit when he was pulled over by police Monday. Around 5:30 p.m. on South Lebanon Road, Neal Pelsor, 50, of Brookville, Indiana, was stopped by officers, according to court documents.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police arrest, charge woman for deadly stabbing
CINCINNATI — A woman has been arrested and charged in the stabbing death of a man found Sunday night in the 900 block of Grand Avenue. Cincinnati police say around 11:10 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the report of a person in the area and found a man, identified as 50-year-old Ronnie Kemp, suffering from a stab wound.
Fox 19
Colerain Township man strangled pregnant woman until she lost consciousness: court docs
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Colerain Township man is accused of trying to seriously hurt a pregnant woman and her unborn child by strangling her until she lost consciousness and punching her twice in the stomach, court records show. Police wrote in an affidavit it happened July 5 at his residence...
RELATED PEOPLE
Argument escalates to deadly stabbing in Dayton, police say; Coroner IDs victim
DAYTON — A man is dead after police say he was stabbed to death during an argument at house in Dayton Sunday. Crews received multiple calls about a fight at a house in the 800 block of Chelsea Avenue around 8 p.m. In one 911 call obtained through a...
Fox 19
Tri-State teacher arrested on child pornography-related charges
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A teacher with ties to Warren and Butler County has been arrested on child pornography-related charges. George Charles Merk is facing four felony charges for pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, according to court records. Merk was arrested by Hamilton Township Police in Warren County after...
Fox 19
Police speak with family of missing woman after remains found in Colerain
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are investigating after human remains were found in Colerain, according to the Colerain Township Police Department. Officers responded to the 4400 block of Dry Ridge Road sometime Tuesday after a person called saying they had found remains in a nearby wooded area. A Hamilton...
Fox 19
Thomas More University’s Facebook page hacked, spammed with photos of woman
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Facebook page of Thomas More University’s official Facebook page is currently spammed with suggestive photos of a woman. The university’s page was hacked late last week, according to a university spokesperson. Posts with photos of the woman continue to show up as of this writing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WKRC
Judge rules in Warren County father's request to get out of prison early for son's death
LEBANON, Ohio (WKRC) – A man spending seven years in prison for his role in his young son's scalding death asked a judge to get out early. The Warren County judge who sentenced Robert Ritchie heard arguments Tuesday on Robert’s request. Fear and sadness was written all over...
Fox 19
Hamilton County inmate allegedly makes threats to shoot courthouse with AK-47, court documents say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -An inmate will appear in court Saturday morning after allegedly stating that he wanted to shoot up the Hamilton County Courthouse with an AK-47, according to an affidavit. The affidavit states that prosecutors heard 36-year-old Lloyd Alexander make the statement through a recorded phone call while Alexander was...
qudach.com
Gunman opens fire into family home
HAMILTON, Ohio — A gunman was captured connected camera firing shots into a Hamilton home. The family, who wants to stay anonymous for information concerns, believes their teenage lad was targeted. The family's tells WCPO astir 4 shots that were fired into their home, and the shooting was captured...
Kettering police seek help identifying suspect in public indecency investigation
KETTERING — The Kettering Police Department is reaching out to the public for help identifying a suspect in connection to a public indecency investigation. Police say the man is suspected of performing a sexual act on himself and exposing himself in public twice in one day. The first incident...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cincinnati: Shooting In Avondale Leaves 1 Injured
Cincinnati: Shooting In Avondale Leaves 1 Injured
WKRC
Driver crashes into front of Westwood Walmart
WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - A driver crashed into the front of a local Walmart Sunday night. It happened just before 11:30 p.m. at the store on Ferguson Road in Westwood. A Walmart employee said the driver may have gotten farther had he not been slowed by a display case of water.
Fox 19
Former humane society volunteer sentenced to 36 months after stealing nearly $731K from shelter
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Butler County judge sentenced a former Animal Friends Humane Society volunteer to 36 months behind bars after he pleaded guilty to stealing nearly $731,000 from the shelter. Jeremy Taylor, who served as the shelter’s treasurer, is accused of stealing exactly $730,984.19 between June 2014...
wnewsj.com
Suspect in Morrow store robbery sought
MORROW— The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on a robbery suspect. On Saturday, August 13, the Family Dollar store at 527 W. Pike St., Morrow, was robbed by an unknown suspect. He displayed a handgun in his waistband, took $140 in cash and left the area on foot, according to a news release.
Comments / 1