ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is still seeking answers when it comes to the shooting deaths of 25-year-old Alonzo Jones and 20-year-old Keshawn Griffin. Albany Police Chief Michael Persley told WALB News 10 on Tuesday that murders are a highly unusual thing for the neighborhood the shooting happened in. It happened near Oakview Cemetery on Mercer Avenue, just a couple of blocks from downtown.

ALBANY, GA ・ 9 HOURS AGO