Read full article on original website
Related
WALB 10
Rain chances rise through the week
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Beautiful sunshine with seasonably warm low 90s Monday. Through the evening increasing clouds and a slight chance for showers as a cold front slides south. Tuesday mostly sunny, hot and humid. Other than a stray shower or two rain chances are slim. However a more active...
WALB 10
Albany PD asking for information in Monday night double homicide
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is still seeking answers when it comes to the shooting deaths of 25-year-old Alonzo Jones and 20-year-old Keshawn Griffin. Albany Police Chief Michael Persley told WALB News 10 on Tuesday that murders are a highly unusual thing for the neighborhood the shooting happened in. It happened near Oakview Cemetery on Mercer Avenue, just a couple of blocks from downtown.
WALB 10
Several teens charged in Lee Co. football game altercations
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Several teens are facing charges following altercations that happened at a Friday football event at Lee County High School, according to officials. Six teens are facing charges. Officials said those charged are Lee County Schools students. Three altercations happened at the football game. Officials said there...
WALB 10
Kemp announces broadband internet grant
Worth Co. Schools addresses safety concerns following incident. Albany community kickball game aiming to end violence. Albany community kickball game aiming to end violence. Update: Victim identified in APD homicide investigation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WALB 10
2 shot to death in Albany shooting identified
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two people were shot to death in a Monday night shooting, according to the Albany Police Department. It happened in the 300 block of Mercer Avenue. The two victims have been identified as Alonzo Jones, Jr., 25, and Keshawn Griffin, 20. Anyone with information is asked...
WALB 10
‘It will diminish our historic district’: Preservation committee appealing project at old Albany Middle School
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe is hoping to start construction on their living and learning community with Albany Technical College soon. That timeline may change now that the Albany Dougherty County Historical Preservation Commission (HPC) says they are sending a notice of appeal to the superior court. Just moments before...
WALB 10
Bethel AME Church holds first service since damaging storms
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Bethel African American Methodist, a historic Albany church, gathered for the first time Sunday after sustaining substantial damages. On Wednesday, strong storms collapsed part of the roof and shattered many windows. “On Oglethorpe, I could see that there was a big giant space in the roof....
WALB 10
2 wanted in Baker co. armed robbery
NEWTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Baker County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men wanted in an armed robbery that happened Friday. Deputies said William Underwood Sims, 20, and Wayne Keith,17, robbed the Oasis BVM convenience store in Newton around 7:45p.m. Both suspects are considered armed and dangerous and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WALB 10
Doughtery Co. Commission holds public hearings on millage rate
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The millage rate increase Dougherty County is proposing will result in property taxes increasing within the next year. There were only two people that voiced their concerns on Monday. The county is proposing a 19.069 millage rate. This will be an increase of 3.5 mills. Meaning...
Comments / 0