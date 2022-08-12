ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

David Ortiz offers ridiculous comment about Fernando Tatis

Fernando Tatis Jr has been suspended 80 games for violating MLB’s performance-enhancing drug policy, and one Hall of Famer believes the league has mishandled the situation. MLB announced last week that Tatis tested positive for a banned anabolic steroid called Clostebol. David Ortiz said on Monday that he thinks the league should have kept the news of the 80-game suspension under wraps because Tatis is “an amazing player.”
MLB
ClutchPoints

Fernando Tatis Jr’s Dad reveals the hidden truth behind PED suspension for Padres’ star

There weren’t many people who bought Fernando Tatis Jr’s excuse for using PEDs. Tatis Jr claimed it was a misunderstanding and that he did not take the banned substance on purpose. He said he was getting treatment for ringworm and made a mistake. Tatis Jr’s father, Fernando Tatis Sr, recently revealed the hidden truth behind the San Diego Padres shortstop’s debacle, per Hector Gomez.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FanSided

Mets considering major roster move for push into postseason

The New York Mets are reportedly considering making a significant roster move as they march to the postseason. The New York Mets are reportedly considering calling up prized infield prospect Brett Baty in the event that Luis Guillorme is placed on the injured list, per Mike Puma of the New York Post.
MLB
Yardbarker

Padres Veteran Comments On Meeting With Fernando Tatis Jr.

The baseball world was floored on Friday afternoon last week when it was revealed that Fernando Tatis Jr. would be suspended 80 games for testing positive for a banned substance. The San Diego Padres‘ dreams of having him in the same lineup as Manny Machado, Juan Soto, and Josh Bell...
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Game Haus

Padres vs. Nationals: Fernando Tatis Jr. Return Hype is Gone

The San Diego Padres won two games in a three-game series against the Washington Nationals. For right fielder Juan Soto and first baseman Josh Bell, this was the first series against their former team. Both Soto and Bell were greeted and applauded by their former team and the fans. Luckily, there was no bad blood between the Nationals and Soto. This is what many thought might be the case since he turned down a 15-year, $440 million deal from the Nationals.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ABC News

Alcantara dominant, shuts down Padres in Marlins' 3-0 win

MIAMI -- Sandy Alcantara threw seven innings of four-hit ball and the Miami Marlins beat the San Diego Padres 3-0 on Monday night. Although the Padres made Alcantara throw 76 pitches through the first four, the All-Star right-hander notched his 17th outing of at last seven innings. Alcantara (11-5) walked two and struck out seven on 108 pitches.
SAN DIEGO, CA
