The San Diego Padres won two games in a three-game series against the Washington Nationals. For right fielder Juan Soto and first baseman Josh Bell, this was the first series against their former team. Both Soto and Bell were greeted and applauded by their former team and the fans. Luckily, there was no bad blood between the Nationals and Soto. This is what many thought might be the case since he turned down a 15-year, $440 million deal from the Nationals.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO