82-year-old man drowns while fishing for crabs on Long Island, officials say

WEST SAYVILLE, N.Y. (PIX11) — An 82-year-old Sayville man drowned while fishing for crabs on Long Island Friday, officials said.

Jan Zdenek was crabbing at the West Sayville docks on West Avenue when he went into the water at 2:30 p.m., according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

Bystanders pulled Zdenek out of the water and attempted to resuscitate him, officials said.

Zdenek was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

