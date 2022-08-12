ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Sayville, NY

82-year-old man drowns while fishing for crabs on Long Island, officials say

By Finn Hoogensen
PIX11
PIX11
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y3CS4_0hFRLtJE00

WEST SAYVILLE, N.Y. (PIX11) — An 82-year-old Sayville man drowned while fishing for crabs on Long Island Friday, officials said.

Jan Zdenek was crabbing at the West Sayville docks on West Avenue when he went into the water at 2:30 p.m., according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

Bystanders pulled Zdenek out of the water and attempted to resuscitate him, officials said.

Zdenek was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Child on bike hit by truck on Long Island

ROOSEVELT, N.Y. - Police say a child on a bike was struck in Roosevelt Monday morning. It happened East Fulton Avenue and Babylon Turnpike around 8:45 a.m. From the ground, the child's bike can be seen under the truck. Police say a 14-year-old was struck by a box truck. The teen was airlifted to the hospital by Nassau County Police and is expected to survive. The driver of the truck, 54, remained at the scene. There's no word of any charges. 
ROOSEVELT, NY
Jalopnik

Nearly a Dozen Buses Catch Fire on Long Island

For many people in the New York City area, summer weekends are for heading to the beach to cool off and building bonfires for late sunsets. Though, bonfires don’t typically include a billowing plume of black smoke. News 12 Long Island reported that a blaze nearby residents saw last weekend was not a bonfire, but several buses burning.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sayville, NY
Accidents
Sayville, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Suffolk County, NY
Suffolk County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Sayville, NY
Suffolk County, NY
Accidents
City
West Sayville, NY
Daily Voice

Missing Great Neck Man Found Safe

Police on Long Island announced a missing man who hadn't been seen in a day has been found safe. Louis Alibutod, age 75, of Great Neck was reported missing in Great Neck on Sunday, Aug. 14. According to Nassau County detectives, Alibutod was last seen leaving Leonard’s of Great Neck...
GREAT NECK, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Crabs#Accident#Nexstar Media Inc
longisland.com

Nathan Hale Beach Club Closed to Bathing

Nathan Hale Beach Club in Huntington Bay is closed to bathing due to the finding of bacteria at levels in excess of acceptable criteria. The following beaches remain closed: Beech Road Beach in Rocky Point; Sound Beach Property Owners’ Association Beach in Sound Beach, Knollwood Beach in Huntington Bay, Huntington Beach Community Association Beach in Huntington Bay, Valley Grove Beach in Eatons Neck and Crab Meadow Beach in Northport.
HUNTINGTON, NY
longisland.com

14-year-old Collides with Box Truck and is Airlifted to Hospital

The Public Information Office is reporting the details of a Vehicular Accident that occurred on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 8:45 a.m. in Roosevelt. According to Police, officers responded to an auto accident near the intersection of Babylon Turnpike and Fulton Ave. Upon their arrival, they found a 14- year-old male who had been in a collision with a box truck.
ROOSEVELT, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Jeffery Mac

CFO of Long Island School Stole $8m, Bought Houses On Fire Island, DA Alleges

Schechter School(LongIsland.com) The Chief Financial Officer of a private school on Long Island is under some hot water. He is alleged to have stolen more than $8 million from the private school and used it for his own personal expenditures. Those expenditures include buying five different houses on Fire Island as well as a whole fleet of cars for himself and his family. The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office revealed this information in a statement on Monday.
WILLISTON PARK, NY
Daily News

Off-duty NYPD officer busted for drunk driving on Long Island, dad works in commissioner’s office

An NYPD officer whose father works in the police commissioner’s office has been busted for driving drunk on Long Island. Officer James McAuliffe was arrested in Babylon early June 27, NYPD officials said. The NYPD, which only publicizes arrests of cops busted in New York City, said McAuliffe — assigned to the collision investigation squad — was suspended after his arrest and is now on modified ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Bay Shore Man Found With 10 Ounces Of Cocaine During Traffic Stop In Bohemia, Police Say

A 29-year-old man was charged after police said he was found in possession of more than 10 ounces of cocaine during a traffic stop on Long Island. Suffolk County Deputy Sheriffs saw Lester Franco, of Bay Shore, driving at high speeds on Sunrise Highway in Bohemia at about 3 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, and pulled the vehicle over on Johnson Avenue on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, the Sheriff's Office reported on Monday, Aug. 15.
BOHEMIA, NY
PIX11

PIX11

44K+
Followers
10K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy