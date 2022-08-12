Read full article on original website
Police seeking suspects, vehicle following separate Danville shootings
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Authorities are asking for the Danville community’s help to find a teenage boy facing multiple charges, as well as track down a vehicle — and its occupants — in connection with two separate shootings that took place less than two hours apart on Monday. At approximately, 5:15 p.m. on Monday, Aug. […]
Man killed in Danville shooting
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR)— The Danville Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened on Tuesday, August 16. According to police, a man was shot and killed in the 300 block of Halifax Street. Police received the call at approximately 4:19 P.M. The identity of the victim has not been released. Police said they are working […]
wakg.com
South Boston Police Arrest Two Search for a Third Ongoing
Two Individuals have been arrested and a third individual is being sought after a brief pursuit in South Boston Friday. Authorities attempted to pull over a silver Kia which was later determined to have been stolen from Lynchburg. Once the vehicle came to a stop, three individuals exited the car and fled into the woods on foot. The South Boston Police Department along with the assistance of the Halifax County Sheriff’s office and troopers from the Virginia State Police were able to apprehend the driver of the vehicle 18-year-old Savion Howard, of South Boston who has been charged with felony eluding. The second arrest was that of A’Ziyah Easley, 19, also of South Boston, who is facing an obstruction charge. The third suspect has not been located as of this report. The Pittsylvania County Sherriff’s office and the Virginia State police offered to K-9 tracking units to aid in the search Friday. After tracking for roughly three miles authorities were unable to apprehend that individual. The investigation is ongoing.
WSET
Homicide investigation underway after one shot and killed in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police department responded to the 300 block of Halifax Street for calls of shots fired. Officers located a male victim suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound to his upper body according to officers. The victim was pronounced dead by first...
WDBJ7.com
Danville Police respond to homicide Tuesday afternoon
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A male was found shot dead Tuesday at around 4:19 p.m. in the 300 block of Halifax Street. Danville Police say they responded to calls of shots fired, leading first responders to pronounce the man dead at the scene with gunshot wounds to his upper body.
WDBJ7.com
Teen charged after loaded gun found in backpack in Henry County school
BASSETT, Va. (WDBJ) - A teenage boy was charged Tuesday after a gun was found in his backpack at Bassett High School. The 16-year-old was detained after the student showed the gun to another student, who then told school staff, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office. School staff called the School Resource Officer, who found a loaded 9mm pistol in the backpack.
Remains of Durham man who disappeared in 2020 found, search warrant executed
A search warrant was executed Aug. 7 after police found human remains on a property in Durham in July.
wakg.com
Bear Sightings in South Boston Prompt Precautions
Authorities in South Boston are encouraging residents to take precautions as a juvenile black bear has been spotted in the area several times in recent days. South Boston Police have received numerous nuisance bear calls and have shared some tips to hopefully have the bear move along. First and foremost, do not feed the bear as that is illegal in Virginia. Secondly if you able keep trash cans indoors whether that be a garage or shelter, if that isn’t an option attempt to weigh down the top to prevent tampering. The bear is searching for a food source so even removing bird feeders temporarily can dissuade the bear from coming back. For those with gardens local officials recommend electrified fencing as a deterrent. Sightings are expected to go up as the bear population in Virginia has been on the rise over the last decade.
WSLS
Man to serve 55 years in connection with 2020 Bedford County homicide
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A man has been sentenced to serve 55 years in connection with a Bedford County homicide that happened in 2020. Dalton Holbrook was sentenced on Tuesday in Bedford Circuit Court to 99 years with 44 years suspended. Holbrook was originally charged with capital murder, which...
Armed robbery in Burlington, convicted felon charged
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Reidsville man is facing robbery charges following an armed robbery of a business on Saturday night, according to the Burlington Police Department. At 8:24 p.m. on Saturday, officers came to Tobacco Vape on 156 Holly Hill Lane after getting reports of an armed robbery at the store. Investigators say that […]
WSET
Danville Fire Marshal's Office investigating fire at home on Glen Oak Drive
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Glen Oak Drive on Tuesday afternoon. The department said units were still on scene as of 2 p.m. They said the fire is being investigated by the Fire Marshal’s Office. ABC13 is working to...
WSET
Help Danville police identify two people of interest
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department is recruiting the help of the community in identifying two people who may have information about a crime. "Please take a few moments to view the unidentified persons of interest that you or someone you know may recognize," DPD posted on Facebook.
whee.net
HVAC fire causes smoke in Professional Arts Building
HVAC fire causes smoke in Professional Arts Building. Martinsville Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a fire on Cleveland Avenue Monday afternoon, but when they arrived it was all smoke, but no fire. At approximately 1:45 p.m., Deputy Police Chief Rob Fincher was on the scene at 19 Cleveland Ave. in front of the Professional Arts Center where power had been cut and firefighters were ventilating the building. “They are saying it looks like an HVAC unit on the outside of the building caught fire and smoked up the building inside,” Fincher said. “There is no power to the building right now while we get the smoke out.”
Delays expected due to Route 58 East resurfacing in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Beginning Tuesday morning, Danville motorists may run into delays as a multi-day resurfacing project takes place along Route 58. According to the City of Danville, the street resurfacing will get underway on Tuesday, Aug. 16 along a one-mile segment of Route 58 East, starting about half a mile west of Vandola […]
WXII 12
20 years later: Short family murders still unsolved, sheriffs give update on task force
HENRY COUNTY, Va. — It's been 20 years since the Short family was killed. On Aug. 15, 2002, investigators found Michael and Mary Short dead inside their home in Henry County, Virginia. Their daughter, 9-year-old Jennifer Short, was considered missing until she was found dead under a bridge in Rockingham County six weeks later.
Brunswick County school bus involved in accident
A Brunswick County school bus was involved in an accident with a car Monday as students were returning from school.
cbs17
Do you recognize him? Deputies looking for suspect in Rougemont convenience store break-in
ROUGEMONT, N.C. (WNCN) — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in a convenience store break-in. Deputies say someone wearing a ski mask broke into Handy Andy’s at 7136 NC 157 in Rougemont Monday. They say the person stole multiple cartons of cigarettes. The...
cbs17
Funeral planned for Virginia college student killed in shooting
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A rising senior at William & Mary was killed in a recent shooting that authorities are investigating as a homicide. Zhykierra Guy died on August 5 after being shot near her home in the Highland Springs area of Henrico County, Virginia. Police responded around 1:45 a.m. and found her in the passenger’s seat of a car.
cbs17
Woman taken to hospital after she’s shot in Durham, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say they’re investigating after a woman was shot Friday night in Durham. Shortly after 10 p.m., officers were called to the 2300 block of Holloway Street to find a woman who had been shot, according to police. Police said she was taken...
WDBJ7.com
Former Virginia officer gets probation after cooperating in Jan. 6th case
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Former Rocky Mount, Virginia police officer Jacob Fracker will serve a year of probation. Fracker was sentenced on Tuesday in a federal court in Washington, D.C. Fracker pled guilty to conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding for his role in the January 6th (2021) insurrection at...
