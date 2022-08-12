Read full article on original website
KWTX
‘We live in Texas and it’s family’: Killeen band travels to Uvalde to provide hope through music
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen-based band Divine Connection is traveling hours away to perform for the students of Uvalde before they head back to school. The band is composed of husband and wife duo Tonetta and Azeez Jinandu who sing gospel, rap, rhythm and praise. Divine Connection practiced for weeks...
No seatbelt results in another Big Country fatality
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – For the second time in less than a week, a crash claimed the life of a Big Country driver not wearing a seatbelt. According to the crash report released by Texas DPS, Robin Detrick Morrison, 51 years old, was traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 283 when she crashed 11 miles north […]
Final Name Change Suggested For Fort Hood, Texas
The Killeen, Texas area has been home to Fort Hood since 1942, and Camp Hood before that. Recently however, the name of the military base has been under scrutiny. The base, named after General John Bell Hood, could have a name change soon. The Naming Commission submits their suggestion for...
KWTX
Food pantries experiencing increase in patrons, decrease in distributable food
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Nearly half a million people are affected by food insecurities across 21 Central Texas counties, and a little more than 100,00 - or 22 percent -are living in McLennan or Bell counties. Food distributions aren’t uncommon in Central Texas but as the cost-of-living increases, the demand...
Body found near Fort Hood
CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man found dead on Tuesday morning along Interstate 14, near Fort Hood. Members of a highway clean-up team working along I-14 east, near Fort Hood’s Clarke Road exit, discovered what they believed to be the body of a […]
fox7austin.com
Pflugerville man arrested for murder of Williamson County woman
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - A Pflugerville man has been arrested and charged with the murder of a woman who was found shot to death outside of Florence earlier this month. 26-year-old Joshua Anthony Gilbreath has been charged with murder and is currently in the Williamson County Jail on a $1 million bond. Gilbreath was turned over to Williamson County detectives on August 13 after US Marshals found him in a parking lot on Gattis School Road in Round Rock.
Overnight crash kills active-duty soldier in Killeen: Police
Killeen police are investigating a fatal early Saturday hit-and-run crash at Mohawk Drive and South Clear Creek Road.
koxe.com
Brown County Sheriff’s Office Log
On Monday, Aug. 8, Deputy John Geis was called to the sheriff’s office to take a report on a criminal trespass. Deputy Geis spoke with a victim who owned the property after the passing of her father. The victim stated her father’s ex had been trespassing on that property and possibly stealing items of the property. The victim wanted a Criminal Trespass Warning served, and a report was made.
dailytrib.com
Illegal subdivision lot owners in limbo; county to meet with developer
Lee Schiel is a U.S. Marine veteran and a quadriplegic. He and his wife, Donna, who live in Georgetown, purchased 12 acres on the Burnet-Williamson county line in February that came with a developer’s promise of no permitting issues because of the size of the lot. What the Schiels found out after buying and scheduling delivery of a barndominium they intend as their home is that none of that was true.
