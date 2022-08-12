Retired Judge Marvin F. “Mickey” Gahagan passed away peacefully at his home Aug. 10, 2022. He was 89 and a lifetime resident of Natchitoches. Whether you knew him as Mickey, Judge Marvin or as Pere by family members, Mickey touched the lives of many in both his personal and professional life. He was the epitome of a Southern Gentleman and was a gentle man, quiet in nature, courteous, fair in the courtroom and always there for family. He was admired by his peers and loved by friends and family. He always cherished the times when he raised a glass to toast with three generations of family, especially in his den by the warmth of the fire.

