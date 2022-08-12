ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchitoches, LA

Natchitoches Times

JUDGE MARVIN F. “MICKEY” GAHAGAN

Retired Judge Marvin F. “Mickey” Gahagan passed away peacefully at his home Aug. 10, 2022. He was 89 and a lifetime resident of Natchitoches. Whether you knew him as Mickey, Judge Marvin or as Pere by family members, Mickey touched the lives of many in both his personal and professional life. He was the epitome of a Southern Gentleman and was a gentle man, quiet in nature, courteous, fair in the courtroom and always there for family. He was admired by his peers and loved by friends and family. He always cherished the times when he raised a glass to toast with three generations of family, especially in his den by the warmth of the fire.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Natchitoches Times

River South Commons upgrades highlight July permits

The valuation of City building permits was down considerably from July since there were no major ones as compared to July. The valuation for August was $606,927 compared to $2.8 million in July when the Mariner’s, Whataburger and St. Mary’s Catholic School applied for major permits. The permit...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Gun found on GSU campus

Two men were arrested Thursday after a handgun was seen in a Grambling State University dorm room. Campus police officers responded to Tubman Hall Wednesday afternoon after a GSU employee smelled marijuana and found a firearm lying on a dresser in the room. The staffer said a suspect took possession of the firearm and fled the area before responding officers arrived.
GRAMBLING, LA
Natchitoches, LA
California State
Natchitoches, LA
Louisiana Government
Colfax, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Two Separate Timber Theft Cases

Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Two Separate Timber Theft Cases. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry reported on August 15, 2022, that James Travis Johnson, formerly of Pitkin, Louisiana, but now residing in Leesville, Louisiana, was booked into the Vernon Parish Detention Center on August 9, 2022, for timber theft and other timber-related charges. On August 11, 2022, he posted a $15,000 bond. He was arrested later that day in Rapides Parish on further timber theft allegations.
LEESVILLE, LA
kalb.com

Leesville man accused of timber theft

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - A man from Leesville has been accused of stealing timber in Vernon and Rapides Parish. The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry said James “Travis” Johnson has been charged in total with three counts of timber theft of less than $25,000 and three counts of making false statements regarding rightful ownership of forest products.
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
Natchitoches Times

Parish Council agenda for Aug. 15, 2022

PARISH OF NATCHITOCHES IN THE PARISH BOARD ROOM 211 2ND FLOOR. Thomas, Cunningham, Broadway & Todtenbier-2021 Audit. Interim Public Works` Director Mr. Dustin Hightower. 8. Adopt the minutes of the regular meeting of the Natchitoches Parish Council held Monday, July 18, 2022. 9. Appointments of Boards and Commissions. Consider adopting...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

NPSO: Out-of-State fugitive warrant arrest

(Ajax)-A man wanted by Arizona authorities on felony narcotics charges was arrested near Ajax on Monday afternoon according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. Earlier this week, the US Marshal’s Fugitive Apprehension Task Force Team contacted the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office requesting assistance serving an out-of-state felony drug warrants on a person identified as Terry Michael Gibson reportedly living on the Jim River Road near Ajax, La.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
bossierpress.com

College football: Kickoff time set for NSU-GSU game Sept. 10 at Independence Stadium

NATCHITOCHES – Kickoff time is set for Northwestern State’s Sept. 10 matchup against Grambling in Shreveport. The teams, meeting for the first time since 2018, will play at 6 p.m. at Independence Stadium. Tickets for the game are on sale through Ticketmaster at this link. Parking information and rates are available by contacting the State Fair of Louisiana at 318-635-1361 or via email at info@statefairoflouisiana.com.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
klax-tv.com

Body Recovered from Red River in Apparent Suicide

Alexandria, La. (August 14, 2022) – The Alexandria Fire Department assisted the Alexandria Police Department with recovery of a body from the Red River from an apparent suicide. At approximately 8:27 a.m. Sunday, APD was contacted regarding a person in the Red River near the floating dock near the...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Ruston Police Department receives reports from citizens of scam phone calls

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Ruston Police Department, numerous citizens have been filing reports about receiving scam phone calls. The individuals making the phone calls are claiming to be law enforcement with a warrant. The callers have been using the warrant as a way to request personal information from citizens. Although these calls […]
RUSTON, LA
KNOE TV8

Local Louisiana Tech football player gives exclusive look at Fan Fest

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Former Carroll High School football star Cedric Woods toured La Tech’s Fall Fan Fest, interviewing some of his fellow teammates along the way. The Monroe native showed off all the sights and sounds and urged Bulldog nation to continuing supporting his team. Louisiana Tech starts the season September 1st at Missouri. The home opener at The Joe is September 10th.
MONROE, LA
Natchitoches Times

Stephens charged with aggravated arson

Investigators with the Natchitoches Police Department and the Natchitoches Fire Department arrested Billy Stephens Jr. for an aggravated arson at J.W. Thomas Apartments last month. Stephens Jr. was arrested without incident and placed in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center. Original Story: The Natchitoches Fire Department is asking for the public’s...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
scttx.com

DPS Investigates Fatal Crash on FM 139

August 15, 2022 - Shelby County emergency personnel responded to a major fatal crash Sunday, August 14, 2022, on FM 139 near FM 417 involving a truck-tractor. Upon arrival, the truck-tractor involved in the incident was located just off the side of the roadway and the driver had been ejected.
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
KTBS

3 Sabine men indicted on drug charges

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Three Sabine Parish men indicted late last month in federal court on drug charges brings to 30 the number of federal firearm and drug indictments stemming from Sabine Parish in the past two years. Another 10 are pending, Sheriff Aaron Mitchell said Monday. The latest indictments include:
SABINE PARISH, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Police find guns investigating loud party

Two Monroe men were arrested after Ruston Police responded to a large loud party last Tuesday evening. While some officers were dealing with the party, another officer was stationed at the front gate of University Club Apartments at 1201 W California Ave. to restrict entry to anyone who did not live in the apartments. A gray Dodge truck pulled into the apartments and the officer saw smoke coming from inside the cab. When the driver rolled down the window, the officer saw a large cloud of smoke coming from inside the truck and smelled the odor of suspected burning marijuana.
RUSTON, LA
cenlanow.com

APD addresses of suspected animal cruelty

Alexandria, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department is aware of a video circulating online of Tina Frey involving suspected animal cruelty. Ms. Frey is not and has not been employed by the Alexandria Police Department. The matter is currently under investigation by the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office.
ALEXANDRIA, LA

