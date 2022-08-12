(FOX 9) - There are a few opportunities for rain and possibly some scattered storms this week, followed by a nice weekend with temperatures in the 70s. After some dense fog Monday morning, clouds will continue to thicken for a mostly cloudy day to start the work week. The high is 78 degrees in the Twin Cities, with temperatures in the upper 70s for much of the state, which is a little below average for this time of year. It'll be much cooler in northeastern Minnesota, with the temperature in Grand Marais expected to top out at 59 degrees.

