Minnesota State

Minnesota Nurses Association's 15,000 members vote to authorize strike

(FOX 9) - The Minnesota Nurses Association voted late Monday night to authorize a strike. If the strike does happen, it will involve 15,000 nurses, making it one of the largest nurses’ strikes in the country’s history. Those 15,000 nurses work at 15 hospitals across seven different hospital systems in the Twin Cities and Duluth.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota denies 214,209 for frontline worker bonuses

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The number of Minnesotans in line for a frontline worker bonus this fall will be much larger than state officials originally expected, even after issuing denials to 214,209 people on Tuesday. Nearly 1.2 million people applied this summer, meaning the state has deemed 985,207...
15K Minnesota nurses voting on whether to go on strike

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - About 15,000 nurses in the Twin Cities and Duluth area are voting on whether to authorize a strike if an agreement isn't reached on a new contract they've been negotiating since March. The nurses, who are part of the Minnesota Nurses Association, are voting on Monday...
DULUTH, MN
Minnesota State
Former ITT Tech students will have $26 million in federal debt forgiven

(FOX 9) - Minnesota students who enrolled at ITT Technical Institute between 2005 and 2016 will have their federal student debt discharged, sparing more than 1,300 borrowers in the process. The action by the U.S. Department of Education comes in response to an application that Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison...
MINNESOTA STATE
Uber passenger dies after fiery wreck in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A woman who was riding as a passenger in an Uber vehicle that was involved in a fiery wreck earlier this month in St. Paul has died, police say. Police and fire crews were called out in the early morning hours of Sunday, August 7 for the serious crash at the intersection of Lexington Avenue and Marshall Street.
SAINT PAUL, MN
St. Paul schools, like many districts, struggling to find teachers

St. Paul schools, like many districts, struggling to find teachers. With the new school year around the corner, some districts are having a challenging time filling teaching positions. It’s becoming a national trend, and now one of Minnesota's largest school districts is taking steps to recruit and retain its workforce.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Kris Lindahl sues RE/MAX realtor over ‘arms outstretched’ pose

(FOX 9) - Known throughout the Twin Cities for a distinctive pose he’s trying to trademark, Kris Lindahl Real Estate is now suing another real estate broker for striking a pose that’s too similar. The lawsuit filed Aug. 12 alleges Canadian-based Golfi Realty’s Rob Golfi attended a "Campaign...
REAL ESTATE
What to do in Minnesota: 10 things happening this weekend (Aug. 19-21)

(FOX 9) - Stargazing, artwork at the Arboretum, and local music are all options this weekend!. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. The Como Park Japanese Obon Festival is a family-friendly event reminiscent of Japan’s annual Obon holiday. Bonsai, martial arts, singing, dancing, drumming, delicious food, and other aspects of Japanese culture will be featured at the festival. The day will culminate at dusk with a lantern lighting.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota weather: Partly sunny Tuesday, rain possible later this week

(FOX 9) - Clouds will start to clear on Tuesday, leading to a partly to mostly sunny afternoon for the Twin Cities metro. Rain is possible later this week. The metro is between two systems on Tuesday. One that is bringing scattered showers and some thunderstorms to northern Minnesota, where locally heavy rain is possible. And the other is to the south, which led to the cloudy morning.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota weather: Rain, scattered storms possible this week

(FOX 9) - There are a few opportunities for rain and possibly some scattered storms this week, followed by a nice weekend with temperatures in the 70s. After some dense fog Monday morning, clouds will continue to thicken for a mostly cloudy day to start the work week. The high is 78 degrees in the Twin Cities, with temperatures in the upper 70s for much of the state, which is a little below average for this time of year. It'll be much cooler in northeastern Minnesota, with the temperature in Grand Marais expected to top out at 59 degrees.
MINNESOTA STATE

