New York City, NY

Former Prosecutor Turned Advocate Is Charged With Rape in Manhattan

At the time, Mr. Foss denied any sexual misconduct, saying in response to WBUR, “I have seen recent social media posts alleging improper conduct in my past. I recognize that some of my callous and insensitive behavior has caused many people anguish, but I deny any allegations of nonconsensual sexual relations.”
MANHATTAN, NY
Following the collapse of NYC carriage horse, a witness, NYC Councilman, and animal rights activists call on DA to probe industry

Animal rights activists and City Councilman Bob Holden (D-Queens) are demanding that the Manhattan DA launch a criminal investigation into the carriage horse industry after a horse collapsed last week in Hell’s Kitchen. One activist said that the collapse of the horse, Ryder, wasn’t a “spontaneous tragedy with any...
MANHATTAN, NY
'Make My Day,' Abbott says to Adams in response to threats

(The Center Square) – The war of words between New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott escalated this week as buses of foreign nationals who’ve entered the U.S. illegally arrive in Adams' city. The buses arriving at the Port Authority generally carry between 50 and 100 people. Abbott says that's compared to the more than 5,000 apprehended a day in the five Border Patrol sectors in Texas at the southern border.
TEXAS STATE
New Yorkers question AOC’s calls to defund the police amid rising crime

Several New Yorkers in the district of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) are questioning calls to defund the police as they experience rising crime rates in their cities. Ocasio-Cortez’s 14th Congressional District, which represents more than 650,000 people in the boroughs of the Bronx and Queens, has experienced a steady rise in crime over the last two years. The district has experienced a 44% increase in crimes reported so far in 2022, compared to the same time frame last year, and an even larger increase of 57%, compared to 2020, according to police statistics.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Salman Rushdie ‘talking and joking’ a day after brutal attack

Author Salman Rushdie was off a ventilator and in good spirits Saturday, a day after being stabbed as he went to give a lecture in upstate Chautauqua, his agent confirmed. Rushdie, 75, remained in serious condition but was said to be “talking (and joking)”, fellow author Aatish Taseer tweeted.
CHAUTAUQUA, NY
Dr. Ricardo Cruciani found dead at Rikers Island, attorney says

NEW YORK – The attorney for a convicted sexual predator is calling for an investigation after his client died by apparent suicide while in custody at Rikers Island. Dr. Ricardo Cruciani was found dead Monday morning. The 68-year-old neurologist was convicted earlier this month of predatory sexual assault for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Attorney General James Stops Robocall Company Hired in Scheme to Suppress Black Voters Ahead of 2020 Election

Conspiracy Theorists Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman Paid Message Communications to Send Out Voter Intimidation Robocall. Lawsuit Against Wohl and Burkman for Targeting Black Voters Continues. New York – New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced a settlement with robocalling platform Message Communications, Inc. (Message Communications) for its involvement...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NYC Subway Shooting Subject At Large

A person of interest has been identified in the New York City subway shooting that left 23 people injured. Authorities are asking for help to find Frank James, who may have knowledge about the case. Cheddar News senior reporter Michelle Castillo brings you the latest from Sunset Park, Brooklyn.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Italian businessmen visiting NYC found dead in Queens short-term rental, no signs of trauma on bodies

Two Italian businessmen on a business trip to New York City were found dead in their short-term rental. A spokeswoman for the New York Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital that officers responded to a 911 call at approximately 2:45 a.m. Wednesday to a building on 29th St. near 40th Road in Long Island City, Queens. Upon arrival, two males – a 38-year-old and a 48-year-old – were found unconscious inside.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Salman Rushdie’s attacker was in contact with Iran’s Revolutionary Guard

The New Jersey man accused of stabbing Salman Rushdie up to 10 times had been in contact with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, a new report claims. Vice reported that Hadi Matar, 25, was communicating with members of the militia over social media prior to the attack, citing anonymous intelligence sources.
FAIRVIEW, NJ
NYC taxi driver killed by passengers who refused to pay: officials

EDGEMERE, Queens (PIX11) — A New York City taxi driver was killed in Queens when he confronted passengers who refused to pay for the ride, officials said. Kutin Gyimah, 52, of the Bronx, was fatally assaulted near Beach 54th Street and Arverne Boulevard in Edgemere around 6:30 a.m., according to the NYPD. Gyimah dropped off […]
QUEENS, NY

