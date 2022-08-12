ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona's border wall delayed after 2 containers topple

PHOENIX (AP) — An effort by Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey to use shipping containers to close a 1,000-foot gap in the U.S.-Mexico border wall near Yuma suffered a brief setback when two stacked containers somehow toppled over. Claudia Ramos, a correspondent for the digital platform of Univision Noticias in Arizona, posted on her Twitter feed a photo she took Monday morning of the containers on their side. She said they fell on the U.S. side of the border. No witnesses have come forward to say what happened Sunday night. Ramos said contractors in the area told her that they believed the containers may have been toppled by strong monsoon winds.
Tier 2A water shortage declared

Arizona is among several states facing a drought. Tuesday, the Bureau of Reclamation declared a Tier 2A shortage of water from the Colorado River. The post Tier 2A water shortage declared appeared first on KYMA.
A water crisis on the Colorado River is getting worse

New federal forecasts show the nation's two largest reservoirs on the river are expected to continue their rapid decline — putting the water supply for 40 million people in the southwest in jeopardy. Luke Runyon. As KUNC’s reporter covering the Colorado River Basin, I dig into stories that show...
New Calexico Port Director Roque Caza

SAN DIEGO – U.S. Customs and Border Protection has announced the appointment of a new Port Director at the Calexico Port of Entry, Roque Caza. “I am excited and humbled to lead the men and women at the Port of Calexico, and I look forward to working closely and collaboratively with our local stakeholders to ensure the region remains prosperous while also protecting the public we are proud to serve,” said Port Director Caza.
Arizona Edition: Looming Deadline for Colorado River States

YUMA, AZ - Just days from now states that depend on Colorado River water were expected to tell the federal government how they planned to cut up to 4 million acre feet of water from what they will use from the river beginning next year. Without a plan the Bureau...
Doug Ducey
DeSantis Stumps for GOP Candidates in Arizona and New Mexico

Florida - Monday August 15, 2022: The Sunday schedule for Governor DeSantis, issued daily by his office in Tallahassee, said there were no scheduled events, none in Florida that is. DeSantis was out west Sunday stumping for Republican candidates in both New Mexico and Arizona. In Phoenix he spoke in...
Kari Lake Unveils Plan to Fix Arizona’s Homeless Crisis

Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake held a press conference this week at a Phoenix homeless camp covering the homeless crisis the state is facing and her policies to do something about it if elected as the next governor. “I’ve covered our homeless crisis for many, many years, and nothing...
AUTHORITIES MAINTAIN COORDINATED WORK FOR SECURITY IN BAJA CALIFORNIA

-Editorial The authorities of Baja California, headed by Governor Marina del Pilar Avila Olmeda, continue to work to maintain peace in the State, as well as to restore normality after the events that occurred on the afternoon and evening of last Friday, August 12. In this sense, the Governor thanked …
City of Calexico reacts to Mexicali violence

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The city of Calexico wants to help Mexicali after violence erupted in the city over the weekend. Cartel violence made way to the streets of Mexicali on Saturday. According to Mexicali police, drug cartels were tied to about 20 buses and cars being set on fire across Tijuana, Mexicali, and other parts of Baja California.
20 Unmissable Things to do in Arizona

Looking for the best things to do in Arizona? From exploring ghost towns to hiking through breathtaking valleys, here’s what you shouldn’t miss. Home to big hitters like ummm… THE GRAND CANYON, it shouldn’t be a surprise that Arizona’s expansive desert landscapes are a treasure trove of discovery.
