Student workers thanked for a summer of hard work
On Friday, a group of youth workers from across Warren County took a well-earned picnic. 29 students who spent their summer working with the Warren County Summer Youth Employment Program were thanked for a summer of hard work across the county workforce.
Abandoned Albany Middle School still has Student Murals & Secrets
Part of the abandoned Kenwood Convent property in Albany, here's a look at one of the buildings that was home to a middle school. WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Explore the Abandoned...
New indoor skate park coming to Albany
There’s a new community center coming to downtown Albany, complete with an indoor skateboard park. The park is part of an $18 million project being developed by the nonprofit group Noteworthy Resources of Albany which is part of a bigger project by Rebird Development. The park hopes to be a hub for community and support for people of all ages.
Fundraiser to help build all-ability playground in Colonie
Dozens of people from across the Capital Region attended a huge bbq fundraiser on Saturday at the Midway Fire Department in Colonie. Family and friends of Charlie Fernandez, who was just 7-years-old when she passed away as a result of neuroblastoma, have embarked on a major project to build an all-ability playground in her honor. She was a student at Saddlewood Elementary School when she died in April 2021.
Troy neighbors say accessible parking scarce near ‘Gilded Age’ filming
Mark Twain called the late 19th century the Gilded Age. By this, he meant the period was glittering on the surface but not so glamorous underneath. As the hit HBO series films season two, the Capital Region has been excited about Hollywood in our backyard. But viewers reached out to...
Ground breaks on new Saratoga fire station
On Tuesday morning, Saratoga Springs Fire Department broke ground on something long in the making. The department is getting a third fire station, to be located on Henning Road - and it's taken decades of push to gain momentum.
Ronald Riggi, Saratoga businessman and philanthropist, dies at 80
Ronald Riggi, who was a philanthropist and businessman based out of Saratoga Springs, has died at the age of 80 today. In a Facebook post, New York state Senator Daphne Jordan said that Ronald Riggi was a great philanthropist and promoter for Saratoga Springs. He was on the board of SPAC and was the secretary of the Board of Trustees of the Saratoga Regional YMCA.
Palace Theater holds annual community block party
The Palace Theatre in Albany held its annual community block party Saturday. There was free food and fun, thanks to CDTA, Price Chopper, and other local sponsors. Vendors were there plus a bounce house and activities for children, and families got to enjoy some live music. The palace has been...
Gilded Age Wraps in Albany -See Stunning Pics from Week Long Film Shoot!
I live in Albany near its historic Washington Park, and despite some of the mild inconveniences that come along with city-living, I really do love the area. Entire neighborhoods are lined with old brownstones that feature plaques with historical data showing when they were built, and who first lived there.
The 1903 Hudson River Spier Falls Dam Disaster
In the spring of 1903, more than a thousand men were at work on the final stages of the Spier Falls hydroelectric project on the Hudson River near Glens Falls. A large number of skilled Italian masons and stoneworkers were housed in a shantytown on the Warren County (north) side of the river.
Somebody in Cohoes is Having a Bad Day: Car Goes into Mohawk River
Talk about a car going rogue, we have more questions than answers, but here's what we know. A silver Nissan Rogue went into the Mohawk River in the area of Saratoga Street in Cohoes. It was reported to police Tuesday morning around 10. A nearby tow truck company made it...
This Manufactured Home Park Will Soon Be Boat Storage, But One Resident Stays To Fight
The sun glitters on the blue waters of Saratoga Lake in upstate New York and refracts off the lines of bright white boats docked at a nearby boat launch and marina. The lake is located near Saratoga Springs, a longtime tourist destination in eastern Saratoga County that’s filled with all the hallmarks of a high-end vacation paradise—5-star hotels, a casino, golf course, racetrack, multiple entertainment venues, and the expensive and exclusive Prime Steak House. But luxury and scenery don’t convey a complete picture of the area.
Proctor’s hosts fandom fest
Proctors in Schenectady held Fandom Fest Saturday – as part of a three-day festival they are promoting for nerds, bookworms, geeks and gamers. We caught a number of people out in costume Saturday, to get ready to throw down in cos-play. The last day of the festival is Sunday...
Saratoga Spa in 1935: A State Health Resort Opens
“The Spa is new in every sense of the word. In addition to new equipment, new buildings and new treatments, it presents a new conception of the treatment of disease—the conception of health and recreation and enjoyment while finding that health. It is a place where the patient, by the very life that teems around him, will be made to forget he is ill.” – Pierrepont B. Noyes, President, Saratoga Springs Authority. Address of Welcome. The Saratogian, July 26th, 1935.
Popular Late-Night Restaurant in Downtown Albany Closing its Doors
Popular Late-Night Restaurant in Downtown Albany Closing its Doors. Life hasn't been easy on anyone in the restaurant industry over the last few years and that may be the understatement of the year. A global pandemic, rising food costs, and lack of hired help have shelved many fine area establishments that had thrived in the past under different circumstances.
Make-A-Wish walk raises support and hope
People were walking in Troy Saturday to grant some wishes. They raised money at Hudson Valley Community College for the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Northeast New York. Kirsten Broschinsky was recognized at the event after helping to get it off the ground nine years ago, to celebrate the granting of wishes for local children battling life-threatening illness.
Tractor and Truck Pull benefit held at Albany Saratoga Speedway
The event is to help Lyle DeVore beat his battle with cancer. DeVore is fighting rectal cancer that is metastasized to stage 4 liver cancer.
After weeks of a terrible smell permeating a Colonie neighborhood, it’s getting cleaned up.
Construction crews removed rubble that neighbors said was making them sick. That neighborhood in Colonie can quite literally take a breath now that the eyesore is finally being cleaned up. It took weeks to finally get the debris taken away, and a team of six people, two companies, and an...
Glens Falls history poking out of the Hudson River
Take a walk along the bridge connecting Glens Falls and South Glens Falls, and you may notice some things have changed on the Hudson River running beneath the Route 9 passage. For one thing, a lack of water. For another, some remnants of the past.
Luke Bryan Takes Advantage of SPAC Stop, Visits Downtown Saratoga: Where Was He?
During previous visits to SPAC, Luke Bryan has been known to get out and about in Saratoga Springs. His latest visit was no different!. One of the things I love about Luke Bryan, and really all of our Country favorites, is even though he is a superstar - he is super approachable and friendly, will always take time to talk with fans, and still loves to get out and about just like anyone else when it comes to the cities and towns he visits on tour.
