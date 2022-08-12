ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

10-year-old St. Jude patient, mother nearly deported

By Jordan James
WREG
WREG
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=215uFN_0hFRL7Sx00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A patient at St. Jude hospital is facing the possibility of being deported, according to his attorney.

For a 10-year-old boy in Memphis, St. Jude hospital has become his lifeline as he battles cancer.

“Now they’re getting follow-up treatments and care now that he is in remission,” said attorney Lily Axelrod.

The life-saving treatment was nearly cut off permanently after he and his mother were taken into custody by the US Immigration and Custom Enforcement Thursday, because of a deportation order from years ago.

“They got a letter saying ‘our office has moved, we want to update your information, please come in on this date and time’ and they did, and it turns out that letter was a lie,” Axelrod said.

Axelrod is their attorney and says once they got to the office they were held for several hours and eventually taken to the airport to go to a facility in Texas.

Leading up to this, Axelrod claims they were checking in with federal agencies and believed that they were unjustly taken into custody, prompting her post on social media, where it was shared hundreds of times.

“By any measure or any regime, this should not be a priority for enforcement, and I thought if ICE is going to try to do this in secret, people need to know about it,” Axelrod said.

Ultimately, the pair were let off the plane after Axelrod spoke with officials and now, they are working toward a path toward citizenship, following the threat of deportation.

“Mom tells me that he was pretty traumatized in tears yesterday and says he never wants to go back to that ICE office again,” Axelrod said.

WREG put in a request for comment from ICE but did not hear back from them. All St. Jude would say is that they treat patients from across the world.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 18

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Midtown neighbors say loud church bells a nuisance

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Hundreds of residents in the historic Vollintine-Evergreen district are calling a nearby church bell a nuisance. Andi Bailey said the recorded ringing of bells from St. Theresa The Little Flower Catholic Church on Jackson Avenue is too loud and almost unbearable. “It’s loud enough on a normal level that I can’t watch my […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Memphis, TN
Society
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Society
Local
Tennessee Government
WREG

Cross Kubik is the definition of a survivor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Cross Kubik is the definition of a survivor. “I had to keep a positive attitude and put all my trust in God to get us through it,” said Kubik. Kubik beat cancer not once, but twice. The golf course was a safe haven during his darkest moments. “I kind of resorted […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Heal 901 helps coach boys into adults

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Every Tuesday, as part of our Community Changers series, we highlight organizations making a positive impact in our community. This week, we caught up with a group that believes in creating a better life for others. K Durrell Cowan is living his dash by helping the youth. He is president and chief […]
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Separate Raleigh shootings drawing national attention, local outrage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tuesday, Memphis community advocates expressed their pain and urged others to do more. They reacted to connected overnight shootings in Raleigh that ended near Methodist North Hospital and resulted in the charges of three teenagers. That followed another deadly shooting in Raleigh this past weekend, which...
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deportation
WREG

Cryptocurrency scam victim loses $80K in life savings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A victim of an $80,000 cryptocurrency scam sat with WREG to share his story and warn others. Ricky Smith said he does not want anyone else to go through what he’s experiencing. “People be careful, please,” he said. “I’m in a terrible situation now because I have no other assets at this […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Camper raided as search for escaped rapist, family continues

TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. (WREG)– A multi-agency search continues for an Arkansas fugitive and two female accomplices on the run since Friday. Samuel Hartman, a convicted rapist serving life, walked away from a work detail at the correctional facility in Brickeys, located about 45 miles from Memphis, and got assistance crossing the Mississippi River.
TUNICA COUNTY, MS
WREG

Thousands gather in Graceland for 45th anniversary of Elvis’ death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thousands of Elvis Presley fans from around the world attended a candlelight vigil in Graceland Monday night. August 16th marks the 45th anniversary of the singer’s death. Fans lined up outside the Graceland estate hours before the start of the event to honor the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll. Elvis’s ex-wife, Priscilla […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Society
WREG

West Memphis woman celebrates 110th birthday

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WREG)– The City of West Memphis honored its oldest living resident on Monday. Mrs. Leola Porter, who was born in 1912, received a proclamation for her 110th birthday from Mayor Marco McClendon. In a Facebook post, the City of West Memphis shared Porter has survived two world wars, 20 presidents, the Great […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
WBBJ

$400,000 grant to help elders with digital literacy

HENDERSON, Tenn. — A $400,000 grant has been provided to the Southwest Human Resource Agency. The agency says the funds from the West End Home Foundation will help elders in Chester, Decatur, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Henderson, Madison, and McNairy counties stay connected to the world digitally. “During the pandemic,...
CHESTER COUNTY, TN
WREG

Firefighter injured in apartment fire, MFD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A firefighter was injured while responding to an apartment fire in South Memphis, Memphis Fire Department said. The apartment fire happened just before 6 a.m. Tuesday morning. The firefighter was taken to the hospital for back and shoulder second-degree burns. Red Cross assistance was requested for 11 adults and 10 children. There […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

41K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy