Effective: 2022-08-16 13:52:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-16 14:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Sonoran Desert Natl Monument A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Maricopa County through 245 PM MST At 211 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15 miles northwest of Kaka, or 23 miles northeast of Ajo. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of Maricopa County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ ・ 12 HOURS AGO