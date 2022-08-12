ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tenant of home that Anne Heche crashed into reacts to her death

By Nicki Cox
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aN9OC_0hFRKakS00

Lynne Mishele, the woman whose home Anne Heche crashed into, is speaking out after the actress died as a result of her injuries.

“The news of Anne Heche passing is devastating. Her family and her friends and her children, especially, really have suffered a great loss, and my heart goes out for them,” she said in an Instagram video Friday.

“This entire situation is just tragic and there really are just no words. I’m sending love to everyone involved.”

Mishele’s reaction comes a week after Heche, 53, slammed into her home , engulfing it in flames.

Her neighbor told Page Six that Mishele “was extremely fortunate” to survive the incident as she was in a different room when Heche’s Mini Cooper struck her home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13sOoG_0hFRKakS00
Lynne Mishele called Anne Heche’s passing “devastating.”
@creativeorganization

She claimed that the actress’ car drove “almost all the way through” the two-story house and “almost immediately” caught fire.

While Mishele’s injuries weren’t severe, on Aug. 10, the LAPD escalated its investigation to a felony DUI after she claimed she needed medical assistance as a result of the incident.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xe6Nv_0hFRKakS00
Heche passed away at the age of 53.
WireImage

After obtaining a warrant to test her blood , the Los Angeles Police Department allegedly determined that Heche was under the influence of cocaine and had traces of fentanyl that morning.

However, they cautioned that fentanyl may have been administered to Heche at the hospital to help manage her pain after the accident.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L2BvO_0hFRKakS00
Mishele’s home was badly damaged in the crash.
Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

The actress died from her injuries on Friday after suffering “a severe anoxic brain injury” while in a coma following the horrific crash.

Her rep told Page Six, “Anne had a huge heart and touched everyone she met with her generous spirit. More than her extraordinary talent, she saw spreading kindness and joy as her life’s work — especially moving the needle for acceptance of who you love.

“She will be remembered for her courageous honesty and dearly missed for her light.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P4Ta6_0hFRKakS00
Heche crashed her Mini Cooper twice before hitting Mishele’s home.
Lynne Mishele/GoFundMe

The actress is survived by 20-year-old son Homer Laffoon, whom she shared with ex-husband Coleman “Coley” Laffoon, and her 13-year-old son Atlas Heche Tupper, whom she shared with her “Men in Trees” co-star, James Tupper.

Back in 2017, when asked how Heche wanted to be remembered , she told Access Hollywood, “Oh…Oh lord oh lord…Hopefully that I made my children happy…gave them a life that they love.”

Comments / 19

Cheryl.Arbon
4d ago

Ms. Mishele's statement shows she's a woman of compassion and empathy. Her possessions lost in the house she was renting will be replaced partly by the $100,000+ she'll receive from her GoFundMe and the lawsuit against Anne Heche's Estate for her items and pain and suffering she'll likely be filing. The owner of the house will also undoubtedly file to recover the damage to her property. What Anne Heche's beloved sons lost can never be recovered with any amount of money if after the cases are settled they have any. What the boys lost is heartbreaking. Prayers for Anne Heche to finally lose the demons she was fighting and find the peace in eternity that in life she was seeking. Extra prayers for strength for her grieving sons as they recover from their devastating tragedy.

Reply(6)
31
Sallieblue
1d ago

She needed a hospital the next day so she would have a claim. This was an accident and I’m sure she has insurance. Does no one just be thankful THEY wasn’t hurt or killed and just move on anymore or does the lawyer and $$$ Signs just kick in??? RIP Anne and May your children get thru this horror!🙏

Reply(1)
3
Charlene Anderson
2d ago

Forget the lady and the house .there is renters insurance for her .Anne Heche was a true actress and a wonderful human being .She deserves the attention here. Regardless of her actions .This was an accident only .let's not make it look like she's a monster. luv her dearly 💖. Rest in peace. yu are so missed .

Reply(2)
3
 

