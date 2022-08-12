Read full article on original website
Related
niceville.com
Sheriff’s Office seeking information on Fort Walton convenience store robbery
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a robbery that reportedly happened Sunday at a convenience store near Fort Walton Beach. According to an announcement by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), the robbery occurred at the AOC Food Mart at 306 Racetrack Road just before 5 p.m. on August 14.
WEAR
Deputies: 23-year-old, 4 teens arrested for multiple Escambia County vehicle burglaries
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 23-year-old and four teens were arrested after multiple attempted vehicle burglaries took place in Escambia County over the weekend, according to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office. Escambia County deputies arrested Keshaun Jenkins, 23, early Sunday morning after they say Jenkins, a 16-year-old and a 15-year-old...
Man assaults 2, smashes window to get car tool in Crestview
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Crestview police worked a bloody domestic violence scene Monday night involving three adults and a mechanic’s tool. A male victim said 36-year-old Johnathan Wayne Brown came to his house on Southern Ct. off Aplin Rd. looking for an unnamed tool. The victim’s fiancé told police Brown was belligerent with her at […]
niceville.com
Traffic stop leads to arrest of DeFuniak Springs man
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. — A convicted felon suspected in a reported theft is facing several charges after the Walton County Sheriff’s Office said it found him in possession of narcotics. According to a report by the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, on August 13, a WCSO deputy conducted a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 charged in string of Hibbett Sports thefts
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Three people from Montgomery are behind bars for a string of Hibbett Sports thefts in Northwest Florida. Three Hibbett Sports stores in Okaloosa County were robbed on June 1, 2022, including the store near the Destin Commons for more than $4,000. Sylvester Jackson, 35, Shyvat Lakeshia Cooper, 44, and Rodricus Lamar […]
WEAR
Deputies: Driver found dead with gunshot wound to head following crash in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A driver was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head after a crash Tuesday morning in Escambia County. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says the victim is a man. A homicide investigation is now underway. Authorities responded to the scene at Santa Fe Circle...
Charges coming for teens who threw party in Florida mansion
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — In June, people all over the country were astounded by a video of a house party in a South Walton County mansion. Two months later and no one’s been arrested. Walton County sheriff’s investigators said they’re looking for the party organizers. None of the teens lived at the $8 million […]
niceville.com
Man charged with attempted bank robbery in Okaloosa
MARY ESTHER, Fla. – The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said it has identified and arrested a suspect in the alleged attempted robbery of Eglin Federal Credit Union in Mary Esther last week. According to an announcement by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), Kirk Losey, 45, is now...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Atmore Advance
Atmore man arrested on attempted murder charge; initiated pursuit into Baldwin County
An Atmore man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after leading law enforcement officers on a high-speed pursuit into Baldwin County, according to the Atmore Police Department. Public Information Officer Sgt. Darrell McMann said James E. Ivy, 41, of Atmore, is being charged with attempted murder and felony...
WATCH: Crazy video shows shooting at Florida gas station
The shooting happened early Sunday morning at 2:50 a.m. at a gas station in the 8300 block of Thomas Drive.
WEAR
Deputies investigate cell phone threat at Pine Forest High School
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is investigating a threat Tuesday at Pine Forest High School. Channel 3 confirmed with deputies just before 1 p.m. that the school was put on lockdown amid the investigation. Escambia County Public Schools says it was "placed in an elevated state of security" around 12:15 a.m.
Atmore man evades officers from 3 different jurisdictions, arrested
ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — An Atmore man is in jail after he fled from three sets of police twice on Tuesday, according to officials with the Atmore Police Department. James Earl Ivy, 41, was driving a grey Dodge Journey when he was arrested. The Dodge Journey had a dealer tag that was possibly involved in […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pensacola Police warn residents of phone scam
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Pensacola Police Department are warning their residents of a phone scam that has been reported to the department. Officers said they have received two complaints from people in the community about receiving a phone call from “Detective Dwight Howard.” According to the receivers of the phone call, “Detective […]
WEAR
Man killed in hit-and-run on Bayou Texar bridge in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A 41-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run pedestrian crash early Monday morning in Pensacola. It happened around 3:30 a.m. on East Cervantes Street at the Bayou Texar bridge. Pensacola Police identify the victim as 41-year-old Travis Hurd. Pensacola Police officers located the victim dead on scene...
A man who allegedly killed his mother held without bond
CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Callaway man is behind bars Monday night after being charged with killing his mother. It all started with a wellness check of the 59-year-old woman Sunday morning. Bay County Sheriff’s deputies say they got a call from the woman’s roommate, who was worried about her. The victim was identified as […]
McGuire’s Irish Pub staff fight, stabbing
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said Javion Nelson Quarry, 18, stabbed another man at McGuire’s Irish Pub in Destin after a fight over kitchen supplies. According to an OCSO report, Quarry stabbed a co-worker in the arm as the man tried to defend himself. A witness told OCSO the […]
WEAR
Storms move through WEAR-TV viewing area
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A heavy line of storms is making its way through the WEAR-TV viewing area Tuesday afternoon. Storms are impacting portions of Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa, Walton and Baldwin counties. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued earlier Tuesday around 4 p.m. in Mobile County, northwest of Baldwin County.
WEAR
Freeport man killed, 2 seriously injured after crash on Highway 90 in Walton County
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- A 26-year-old Freeport man is dead and two others are seriously injured after a head-on collision in Walton County Monday afternoon. Florida Highway Patrol was dispatched to the area of Highway 90 and County Road 10A at 4:20 p.m. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the 26-year-old...
WATCH: Waterspout forms off Fort Walton Beach
Our weather camera in Fort Walton Beach caught an amazing sight Tuesday morning.
WJHG-TV
Overnight homicide in Callaway leads to one man’s arrest
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE 8/15/22 6:00 P.M. New details are emerging in the investigation into a homicide that took place in Callaway early Sunday morning. Bay County Sheriff officials said they received a call to do a welfare check on a woman at an apartment on Chipewa Street around 2 A.M. Officials said it was called in that Dikajah Teague said he had killed a woman inside. When investigators showed up to the apartment, a 59-year-old woman was found dead with evidence of foul play. Investigators said the evidence directed them back to Teague, who is the woman’s son. They said Teague had asked for a ride out of town, but was found within a mile of the scene before being taken into custody.
Comments / 0