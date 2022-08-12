PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE 8/15/22 6:00 P.M. New details are emerging in the investigation into a homicide that took place in Callaway early Sunday morning. Bay County Sheriff officials said they received a call to do a welfare check on a woman at an apartment on Chipewa Street around 2 A.M. Officials said it was called in that Dikajah Teague said he had killed a woman inside. When investigators showed up to the apartment, a 59-year-old woman was found dead with evidence of foul play. Investigators said the evidence directed them back to Teague, who is the woman’s son. They said Teague had asked for a ride out of town, but was found within a mile of the scene before being taken into custody.

