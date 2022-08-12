ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

El Paso student wins first place in International art competition

 4 days ago

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) — Gracyn Hunt, a Coronado High School student, has won the grand prize in the 2022 Young Artists and Authors Showcase in the photography category from Sister Cities International, the city of El Paso announced.

Earlier this year, the City of El Paso invited local young artists to participate in the 2022 Showcase, which encouraged youth to submit entries inspired by the theme “Generation Rescue: Sustainable Water for All.” Young artists and authors shared their perspectives on the drastic impact on the water resources in their communities.

Hunt won for her introspective photograph called “Dry Future.” As the grand prize winner, she will also receive $1,000 from Sister Cities International.

“Growing up less than 1 mile from the Rio Grande, which runs dry most of the year, provided a unique perspective into the importance of water sustainability in our region,” Hunt said. “The opportunity to share my love of photography and my community with the rest of the world is really special and receiving this award is an incredible honor.”

“We are very proud and excited that the talent of one of our own youth is being recognized and her gifts are calling attention to how our community views climate change and ongoing awareness about water resources here in our desert community of El Paso,” said Mayor Pro Tempore and Sisters Cities International Chairman Peter Svarzbein.

The showcase attracted more than 360 students between the ages of 13 to 18 from 16 countries with submissions in six categories: classic art, digital art, essay, poetry, photography and original music. Winners will have their work showcased on their Sister Cities International website.

The Young Artists and Authors Showcase is an annual contest that encourages youth worldwide to express the mission of Sister Cities International through original artwork, literature, photography and music. Submissions are centered around an annual theme and judged based on creativity, composition, and theme interpretation.

