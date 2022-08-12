Read full article on original website
Person shot outside of north St. Louis county Seven Eleven
There was another shooting Monday night just before 9:30 p.m.
High-profile drug bust near Mt. Vernon, Illinois
Authorities served a warrant for a high-profile drug bust Tuesday morning near Mt. Vernon, Illinois.
Person Of Interest In Custody In Homicide In Washington Park
WASHINGTON PARK – Illinois State Police (ISP) was requested by Washington Park Police Department to assist with a death investigation. On August 12, 2022, a 43-year-old female was located deceased in the 1500 block of Westmoreland Avenue, in Washington Park. When ISP arrived on scene, Washington Park Police Department had a person of interest in custody.
Murder investigations in St. Clair County
A man was shot and killed in Belleville late Friday and the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating, while Illinois State Police are looking into an apparent murder in Washington Park that also took place on Friday. The victim in the Belleville shooting has been identified as 33-year-old Deante White of Belleville.
Argument over debt leads to deadly St. Louis County shooting
An argument over a debt turned deadly shooting over the weekend in north St. Louis County.
Missouri man allegedly snuck into ex-girlfriend’s home and fatally shot her after asking for money
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (TCD) -- A 54-year-old man stands accused of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend after asking her for money and sneaking into her home. According to a news release from the Kirkwood Police Department, on Saturday, Aug. 13, at approximately 10 p.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of Ascot Lane to a report of a disturbance. At the scene, authorities reportedly found a victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Police said she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Video: O’Fallon man attacking an employee in Central West End
Police said an O'Fallon man with multiple crime sprees including robbery, assault, and sexual abuse left behind victims from O'Fallon, Missouri to Central West End (CWE).
Search on for missing Illinois man last seen in Forest Park
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are looking for a missing Illinois man who was last seen at Forest Park on Sunday morning. The search is on for 28-year-old Joseph Carlberg. Police say he was last seen around 10:30 a.m. at the Central Field inside the park. He was last...
Michigan State Police seek person of interest after Upper Peninsula murder
SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police are searching for a person of interest after a murder Sunday night in the Upper Peninsula. Police said they want to question 49-year-old Jared Woodgate in connection with the death. Woodgate is from the Sault Ste. Marie area. A 42-year-old...
Woman charged with abuse in St. Louis County toddler’s death
A woman faces criminal charges in the death of a St. Louis County toddler several months ago.
Trooper hospitalized after highway crash in Illinois
LEMONT, Ill. (WEHT) — An officer involved crash resulted in two people being taken to the hospital Friday afternoon. The Illinois State Police says one of their troopers was parked with their lights on during a traffic stop around 2:20 p.m. A media release states that a Toyota pickup truck was traveling along I-355 when […]
Woman found fatally shot in Washington Park
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was found shot to death in Washington Park Friday morning. The body of a 43-year-old woman was found nude in the 1500 block of Westmoreland Avenue. Washington Park Police have a person of interest in custody. No details about that person have been released.
Baby ingests fentanyl in St. Louis County, two charged
A man and a woman face criminal charges after a baby in their care ingested fentanyl earlier this week in St. Louis County.
Man walking in middle of Highway 79 in St. Charles County hit by car, killed
ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) - A man walking in the middle of Highway 79 was hit by a car and killed near O’Fallon, Mo. Saturday night. Police tell News 4 the accident happened just before 11:30 p.m. on Highway 79 near Vomund Road. Dylan E. Krenek, 23, was walking in the middle of the road when a 1997 GMC Jimmy going southbound hit him.
ILLINOIS: SHOOTING AT SIX FLAGS
We are getting reports of a shooting at Six Flags in Gurnee Illinois. No other information is available at this time.
‘It was horrible.’ Nearly 200 dogs rescued from Illinois hoarding situation
In one of the biggest animal hoarding cases ever discovered in Illinois, officials rescued nearly 200 dogs from a home in Sherrard over the weekend. Mercer County Sheriff’s deputies and animal control officers went to the property in Sherrard with a warrant Friday night after getting word of the situation. Teams of volunteers spent almost […]
Inmates help with beautification of Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — If you are at the Illinois State Fair you may notice that there are thousands of flowers in bloom, but you may not know who is behind all those beautiful flowers. Every year the Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC) brings inmates from central Illinois to...
Man shoots at deputies during standoff in St. Clair County
A man is facing four counts of attempted first-degree murder for allegedly shooting at sheriff's deputies during a standoff with law enforcement, and then shooting himself.
Woman dead after north Ga. apartment building catches fire
LAFAYETTE, Ga. — A woman has died after an apartment building in north Georgia caught fire on Saturday night. LaFayette firefighters were called to the Carriage Hill Apartments on Campbell Ave. at 11:15 p.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The apartment building was heavily...
Illinois State Police say they found West Englewood woman's stolen Kia, but she wasn't told
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Ms. Juanita Blalock's car was stolen from in front of her house in West Englewood this past Sunday after she returned from church. We told you her story on Thursday. She was one of hundreds of Kia and Hyundai drivers victimized by a spike in car thefts in Cook County and beyond this summer. It so happens that CBS 2's Tara Molina got a call from Illinois State Police after our Thursday story aired. It turns out state police found the 2020 Kia Sportage early this week – but no one called Blalock until we got involved....
