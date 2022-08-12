ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Clair County, IL

Person Of Interest In Custody In Homicide In Washington Park

WASHINGTON PARK – Illinois State Police (ISP) was requested by Washington Park Police Department to assist with a death investigation. On August 12, 2022, a 43-year-old female was located deceased in the 1500 block of Westmoreland Avenue, in Washington Park. When ISP arrived on scene, Washington Park Police Department had a person of interest in custody.
WASHINGTON PARK, IL
advantagenews.com

Murder investigations in St. Clair County

A man was shot and killed in Belleville late Friday and the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating, while Illinois State Police are looking into an apparent murder in Washington Park that also took place on Friday. The victim in the Belleville shooting has been identified as 33-year-old Deante White of Belleville.
BELLEVILLE, IL
truecrimedaily

Missouri man allegedly snuck into ex-girlfriend’s home and fatally shot her after asking for money

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (TCD) -- A 54-year-old man stands accused of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend after asking her for money and sneaking into her home. According to a news release from the Kirkwood Police Department, on Saturday, Aug. 13, at approximately 10 p.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of Ascot Lane to a report of a disturbance. At the scene, authorities reportedly found a victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Police said she was pronounced dead at the scene.
KIRKWOOD, MO
KMOV

Woman found fatally shot in Washington Park

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was found shot to death in Washington Park Friday morning. The body of a 43-year-old woman was found nude in the 1500 block of Westmoreland Avenue. Washington Park Police have a person of interest in custody. No details about that person have been released.
ILLINOIS: SHOOTING AT SIX FLAGS

We are getting reports of a shooting at Six Flags in Gurnee Illinois. No other information is available at this time.
khqa.com

Inmates help with beautification of Illinois State Fair

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — If you are at the Illinois State Fair you may notice that there are thousands of flowers in bloom, but you may not know who is behind all those beautiful flowers. Every year the Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC) brings inmates from central Illinois to...
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Illinois State Police say they found West Englewood woman's stolen Kia, but she wasn't told

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Ms. Juanita Blalock's car was stolen from in front of her house in West Englewood this past Sunday after she returned from church. We told you her story on Thursday. She was one of hundreds of Kia and Hyundai drivers victimized by a spike in car thefts in Cook County and beyond this summer. It so happens that CBS 2's Tara Molina got a call from Illinois State Police after our Thursday story aired. It turns out state police found the 2020 Kia Sportage early this week – but no one called Blalock until we got involved....

