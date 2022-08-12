PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There was more violence on the South Side on Saturday night A person is struggling to survive after they were shot and a suspect was detained thanks to a security guard who was on duty at the time. Pittsburgh Police have said they have arrested 25-year-old Jmel Jones and he is facing charges of aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person. According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, it was just before 11:30 p.m. on Saturday night, they were alerted to a shooting on Roland Way. Once they arrived, they found that the security guard had detained an armed individual not far from the scene of the shooting. Officers then found the victim a block away on 12th and Sarah streets. They were taken to the hospital in critical condition. Pittsburgh Police tell KDKA that the investigation is ongoing. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

