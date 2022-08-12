Read full article on original website
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Glassport man charged with homicide by vehicle in fatal March crash
A Glassport man was driving 95 mph and sped through stop signs and red lights just before he crashed into another car in North Versailles, killing the other driver, according to charges filed this week. Shamar Roach, 24, is charged with homicide by vehicle and involuntary manslaughter in connection with...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
ChildLine report leads to new charges against man convicted in 2020 of inappropriate contact with child
A Monroeville man on probation for corruption of a minor in a 2020 case was issued a summons last week from Allegheny Township police on similar charges. Guerau Bernat Cabrera, 44, of the 3800 block of Northern Pike in Monroeville was charged Aug. 8 by township police with a misdemeanor count of indecent assault and harassment in connection with an incident police said occurred in December 2019, according to a criminal complaint.
3 accused drug traffickers charged after busts in Wilkinsburg, Hill District
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Three people are facing charges after agents seized more than $217,000 worth of drugs from Wilkinsburg and the Hill District, prosecutors announced Tuesday. The state attorney general's office said during the investigation that began in May 2021, investigators learned ringleader William Ely supplied roughly 150 bricks of heroin/fentanyl a week to Jaylon Brock and Tony Burnsworth, two mid-level dealers who then sold roughly 7,500 doses in Pittsburgh and Somerset County.When law enforcement raided Ely's home in Wilkinsburg and stash house in the Hill District, the attorney general's office said they found 80 grams of fentanyl/heroin, nearly 800 grams of cocaine, a kilo press for bulk packaging, more than $130,000 in cash and two guns.The investigation led agents to two additional locations in the Hill District where they said they seized nearly 300 grams of fentanyl, about 19 grams of cocaine and over $10,000 in cash. Ely, Brock and Burnsworth are facing multiple charges, including possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and corrupt organization. Ely was also charged for illegally possessing a firearm.
Altercation between co-workers ends with stabbing
Pittsburgh Police were called to the scene of a stabbing in Larimer on Monday afternoon. According to a release, police were called to the 6600 block of Frankstown Avenue
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Trial begins for Westmoreland probation officer accused of official oppression
A Derry Township man told jurors in Westmoreland County court Tuesday that his female probation officer threatened to send him to jail if he broke off their sexual relationship. Paul Barsoum testified during the first day in the trial of Mary Jo Borelli that he believed his pretrial release would...
WFMJ.com
Police: 4-year-old in car near gun, Youngstown man charged
A Youngstown man was jailed after Campbell police said he was driving around with a 4-year-old child who had a gun within reach. Police say they pulled over a Jeep for speeding on Wilson Avenue at around 4 a.m. Sunday. According to police, the four-year-old girl in the back seat...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Beltzhoover man gets 5 to 10 years for role in cab driver beating death
A Beltzhoover man who cooperated with prosecutors will serve five to 10 years in prison for his role in the fatal beating death of a Z Trip cab driver in 2017. Hosea Moore, 25, pleaded guilty to robbery and conspiracy in May. Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Elliot Howsie sentenced him on Tuesday.
Charges filed against three Western PA men involved in drug trafficking
Charges have been filed against three Western Pennsylvania men after an investigation into drug trafficking in Allegheny County. In a release from Attorney General Josh Shapiro
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man charged with vehicular homicide following crash in North Versailles
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A man is facing charges after a crash in North Versailles that left one person dead. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 1 person dead, 2 others hospitalized after crash at North Versailles intersection. The two-vehicle crash took place on March 2, 2022. First responders found a Dodge Caravan...
One dead after Fayette County bar fight
A bar fight in Fayette County left one man dead overnight. Uniontown Police say one man was shot and killed following a fight at the VFW on Main Street.
Allegheny Co. Police investigating homicide in North Braddock
The call came in at approximately 6:33 p.m. on Sunday in the area of Baldridge Avenue and Jones Avenue, and first responders found a 29-year-old victim shot in the chest and abdomen.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
New Kensington police accuse man of stealing cane from elderly man, using it to smash his car window
New Kensington police accused a man of stealing a cane from a 75-year-old man with physical challenges and using it to smash the rear windshield of the 75-year-old’s car because he was rooting through a dumpster to gather metal cans. Charles Darnell Jones, 48, of the 1900 block of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
16-year-old killed in Fayette County crash
A 16-year-old Connellsville boy was killed in a two-vehicle crash Saturday in Fayette County, not far from its border with Westmoreland County. State police did not identify the teen in a news release. He was a passenger in a Ford Mustang being driven by a 19-year-old Acme man, according to troopers.
Police investigating shooting in Homewood
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police officers responded to multiple Shotspotter alerts and 9-1-1 calls for shots fired around 2:30 p.m. Sunday along the 1400 block of Oberlin Street. Officers located evidence that a shooting occurred, along with property damage, per a statement from officials.There were no reported injuries and the investigation is ongoing.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Delmont woman pleads guilty for threats to Westmoreland County judge
A Delmont woman who pleaded guilty to harassing the judge who presided over a family court case she was involved in was sentenced to seven years’ probation and 18 months’ house arrest. Jennifer Gesuale, 43, pleaded guilty this month to three sets of criminal charges, including allegations she...
Security guard detains suspected shooter on South Side, victim in critical condition
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There was more violence on the South Side on Saturday night A person is struggling to survive after they were shot and a suspect was detained thanks to a security guard who was on duty at the time. Pittsburgh Police have said they have arrested 25-year-old Jmel Jones and he is facing charges of aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person. According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, it was just before 11:30 p.m. on Saturday night, they were alerted to a shooting on Roland Way. Once they arrived, they found that the security guard had detained an armed individual not far from the scene of the shooting. Officers then found the victim a block away on 12th and Sarah streets. They were taken to the hospital in critical condition. Pittsburgh Police tell KDKA that the investigation is ongoing. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
“Heartbroken”: Local family looking for answers 3 years after Hill District murder
PITTSBURGH — On Aug.15, 2019, 21-year-old Terrance Jones was murdered. “Heartbroken, I don’t know what to say,” said Aletha Gray, Jones’s mother. Aug. 15, 2022, marks three years since 21-year-old Terrance jones was gunned down in an apartment stairwell on Chauncy Drive in the Hill District. According to police, on the night of the shooting there may have been multiple witnesses, but no one has come forward.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
3 men accused of trafficking 'mass amounts' of fentanyl in Allegheny, Somerset
A yearlong investigation into drug trafficking in Allegheny and Somerset counties culminated Tuesday with charges being filed against three men who investigators say trafficked “mass amounts” of fentanyl in the counties. The investigation, overseen by the state Attorney General’s Office, recovered dozens of bricks of heroin and fentanyl...
Altercation between Lyft driver, passenger ends in fatal shooting
An Allegheny County man was shot to death during an altercation with a ride-share driver Thursday night. The Tribune-Review reported that a 37-year-old man was driving for Lyft when an argument began with his passenger, according to Allegheny County police Sgt. Todd Dolfi. Police said the driver parked at a...
Pittsburgh Police investigating series of weekend shootings
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Police are actively investigating a series of shootings that took place throughout several city neighborhoods over the weekend. Police say there were three separate shootings, leaving one man dead.The latest shooting took place in the city's Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood.Police were called out to Everton Street just before 6:30 on Sunday night, where officers say they detained two people at the scene. They also found an unconscious man outside of an apartment building."When officers arrived they located a male at the bottom of the steps with a gunshot wound. When medics arrived they pronounced the male deceased," said Maurice Matthews,...
Comments / 4