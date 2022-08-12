ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blount County, TN

Community supporting Blount County deputy as she waits for a new heart

By Veronica Ogbe
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RO2Wj_0hFRIJrn00

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Deputy Lydia Sharp and her family have watched the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Tennessee Police Benevolent Association (TPBA) and their foundation come together to support her as she receives a heart transplant.

“She is a very determined individual, there’s no doubt that her perseverance and determination will get her through this,” Capt. Keith Gregory of the Blount County Sheriff’s Office said.

The TPBA and their foundation are working to raise funds to support the deputy through this time. It’s an effort Sharp’s children say they are grateful for.

“It’s great knowing that the people around you are there to support,” Sharp’s son, Daven Cozart said.

Anderson County deputy in ICU after saving wife from being hit by pickup

Sharp was diagnosed with Congestive Heart Failure in May, but the complications with her heart began when she was pregnant with her son. Her condition seemingly improved until recently when doctors discovered that her heart ejection fraction was 10 percent, meaning her heart wasn’t pumping enough blood.

“We’ve just been coming back and forth to Nashville ever since then,” Sharp’s daughter, Brianna Wilson said. “It got worse and then they turned around and told us it was getting better but then she got sick again, so ever since then we’ve just been here in Nashville,” she said.

Two weeks ago, a bit of good news came after doctors informed Sharp that she would be getting a heart, leading her to her surgery Friday afternoon. Now her kids and second family in blue are waiting for her latest battle to be over.

However, as Sharp was being prepared for the transplant, it was discovered the donor’s heart was no longer a match. She is back home, hoping for another call.

“It’s always been us three,” Cozart said. “Our mother is like our best friend so it’s very emotional, but we’re all together.”

“I just can’t imagine life without her,” Wilson said.

Conventions making their way back to Knoxville after COVID cancellations

Sharp shared the following statement with us before her surgery this afternoon:

Thanks to everyone who has prayed and all the concerns, especially from all of my brothers and sisters in blue.

TPBA and their foundation are collecting donations through this link . The foundation says that 100% of the money received will go to help with Sharp’s medical and family expenses.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated after receiving an update on Sharp’s surgery.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
wvlt.tv

Knoxville police searching for missing man

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department has asked for the public’s assistance in locating a missing man last seen earlier in August. Brandon Sheckels, 35, was last seen on Aug. 2 at around 8:00 p.m. Officials said he left his home on Shangri-La Drive on foot and has not been seen since.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Family of Blount Co. deputy awaits a new heart

SWEETWATER, Tenn. (WVLT) - Blount County deputy Lydia Sharp has returned home to Sweetwater after her most recent visit to Vanderbilt Medical Center. “We’re just staying strong,” Sharp’s daughter Brianna Wilson said. Wilson said her mom isn’t just a member of law enforcement but also one of...
SWEETWATER, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
City
Maryville, TN
Local
Tennessee Society
County
Blount County, TN
City
Nashville, TN
Blount County, TN
Society
wvlt.tv

KPD identifies victim of fatal West Knoxville shooting

A Morristown 18-year-old died in a crash Saturday, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT News. ‘Nobody is above the law’ | Knoxville police officer arrested by KCSO. Updated: 5 hours ago. A Knoxville Police Department officer has been placed on administrative leave after he was arrested by...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

‘Nobody is above the law’ | Knoxville police officer arrested by KCSO

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville Police Department officer has been placed on administrative leave after he was arrested by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Monday. KCSO investigators obtained a warrant charging Officer John Pickens with aggravated domestic assault and took him into custody at KPD headquarters on Aug. 15, a spokesperson from the department said.
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Heart#Heart Failure#Heart Transplant#Conventions#Brothers And Sisters#Icu
wvlt.tv

Morristown 18-year-old killed in deadly crash

‘Nobody is above the law’ | Knoxville police officer arrested by KCSO. A Knoxville Police Department officer has been placed on administrative leave after he was arrested by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Monday. Updated: 6 hours ago. A crossbow bolt was sticking out of the mature buck’s...
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
wvlt.tv

Donate blood, earn a ticket to an East Tennessee theme park

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This week MEDIC Regional Blood Center and Dollywood teamed up to offer blood donors one admission ticket to the theme park if they successfully donate a pint of blood. One pint of blood can save up to three lives, according to the Community Blood Center. MEDIC...
KNOXVILLE, TN
newstalk987.com

KPD Officer Arrested By KCSO

A Knoxville Police Department officer was arrested and police powers suspend after being arrested by the Knox County Sheriff’s office on Monday. According to officials, Officer John Pickens was arrested after a warrant was obtained that charged him with aggravated domestic assault. Pickens has been placed on administrative leave...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Tazewell Pike closed to traffic as authorities respond to crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Authorities are responding to a motorcycle crash that happened at 7:39 p.m. Sunday on Mountain Shadow Drive on Tazewell Pike, according to Knox County dispatch. Dispatch agents confirmed they received a "10-46" call, which indicates a crash with injury. The eastbound lane on Tazewell Pike is...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
bbbtv12.com

Kingston Police Report Vandalism at Local Church

On 08/04/22 and 08/13/22, the Kingston Police Department has taken reports of vandalism at the Kingston Church of God Open Arms Fellowship located at 2005 Kingston Hwy. A person or persons broke into the church and vandalized the building each time. A substantial amount damage was done to the church.
KINGSTON, TN
WATE

Campbell County dump site overflowing with trash

JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WATE) — The main commercial dump site in Campbell County is overflowing with trash that’s been piling up for months. The sanitation director said he hopes the county commission will approve some machinery that will cut into the mounting problem. After visiting, WATE’s Don Dare said it’s a mess, an eyesore and possibly an environmental health hazard.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Grainger County remains identified as Knoxville woman after more than 25 years

The officer was fired for lying about an investigation into racist behavior, the document states. Bear crashes Alabama family’s Gatlinburg vacation. The family was headed to see a pirate show in Gatlinburg when the bear walked up to the patio. Etowah City School went on soft lockdown. Updated: 7...
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

40K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy