Hagerstown, IN

WTHR

Here's when to watch Hagerstown play in the Little League World Series

HAGERSTOWN, Ind. — For the first time in a decade, Indiana will be represented in the Little League World Series. The Hagerstown Little League team earned the trip last week by winning the Great Lakes Regional tournament in Whitestown. It's the first time a team from the Hoosier State will play in Williamsport since nearby New Castle advanced in 2012.
WISH-TV

Hagerstown arrives at Little League World Series

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — SportsLocker Sunday featured an exclusive interview with the Hagerstown Little League team in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, ahead of this week’s Little League World Series. WISH-TV’s Charlie Clifford spoke with Hagerstown head coach Patrick Vinson and three players as the tiny Indiana community continues to feel the...
HAGERSTOWN, IN
1017thepoint.com

HAGERSTOWN LITTLE LEAGUE TO FACE IOWA IN SERIES OPENER

(Williamsport, PA)--Hagerstown’s Little League team was waking up in Pennsylvania Monday morning as it continues to prepare for the World Series. A message was recorded for the team Sunday by attendees to a rally of sorts at the Hagerstown baseball diamond. Meanwhile, the team got a message from Desmond Bane. "Hagerstown, I've been watching you from afar. Great to see people from our area doing well and having success. Proud of you guys. I'm rooting you on. Go win the whole thing," Bane said. Hagerstown will be referred to as Great Lakes and will begin play against a team from Iowa at 3 o’clock Thursday afternoon.
HAGERSTOWN, IN
earnthenecklace.com

Taylor Tannebaum Leaving WTHR: Where Is the Indianapolis Sports Reporter Going?

As one of the women covering sports, Taylor Tannebaum has immense popularity well beyond the sports scene of Indiana. But now, this talented sportscaster is moving on to bigger things in her career. Taylor Tannebaum announced she is leaving WTHR after a stellar four years there. She’s earned a passionate legion of followers there who don’t want to see her go. They naturally want to know where she is going next and if she will still be in the Indy sports scene. Fortunately for her followers, Taylor Tannebaum answered most of their questions.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Richmond businesses offering support for wounded officer

RICHMOND, Ind. — Richmond K-9 Ofc. Seara Burton remains in critical condition five days after she was shot during a traffic stop. Since then, support and prayers continue to pour in for the local officer and dozens of businesses are also stepping up to help. Primex Plastics in Richmond...
RICHMOND, IN
WTHR

Little League World Series starts with 'Grand Slam'

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — All eyes are on the city of Williamsport this week. The 75th edition of the Little League World Series starts on Wednesday, but it all kicks off with the Grand Slam parade. "It has been three years since we have been able to do this. 2019...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WTHR

'It's gotten bad' | Residents of troubled Indianapolis apartment complex ready to go to court

INDIANAPOLIS — There are new details on the fight to fix issues at a troubled apartment complex on the south side of Indianapolis. Residents of Berkley Commons are preparing to go to court over alleged mismanagement of the apartment complex. The owners of the complex owe Citizens Energy millions of dollars in missed payments, despite residents paying their monthly utility bills.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Daily Advocate

Mysterious Fort Greene Ville bricks

Ln Oct. 1793, when Anthony Wayne decided to winter in the place now called Greenville, he needed to quickly order hutting for the army. First, he built eight large exterior redoubts, the first line of defense, that would encircle 300 yards outside his preferred camp site for the army. On Nov. 6, the redoubts were almost finished. Wayne ordered the main campground to be marked for hutting. There were to be two rows of huts, 14 foot in the clear, for the enlisted men surrounding the main camp. The camp was 500 yards long and 264 yards wide. Later, a picket of 10-foot-high logs would be constructed on the outside of the enlisted men’s huts. Anthony Wayne stated on Nov. 6, “for the purpose of hutting, the officers are to see that the enlisted men are housed first, after which they were allowed to use the men to build their own housing” – On Nov. 26, 1793, “The officers will please direct the building of their own huts”.
local21news.com

FBI Office gunman, a local resident of Perry Co.

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — The community is tight lipped about Ricky Sheffer, but with Trump banners waving proudly all over this town, some wonder if the recent raid on the former president’s home caused him to snap. Ricky Sheffer, the 42-year-old Navy veteran was shot and killed by...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
WTHR

Street mural to keep kids walking to school safe

INDIANAPOLIS — When neighbors near 16th Street and Ritter Avenue on Indy's east side saw a safety problem with speeding in a school zone, they got worried. Most students who attend Anna Brochhausen School 88 now walk to school and a survey by people in the Community Heights neighborhood showed neighbors wanted a fix to keep kids safer.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD program to paint catalytic converters for drivers Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis have a new program aimed at deterring catalytic converter thieves. IMPD's "Paint and Protect" program will be at the Take 5 Oil Change location at 3640 S. East Street in Indianapolis Wednesday, Aug. 17, to mark catalytic converters for drivers. Technicians will paint a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

