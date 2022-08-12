Read full article on original website
Here's when to watch Hagerstown play in the Little League World Series
HAGERSTOWN, Ind. — For the first time in a decade, Indiana will be represented in the Little League World Series. The Hagerstown Little League team earned the trip last week by winning the Great Lakes Regional tournament in Whitestown. It's the first time a team from the Hoosier State will play in Williamsport since nearby New Castle advanced in 2012.
Hagerstown arrives at Little League World Series
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — SportsLocker Sunday featured an exclusive interview with the Hagerstown Little League team in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, ahead of this week’s Little League World Series. WISH-TV’s Charlie Clifford spoke with Hagerstown head coach Patrick Vinson and three players as the tiny Indiana community continues to feel the...
HAGERSTOWN LITTLE LEAGUE TO FACE IOWA IN SERIES OPENER
(Williamsport, PA)--Hagerstown’s Little League team was waking up in Pennsylvania Monday morning as it continues to prepare for the World Series. A message was recorded for the team Sunday by attendees to a rally of sorts at the Hagerstown baseball diamond. Meanwhile, the team got a message from Desmond Bane. "Hagerstown, I've been watching you from afar. Great to see people from our area doing well and having success. Proud of you guys. I'm rooting you on. Go win the whole thing," Bane said. Hagerstown will be referred to as Great Lakes and will begin play against a team from Iowa at 3 o’clock Thursday afternoon.
Little League World Series is back for 75th anniversary, featuring Pennsylvania team, number of ‘firsts’
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — The two-week celebration of the 75th anniversary of the Little League World Series kicks off this week with 20 teams, including one from Pennsylvania, vying for the title. Games begin Wednesday, but the Grand Slam Parade that attracts thousands to downtown Williamsport steps off at 5:30...
Little League World Series starts with 'Grand Slam'
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — All eyes are on the city of Williamsport this week. The 75th edition of the Little League World Series starts on Wednesday, but it all kicks off with the Grand Slam parade. "It has been three years since we have been able to do this. 2019...
Little League denies appeal of ruling that determined Northwest champion
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT – An Oregon team has lost its appeal of a controversial ending to the West Region’s championship game and will not be playing in the Little League World Series. Bend North’s filed a complaint after it lost Thursday 3-2, in an extra inning to Bonney Lake,...
Sports Edge: Williamsport needs to do the right thing for a Little League controversy
Something happened at the end of an Oregon-Washington game that leaves a very bitter taste in my mouth - I’ve seen some screwy endings, but I am waiting for someone from Little League in Williamsport to explain what happened.
Comments / 2