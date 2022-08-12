Read full article on original website
Blues guitarist, local favorite Kal David dies at 79
Beloved blues guitarist and musician Kal David died on Tuesday. He was 79 years old. He died in his home in Palm Springs Tuesday morning from complications of pneumonia. David was an international blues recording artist who performed all over the United States and Europe during his 50+ year career but ended up calling Palm Springs his home.
Maintenance Worker Found Comedian Teddy Ray’s Body in Swimming Pool: Cops
The body of California comic Teddy Ray was found floating in a swimming pool on Friday, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. The cause and manner of death were not shared, but the sheriff’s department said in a statement that “no signs of foul play were located.” The comedian was found in the pool by a maintenance worker, TMZ reported, citing sources in the sheriff’s office. The pool was attached to a private residence in Rancho Mirage, near Palm Springs. It was not immediately clear whose property it was, nor what Ray was doing there, as he was identified by authorities as a resident of Gardena, a city more than two hours away by car. Ray’s death was widely mourned across social media on Friday, with Comedy Central confirming it in a statement that called him “a hilarious and beloved performer.” He was 32.Read it at TMZ
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from San Francisco to Palm Springs
Whether you adore strolling through California's incredible national forests or prefer beach vibes with stunning coasts and charming seaside cities, the road trip from San Francisco to Palm Springs has you covered. Whichever route you take, you'll be sure of an unforgettable drive. The 550-mile road trip from San Francisco...
theregistrysocal.com
Sage Investco Sells 6,816 SQFT Retail Asset in Palm Desert for $5MM
PALM DESERT, Calif. – Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors, a nationally recognized real estate brokerage and advisory firm specializing in retail property sales, announced today that the firm arranged the sale of a recently constructed, two-tenant net-leased investment occupied by Mattress Firm and Club Champion located on an outparcel to Walmart Neighborhood Market on Highway 111 in Palm Desert, California. The sale price was $5 million.
After deadly ‘bounty hunter’ encounter, Palm Springs police bans helping bail industry
Palm Springs police issued new guidance on whether its officers will assist bail agents or bounty hunters during fugitive recovery operations. A department policy issued last month and obtained by News Channel 3 says, "Department members shall not assist members of the bail industry in the apprehension of a bail fugitive or any persons wanted The post After deadly ‘bounty hunter’ encounter, Palm Springs police bans helping bail industry appeared first on KESQ.
No Winner of SuperLotto Plus Jackpot, but Ticket Worth $16K Sold in Riverside County
There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in the latest SuperLotto Plus drawing, so the estimated jackpot will grow to $16 million. Two tickets with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, were sold in Menifee and San Francisco. They are each worth $16,765, the California Lottery announced.
mynewsla.com
Man Behind Bars for Alleged Morning Burglary in Palm Desert
A 36-year-old man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly breaking into a home in Palm Desert. Steven Cunningham, of Palm Desert, was arrested Tuesday morning on suspicion of residential burglary and violating a court order, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities said Cunningham allegedly forced his way into...
iebusinessdaily.com
Master-planned community in Menifee gets started
Ground has been broken on a 330-acre master-planned community in Menifee. Legado, which broke ground this month, will feature 1,000 homes and multiple recreational spaces, including walking paths with exercise stations, play spaces, a pool and recreation center and a 13-acre park, according to a statement. “Legado will be a...
Palm Springs Businesses see more clients with Splash House in town
The Palm Springs area has seen a hike in visitors this weekend, many of those people are here for Splash House. Some party-goers tell us they plan on exploring the city along with enjoying music by the pool. "We had a really nice dinner in Palm Springs on Friday night. It's actually a very beautiful The post Palm Springs Businesses see more clients with Splash House in town appeared first on KESQ.
thelog.com
Dam! How Big Bear Lake was Created
BIG BEAR— Big Bear’s history began around 1845 after Benjamin Davis Wilson rode into the valley with an entourage of 20 men, who were searching for the suspects of a series of raids on ranches in Riverside, according to BigBear.com. When the men entered the valley, they discovered it was packed with big grizzly bears. The discovery led to Big Bear Lake’s present-day name to honor the big bears that called the valley home.
More than two years later, the California disappearance of Dia Abrams in June 2020 remains a mystery
65-year-old Lydia Abrams, also known as Dia, was last seen June 6, 2020, at her home in Mountain Center, California. Her son, Clinton Abrams, told Dateline that his mother is “a kind, sweet, caring person,” who loves animals and has “a lot of heart.”. Dia was born...
daytrippen.com
Lookout Roadhouse Ortega Highway Overlooking Lake Elsinore
The Lookout Road House is perched on a cliff overlooking Lake Elsinore. The Roadside cafe has a million-dollar view but serves up humble American-style food, including hearty breakfasts and Oak-Smoked BBQ Ribs. You can dine inside, take your beer and burger onto the patio and brave the wind. The Lookout...
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Palm Desert Monday morning
One person was killed in a crash involving a motorcycle Monday morning in Palm Desert. The crash happened at the intersection of Washington St. and Tucson Circle at 8:05 a.m. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a 29-year-old man laying in the roadway with major injuries. He was declared dead at the scene. The post Motorcyclist killed in crash in Palm Desert Monday morning appeared first on KESQ.
NBC Los Angeles
Restaurant Server Saves Customer During Choking Accident
A local restaurant server is being called a real life superhero after saving a customer's life during a choking accident. The act was caught on video last week of Lacy Guptill a server at a Golden Corral in Moreno Valley saving a customer. Video shows when a customer at the...
‘We need to acknowledge it’ Photographer reveals problems California is facing through billboards
If you’re driving in the Palm Springs and Cathedral City, you may see some unique billboards around town depicting wildfires, drought and housing. “My one goal with this project is to get people just to look, just acknowledge what's going on," said photographer Thomas Broening. Two years ago, Broening came up with the idea to The post ‘We need to acknowledge it’ Photographer reveals problems California is facing through billboards appeared first on KESQ.
Traffic Alert: Washington St. southbound in Palm Desert closed after deadly accident
Traffic is currently being redirected after a deadly accident involving a motorcyclist who was going southbound on Washington St in Palm Desert when it was struck by a car. Drivers heading southbound on Washington Street are being redirected to head southbound on Palm Royale Drive. Currently, Washington Street going southbound between Fred Waring Drive and The post Traffic Alert: Washington St. southbound in Palm Desert closed after deadly accident appeared first on KESQ.
Miami-Dade officer critical after shooting; suspect killed
MIAMI (AP) — Authorities say a Miami-Dade police officer was critically wounded and an armed robbery suspect was killed in an exchange of gunfire during a car chase. Officials say the suspect smashed his vehicle into a police cruiser and another car while trying to flee Monday night in the Liberty City neighborhood as officers responded to a reported armed robbery. Police say “an altercation ensued and shots were fired.” The suspect died at the scene. The officer was in critical condition. Police Chief Alfredo Ramirez called for unity, saying the community and law enforcement have to “stand as one” while the case is investigated by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
biztoc.com
California retirement community hikes elderly couple's rent by $1,000/month
Residents at a retirement home in California are now facing a surge in their cost of living by more than $1,000 per month for rent and other fees, sparking outrage in the community, according to a report. Murrieta resident Yvonne Collins, whose mother and stepfather live at Paradise Village in...
Ready to work on the Wild Side with The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens
The Living Desert is gearing up for this upcoming season of Desert Conservation and education practices by hosting a job fair. The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens plans to hire up to 70 full-time, part-time, and seasonal positions.Positions include guest services, food service associates and cooks, retail, administration, custodial,maintenance, and animal care. List of open The post Ready to work on the Wild Side with The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens appeared first on KESQ.
M3.3 earthquake strike near Cabazon
A magnitude 3.3 earthquake struck near Cabazon Tuesday afternoon. The earthquake was recorded at 5:53 p.m. The United States Geological Survey had reports from people who felt the earthquake in Cathedral City to nearly Indio. Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here. Get the The post M3.3 earthquake strike near Cabazon appeared first on KESQ.
