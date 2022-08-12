ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

wearegreenbay.com

Trendy Tuesday: Animal print top for fall

(WFRV) –Animal print is still making a statement for fall. Today’s Trendy Tuesday features a top that is one of many new transitional pieces you can add to your wardrobe. Stop in for their huge end of summer sale. Shop local, either in store, curbside pick-up, or through shipping at Furs and Clothing of Distinction, located at 207 N. Washington Street in downtown Green Bay. Follow them on Facebook as well.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Appleton high school students paint mural

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton High School students, along with staff and local artist Neo Medina, have come together to create a mural as a part of a class called “Paint the City.”. The mural is located on the side of Jersey Bagel and Deli in Appleton. Painted...
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Back to school shopping at Goodwill

(WFRV) – It’s time to start back to school shopping and at Goodwill, there’s always something new in store at a fraction of the cost. Local 5 Live visited the Ashwaubenon location with a peek at what you can find in store helping you get ready for the new school year.
ASHWAUBENON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Appleton opens area’s largest lighted pickleball complex

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Appleton opened its pickleball complex on Tuesday, which is the largest one in the area with lights. The complex is at Telulah Park and a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at 10 a.m. The facility is open to people of all ages and abilities.
APPLETON, WI
spectrumnews1.com

'It’s been a lifetime passion': Small Wisconsin cheesemaker wins big award

KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. – A small Northeast Wisconsin cheesemaker recently made a big splash on an international stage. Ben Shibler and his team at Ron’s Wisconsin Cheese in Kewaunee won first place for string cheese and third place for cheese curds and mozzarella whips at the 2022 American Cheese Society Awards.
KEWAUNEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Brown Co. inmates create memories with their children through reading program

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A literacy-rich experience in a Wisconsin jail is allowing incarcerated parents and caregivers to connect with their children. According to a Facebook post from the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, the Brown County Jail partnered with UW-Madison Extension for a program called “Making Reading Memories.”
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Memorial fund for family that lost baby when semi crashed into house, moves

(WLUK) -- A memorial fund established to support the family of an infant who was killed after a semi crashed through their home, has moved. Eight-month-old Martin Stechner III died July 25 when a semi driver on Interstate 41 fainted as a result of a medical condition and crashed into the town of Vinland home, splitting it into two.
APPLETON, WI
seehafernews.com

Fire in Downtown Sheboygan Requires Multiple Fire Agencies

A total of four separate fire departments were called into action yesterday afternoon (August 15th) in downtown Sheboygan. The Sheboygan Fire Department was informed of the blaze at Beltone Hearing Care Center, located at 717 Michigan Avenue, just after 5:00 p.m. They were joined on the scene by the Fire...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Annual Burger Fest served well-done in Seymour

SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) – Bellies were full and smiles were bright in Seymour this weekend thanks to the 33rd annual Burger Fest. Burger lovers near and far traveled to the burger hub of Wisconsin to once again enjoy the Burger-themed festival in all its glory. At the festival attendees...
SEYMOUR, WI
wearegreenbay.com

De Pere hosts final food truck rally featuring rock climbing

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – They say the way into someone’s heart is through their stomach; following this logic, after Sunday’s food truck rally, the City of De Pere is without a doubt in the hearts of many. Definitely De Pere hosted its third and final De...
DE PERE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Welcome to the Neighborhood: Tight Barrel Distillery in Menasha

(WFRV) – It’s a whiskey kind of weekend! There’s a new place to grab a drink in Menasha with liquor distilled right on premise. Jarred Sovey stopped by Local 5 Live with details on Tight Barrel Distillery with where more than 12 taps flow with Bare Bones Brewery and delicious menu items.
MENASHA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Top 10 places to camp in Wisconsin

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – Looking to get outdoors for a couple of days in Wisconsin? We recommend camping as a way for you to become one with nature and get away from the city atmosphere. There is a multitude of options to choose from while looking for a camping destination....
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Emergency repair closes Green Bay road, police explain

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A road in Green Bay is closed for emergency repair, reports the Green Bay Police Department. According to a tweet from the department, S. Webster Av. between E. Mason St. and E. Walnut St. is impacted. Officers explained the closure is due to a...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Preview of the Oshkosh Jazz Festival

(WFRV) – It’s a day full of outdoor music, and it’s free. Local 5 Live gets a sneak peek of the Oshkosh Jazz Festival coming up later this month. Oshkosh Jazz Festival is happening Saturday, August 27 from 1 – 8:30 pm. Details from oshkoshjazz.com:
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

U.S. Navy veteran in Appleton sheds tears over new roof

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A U.S. Navy veteran in Wisconsin has a new roof over his head and his wife says they are completely humbled. On Monday, Aug. 15, Security-Luebke Roofing installed a new roof on West Tillman St. in Appleton for James (Jim) Van Linn as part of the Owens Corning National Roof Deployment Project.
APPLETON, WI

