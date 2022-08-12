Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Behind the Scenes at the Bart Starr ShowDennis RaabeGreen Bay, WI
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
wearegreenbay.com
Trendy Tuesday: Animal print top for fall
(WFRV) –Animal print is still making a statement for fall. Today’s Trendy Tuesday features a top that is one of many new transitional pieces you can add to your wardrobe. Stop in for their huge end of summer sale. Shop local, either in store, curbside pick-up, or through shipping at Furs and Clothing of Distinction, located at 207 N. Washington Street in downtown Green Bay. Follow them on Facebook as well.
wearegreenbay.com
Wine Dinner with local winemakers celebrates 10 years of Wisconsin Ledge AVA
(WFRV) – Pop a bottle of bubbly, it’s time to celebrate ten years of the Wisconsin Ledge AVA. Retired Rambler Steve De Baker stopped by Local 5 live with a look back at the last decade plus details on the ‘A Wine Dinner with Local Winemakers’ event.
wearegreenbay.com
Appleton high school students paint mural
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton High School students, along with staff and local artist Neo Medina, have come together to create a mural as a part of a class called “Paint the City.”. The mural is located on the side of Jersey Bagel and Deli in Appleton. Painted...
wearegreenbay.com
Back to school shopping at Goodwill
(WFRV) – It’s time to start back to school shopping and at Goodwill, there’s always something new in store at a fraction of the cost. Local 5 Live visited the Ashwaubenon location with a peek at what you can find in store helping you get ready for the new school year.
wearegreenbay.com
Appleton opens area’s largest lighted pickleball complex
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Appleton opened its pickleball complex on Tuesday, which is the largest one in the area with lights. The complex is at Telulah Park and a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at 10 a.m. The facility is open to people of all ages and abilities.
spectrumnews1.com
'It’s been a lifetime passion': Small Wisconsin cheesemaker wins big award
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. – A small Northeast Wisconsin cheesemaker recently made a big splash on an international stage. Ben Shibler and his team at Ron’s Wisconsin Cheese in Kewaunee won first place for string cheese and third place for cheese curds and mozzarella whips at the 2022 American Cheese Society Awards.
wearegreenbay.com
Dr. Coussons Advanced Care for Women discusses healthcare options for women
(WFRV) – Their specialty is in the name, Dr. Coussons Advanced Care for Women. Dr. Herbert Coussons visited Local 5 Live to give our viewers details on some of the problems unique to women including reproductive health and how easy it is to consult with Dr. Coussons online. Dr....
wearegreenbay.com
Brown Co. inmates create memories with their children through reading program
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A literacy-rich experience in a Wisconsin jail is allowing incarcerated parents and caregivers to connect with their children. According to a Facebook post from the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, the Brown County Jail partnered with UW-Madison Extension for a program called “Making Reading Memories.”
Fox11online.com
Memorial fund for family that lost baby when semi crashed into house, moves
(WLUK) -- A memorial fund established to support the family of an infant who was killed after a semi crashed through their home, has moved. Eight-month-old Martin Stechner III died July 25 when a semi driver on Interstate 41 fainted as a result of a medical condition and crashed into the town of Vinland home, splitting it into two.
seehafernews.com
Fire in Downtown Sheboygan Requires Multiple Fire Agencies
A total of four separate fire departments were called into action yesterday afternoon (August 15th) in downtown Sheboygan. The Sheboygan Fire Department was informed of the blaze at Beltone Hearing Care Center, located at 717 Michigan Avenue, just after 5:00 p.m. They were joined on the scene by the Fire...
wearegreenbay.com
Annual Burger Fest served well-done in Seymour
SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) – Bellies were full and smiles were bright in Seymour this weekend thanks to the 33rd annual Burger Fest. Burger lovers near and far traveled to the burger hub of Wisconsin to once again enjoy the Burger-themed festival in all its glory. At the festival attendees...
wearegreenbay.com
De Pere hosts final food truck rally featuring rock climbing
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – They say the way into someone’s heart is through their stomach; following this logic, after Sunday’s food truck rally, the City of De Pere is without a doubt in the hearts of many. Definitely De Pere hosted its third and final De...
wearegreenbay.com
Welcome to the Neighborhood: Tight Barrel Distillery in Menasha
(WFRV) – It’s a whiskey kind of weekend! There’s a new place to grab a drink in Menasha with liquor distilled right on premise. Jarred Sovey stopped by Local 5 Live with details on Tight Barrel Distillery with where more than 12 taps flow with Bare Bones Brewery and delicious menu items.
wearegreenbay.com
Top 10 places to camp in Wisconsin
WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – Looking to get outdoors for a couple of days in Wisconsin? We recommend camping as a way for you to become one with nature and get away from the city atmosphere. There is a multitude of options to choose from while looking for a camping destination....
wearegreenbay.com
Emergency repair closes Green Bay road, police explain
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A road in Green Bay is closed for emergency repair, reports the Green Bay Police Department. According to a tweet from the department, S. Webster Av. between E. Mason St. and E. Walnut St. is impacted. Officers explained the closure is due to a...
wearegreenbay.com
Preview of the Oshkosh Jazz Festival
(WFRV) – It’s a day full of outdoor music, and it’s free. Local 5 Live gets a sneak peek of the Oshkosh Jazz Festival coming up later this month. Oshkosh Jazz Festival is happening Saturday, August 27 from 1 – 8:30 pm. Details from oshkoshjazz.com:
Fond du Lac construction affecting local businesses
Construction on many major roads in Fond du Lac has been closing roads since April, inconveniencing citizens and causing problems for many local businesses.
wearegreenbay.com
Get your fall fix: Festivities galore at The Little Farmer in Fond du Lac Co.
MALONE, Wis. (WFRV) – Fall is right around the corner, and with fall comes so many traditions that we all know and love. One family farm just north of Fond du Lac, which is part of so many Wisconsinite’s traditions, opens soon. The Little Farmer, LLC opens for...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Arby’s to discard classic cowboy hat sign, only a few left across the country
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – An iconic and historic sign is coming down on Green Bay’s west side. The local Arby’s, located at 1593 W Mason Street, currently possesses one of the last Arby’s cowboy hat signs in the country- and soon it will be gone.
wearegreenbay.com
U.S. Navy veteran in Appleton sheds tears over new roof
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A U.S. Navy veteran in Wisconsin has a new roof over his head and his wife says they are completely humbled. On Monday, Aug. 15, Security-Luebke Roofing installed a new roof on West Tillman St. in Appleton for James (Jim) Van Linn as part of the Owens Corning National Roof Deployment Project.
