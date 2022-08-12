Read full article on original website
Colorado spends $70 million to electrify school buses, but GOP objects
In the next decade, Colorado hopes to replace its existing school buses with a new, greener fleet.Driving the news: The effort is starting with $70 million — $5 billion from the federal infrastructure bill and the rest from a new state program, our education partners at Chalkbeat report.The money will buy electric buses, as well as those fueled by compressed natural gas and propane, which can travel longer ranges in rural communities.The federal effort prioritizes rural and tribal schools, while the state is giving first dibs to higher-poverty schools. New buses cost twice as much as traditional ones, but officials...
El Paso County Commissioners approve $2 million in upgrades for two busy intersections in Security-Widefield
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Increased safety for drivers and pedestrians, as well as reduced street flooding, are objectives of a project approved for the Security-Widefield community southeast of Colorado Springs. KRDO County commissioners unanimously voted Tuesday to approve spending around $2 million to improve two busy intersections -- at Main Street and Security The post El Paso County Commissioners approve $2 million in upgrades for two busy intersections in Security-Widefield appeared first on KRDO.
sentinelcolorado.com
Aurora Council rejects Native American land acknowledgment: ‘This is God’s country.’
AURORA | Conservative lawmakers on Monday rejected the idea of introducing city events with an acknowledgment that Aurora was established on former Native American lands, invoking God and gripes with the language of the statement. While Councilmember Crystal Murillo said the statement would “show a sign of respect to our...
Why are flags at half-staff in Colorado?
Gov. Jared Polis has ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff on Monday to honor the life of El Paso County Sheriff's Office Deputy Andrew Peery.
KRDO
Second positive human case of tularemia detected in Pueblo County
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment announced Tuesday that health officials have confirmed Pueblo County's second human tularemia case in 2022. According to the health department, tularemia, or “rabbit fever,” can be spread through soil contaminated with the droppings or urine of sick...
Only a Cemetery Remains in the Colorado Town Destroyed by Flood
You may or may not know this, but there was once a town just outside of Pueblo, Colorado by the name of Swallows. However, many years ago the town was destroyed by a flood and subsequently became completely covered with water. However, one part of Swallows, Colorado still remains and...
sentinelcolorado.com
PERRY: Aurora lawmakers insist homage to Native Americans is divisive, and an affront to God. Really.
Boy, was I ever wrong the past 834,423 times I said, “this was the wildest thing I’ve ever seen in Aurora.”. Monday night offered up the freakiest show on Colorado’s showiest city council — so far. On what looked to be a relative yawner for a...
$22.5 million in unclaimed property in Pueblo County available
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- In the city of Pueblo there are more than 180,000 unclaimed properties, including more than $20 million in cash, ready to be claimed. Among the unclaimed property in the Steel City are 190 items from safety deposit boxes and more than 2 million stock shares. In Pueblo County there are more than The post $22.5 million in unclaimed property in Pueblo County available appeared first on KRDO.
More Colorado cities moving to not profit off a state-imposed fee
Three of Colorado’s largest cities have changed, or are in the process of changing, city laws that allowed for collecting sales taxes on government fees. Denver on Monday passed, on first reading, an ordinance “to exempt from taxation certain fees.” If the measure passes a second reading Aug. 22, it will become law.
Neighboring police departments to cover El Paso County during Deputy Peery’s funeral
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- As preparations continue for Deputy Andrew Peery's funeral, neighboring police departments are lending a hand. Monument, Manitou Springs, Fountain and Colorado Springs law enforcement officers are stepping up to cover areas typically in the El Paso County Sheriff's Office jurisdiction, so that the deputies who knew and served alongside The post Neighboring police departments to cover El Paso County during Deputy Peery’s funeral appeared first on KRDO.
KRDO
Procession and funeral held for El Paso Co. Sheriff’s deputy who died in the line of duty
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday morning multiple law enforcement agencies and members of the community will gather to honor the life of an El Paso County Sheriff's deputy who died in the line of duty. Watch the full funeral for Deputy Andrew Peery's funeral and the procession following the...
KRDO
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a suspect in a homicide investigation
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- On August 15, 2022, Fountain Police Department officers were dispatched for a reported overdose. Officers arrived on the scene and found a deceased adult female. After learning that the address was in the jurisdiction of the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO), deputies arrived...
KKTV
El Paso County teen reported missing again
FALCON, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing teenager. Lillian Enyeart was reported as a runaway Monday evening, hours after she was found safe after previously going missing. “At around 5:45 p.m. on Aug. 15, she was reported to have...
KRDO
Panorama Park in SE Colorado Springs reopens Saturday with community celebration
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The grand reopening celebration of Panorama Park in southeast Colorado Springs is this Saturday, Aug. 20. According to the city, the free, family-friendly event kicks off at 10 a.m. with an opening ceremony and official ribbon cutting on the park’s new event lawn. The ceremony will feature Pikes Peak Poet Laureate Ashley Cornelius who will perform an original work, the Panorama Middle School choir, and City and project leaders, including Mayor John Suthers and Councilmember Yolanda Avila.
coloradotimesrecorder.com
Tom Sullivan, Whose Son Died in a Gun Massacre, Faces a Republican Challenger, Who Has a Top Rating From the NRA
In his race for the state Senate, Tom Sullivan, who first ran for the state legislature after his son was killed in the Aurora Theater massacre and has made gun safety a top priority ever since, faces a Republican opponent, Tom Kim, who received an “A” rating from the National Rifle Association (NRA) and appears to oppose the basic gun safety measures Sullivan has pushed into Colorado law.
11 businesses including 2 schools burglarized and vandalized overnight in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman was arrested after 11 businesses including two schools were burglarized and vandalized overnight in Colorado Springs. Sunday, police received a call about several Colorado Springs businesses being burglarized, just before 10:30 p.m. Monday, police responded to the 1400 block of N. Union Blvd. for a burglary alarm, just The post 11 businesses including 2 schools burglarized and vandalized overnight in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Pueblo West schools were placed under lockdown for several hours
UPDATE: The school district says the investigation is completed and that the lockdowns have been lifted. The district said all school activities will continue as scheduled. No details as to the cause of the lockdown have been released at this time. PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — Pueblo County School District 70 says they have several schools […]
Unanswered questions remain after two found dead in Black Forest home
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says they cannot release additional information related to how two adults died inside a Black Forest home Monday evening. Around 9:30 p.m. Monday, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office reported they were investigating "a disturbance involving a shooting" in the 15000 block of The post Unanswered questions remain after two found dead in Black Forest home appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Moose killed in Colorado as CPW searches for person of interest
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife is asking for help with identifying a person of interest tied to a poaching case. If you recognize the person pictured at the top of this article you are asked to call 719-227-5200. The wildlife agency released the photo on Monday....
KRDO
CPW seeks public’s help in locating suspected Teller County moose poacher
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is asking the public for help in identifying the person who arrowed a moose last fall in Teller County and left the animal to die. CPW released photos of a person of interest in the case, seen below. The photos...
