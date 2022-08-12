ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, CO

Comments / 3

Related
Axios Denver

Colorado spends $70 million to electrify school buses, but GOP objects

In the next decade, Colorado hopes to replace its existing school buses with a new, greener fleet.Driving the news: The effort is starting with $70 million — $5 billion from the federal infrastructure bill and the rest from a new state program, our education partners at Chalkbeat report.The money will buy electric buses, as well as those fueled by compressed natural gas and propane, which can travel longer ranges in rural communities.The federal effort prioritizes rural and tribal schools, while the state is giving first dibs to higher-poverty schools. New buses cost twice as much as traditional ones, but officials...
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

El Paso County Commissioners approve $2 million in upgrades for two busy intersections in Security-Widefield

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Increased safety for drivers and pedestrians, as well as reduced street flooding, are objectives of a project approved for the Security-Widefield community southeast of Colorado Springs. KRDO County commissioners unanimously voted Tuesday to approve spending around $2 million to improve two busy intersections -- at Main Street and Security The post El Paso County Commissioners approve $2 million in upgrades for two busy intersections in Security-Widefield appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

Aurora Council rejects Native American land acknowledgment: ‘This is God’s country.’

AURORA | Conservative lawmakers on Monday rejected the idea of introducing city events with an acknowledgment that Aurora was established on former Native American lands, invoking God and gripes with the language of the statement. While Councilmember Crystal Murillo said the statement would “show a sign of respect to our...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
El Paso County, CO
Local
Colorado Government
El Paso County, CO
Government
KRDO

Second positive human case of tularemia detected in Pueblo County

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment announced Tuesday that health officials have confirmed Pueblo County's second human tularemia case in 2022. According to the health department, tularemia, or “rabbit fever,” can be spread through soil contaminated with the droppings or urine of sick...
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

$22.5 million in unclaimed property in Pueblo County available

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- In the city of Pueblo there are more than 180,000 unclaimed properties, including more than $20 million in cash, ready to be claimed. Among the unclaimed property in the Steel City are 190 items from safety deposit boxes and more than 2 million stock shares. In Pueblo County there are more than The post $22.5 million in unclaimed property in Pueblo County available appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eli Bremer
KRDO News Channel 13

Neighboring police departments to cover El Paso County during Deputy Peery’s funeral

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- As preparations continue for Deputy Andrew Peery's funeral, neighboring police departments are lending a hand. Monument, Manitou Springs, Fountain and Colorado Springs law enforcement officers are stepping up to cover areas typically in the El Paso County Sheriff's Office jurisdiction, so that the deputies who knew and served alongside The post Neighboring police departments to cover El Paso County during Deputy Peery’s funeral appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Party Chair#Politics Local#Election Local#Gop#The Red Wave Beach Party
KKTV

El Paso County teen reported missing again

FALCON, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing teenager. Lillian Enyeart was reported as a runaway Monday evening, hours after she was found safe after previously going missing. “At around 5:45 p.m. on Aug. 15, she was reported to have...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO

Panorama Park in SE Colorado Springs reopens Saturday with community celebration

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The grand reopening celebration of Panorama Park in southeast Colorado Springs is this Saturday, Aug. 20. According to the city, the free, family-friendly event kicks off at 10 a.m. with an opening ceremony and official ribbon cutting on the park’s new event lawn. The ceremony will feature Pikes Peak Poet Laureate Ashley Cornelius who will perform an original work, the Panorama Middle School choir, and City and project leaders, including Mayor John Suthers and Councilmember Yolanda Avila.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
coloradotimesrecorder.com

Tom Sullivan, Whose Son Died in a Gun Massacre, Faces a Republican Challenger, Who Has a Top Rating From the NRA

In his race for the state Senate, Tom Sullivan, who first ran for the state legislature after his son was killed in the Aurora Theater massacre and has made gun safety a top priority ever since, faces a Republican opponent, Tom Kim, who received an “A” rating from the National Rifle Association (NRA) and appears to oppose the basic gun safety measures Sullivan has pushed into Colorado law.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

11 businesses including 2 schools burglarized and vandalized overnight in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman was arrested after 11 businesses including two schools were burglarized and vandalized overnight in Colorado Springs. Sunday, police received a call about several Colorado Springs businesses being burglarized, just before 10:30 p.m. Monday, police responded to the 1400 block of N. Union Blvd. for a burglary alarm, just The post 11 businesses including 2 schools burglarized and vandalized overnight in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
KXRM

Pueblo West schools were placed under lockdown for several hours

UPDATE: The school district says the investigation is completed and that the lockdowns have been lifted. The district said all school activities will continue as scheduled. No details as to the cause of the lockdown have been released at this time. PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — Pueblo County School District 70 says they have several schools […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Unanswered questions remain after two found dead in Black Forest home

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says they cannot release additional information related to how two adults died inside a Black Forest home Monday evening. Around 9:30 p.m. Monday, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office reported they were investigating "a disturbance involving a shooting" in the 15000 block of The post Unanswered questions remain after two found dead in Black Forest home appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy