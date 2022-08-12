Read full article on original website
B.Kind
3d ago
Republicans voted against what they are taking credit for. THANK YOU President Biden!
Reply
4
Related
Do all drivers need to brake for a stopped school bus? What Florida law says about that
Armies of yellow buses will soon be hitting the road as schools reopen in South Florida.
Uber launches charter service to hail a bus or van for group trips in South Florida
Ride-share company Uber is teaming with US Coachways so people in South Florida can reserve vans or buses through Uber’s app for group transportation.
Fort Lauderdale airport seeks 400 workers. What you need to know about upcoming job fair
Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and about 20 companies operating there are trying to fill more than 400 openings with a job fair Wednesday.
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?
It's no secret that home prices in Florida have risen substantially over the last couple of years. However, some markets have increased more sharply than others. For example, according to the S&P Core Logic Case-Shiller Index released in June of 2022, Tampa saw home price increases of about 34% over the course of a year, while Miami saw increases of around 32%. (The Florida housing market in general rose about 21% over one year's time, according to data from March of 2022.) Although there may be signs that the market is cooling in some areas, prices also remain high in hot markets.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dangerous ‘extreme heat’ days to multiply in South Florida, study finds. Who is at risk?
Yes, it’s already very hot in Miami-Dade County. But if climate change continues unabated, South Florida could go from steamy to scorching, adding an extra month of “extreme heat” days by mid-century.
MSNBC
Why Florida's plan to recruit veterans as teachers is troubling
Florida is struggling to hire teachers, and Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ regressive influence on the state’s education system — affecting signage on the wall to class curriculums — is arguably a prime factor. But the DeSantis administration declines to look inward to assess why so many...
Comments / 4