ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 4

B.Kind
3d ago

Republicans voted against what they are taking credit for. THANK YOU President Biden!

Reply
4
Related
L. Cane

How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?

It's no secret that home prices in Florida have risen substantially over the last couple of years. However, some markets have increased more sharply than others. For example, according to the S&P Core Logic Case-Shiller Index released in June of 2022, Tampa saw home price increases of about 34% over the course of a year, while Miami saw increases of around 32%. (The Florida housing market in general rose about 21% over one year's time, according to data from March of 2022.) Although there may be signs that the market is cooling in some areas, prices also remain high in hot markets.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Miami-dade County, FL
Miami-dade County, FL
Government
Miami-dade County, FL
Traffic
Local
Florida Traffic
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
MSNBC

Why Florida's plan to recruit veterans as teachers is troubling

Florida is struggling to hire teachers, and Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ regressive influence on the state’s education system — affecting signage on the wall to class curriculums — is arguably a prime factor. But the DeSantis administration declines to look inward to assess why so many...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy