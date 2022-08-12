Read full article on original website
KCRA.com
'Chasing the shade': How some people across Sacramento region dealt with triple-digit heat
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Tuesday was the hottest day of the year in Sacramento so far, and across the Northern California region, many areas saw temperatures above 100 degrees. KCRA 3 Chief Meteorologist Mark Finan said 107 degrees was recorded in Sacramento, up from the previous record this year of 106 in recent weeks.
KCRA.com
Spare the Air Day declared across Sacramento region amid dangerous heat
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Tuesday is a "Spare the Air Day" for Sacramento as the region braces formore dangerous heat and air pollution. The Sacramento Metropolitan Air Quality Management District expects the air quality index to rise back into the "unhealthy for sensitive groups" category after unhealthy levels of ozone formed late Monday.
KCRA.com
FoodieLand Night Market returns to Sacramento at Cal Expo this week
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A three-day event inspired by night markets in Asia will take place at Cal Expo in Sacramento County starting Friday. FoodieLand Night Market promises a street food festival along with carnival games, musical performances and booths from artisans that feature jewelry, clothing and other goods. More...
KCRA.com
Triple-digit temps in the Sacramento region: What to know about the heat wave this week
Triple-digit temperatures are expected in the Sacramento region through Friday with the hottest stretch reaching as high as 107 degrees earlier in the week. Meteorologist Eileen Javora says an area of high pressure will be building from the desert in the southwest. When this happens, that’s why we get the heat.
KCRA.com
Flex Alert issued for Wednesday amid sweltering California heat
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California's grid operator issued a Flex Alert for Wednesday as energy use is expected to increase amid high temperatures. The Flex Alert, which is a call for voluntary electricity conservation to avoid the risk of rolling power outages, will run from 4-9 p.m., according to California's Independent System Operator, or Cal-ISO.
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: NorCal Heat Impact Day, Jill Biden positive for COVID-19, baby swing recall
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
KCRA.com
Sky River Casino opens ahead of schedule, becomes first Sacramento County tribal casino
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Sacramento County's first tribal gaming casino opened early in Elk Grove. Sky River Casino, off Highway 99 at Kammerer Road, was supposed to begin operating in September, but the doors opened at midnight on Tuesday. By 3 a.m., the parking lot was jam-packed and hundreds...
KCRA.com
Sacramento food truck workers brace for extreme heat this week
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento will see some of the hottest temperatures of the year this week – and those sweltering conditions will impact those who work outside. For those who work in outdoor industries such as agriculture, construction and landscaping, Cal-OSHA’s heat illness standard requires employers to provide their workers with adequate shade, water and rest.
Sky River Casino in Elk Grove opens weeks ahead of schedule
ELK GROVE - Sky River Casino in Elk Grove has opened weeks ahead of schedule. Owners of the casino say it's the closest casino to Sacramento and South and East Bay areas. The casino boasts thousands of slot machines, table games, and an array of dining experiences. The announcement took a lot of people by surprise, since it wasn't supposed to be open for weeks and possibly months. A Facebook post announcing the opening was posted just after 11:30 p.m. Monday night. https://www.facebook.com/SkyRiverCasino/photos/a.3970934193019871/5384478888332054/?type=3&__xts__%5B0%5D=68.ARDSMmcZfR4jnO94e37VkUWRWwUNCD-An--8-X-Z6WXt5OXUUotcqDhKCoxDxGgE7vp74qBie2aY6IUfoMoSyX6B_3yRaJCBoDH-LhFCmvNtl7XSLqLpxzamkbB6jfuUx9WlPo9Sx4Exf_2U7agqK9l3_LTntepO_djLaQuM_3Gj0GX5eBlUFPibBIb4h4UD37MFOtZlFBjHywPQnn7nxhV9V_y6en9PV3XXGqdytrR2m9JtYKn7uZgTVxDBr8oZZ7CMmm1U6LnOyuBK2KoFlkDTH4WygWwgPtfRsZN5pID36IHnN0tIYI1mPeChRA9TTPl0TkWDTL3uQyrMZA&__tn__=-RThere has been a steady stream of people coming to the casino Tuesday morning.
What a "megaflood" could mean for Northern California
SACRAMENTO - Could California go from a megadrought to a megaflood?New research shows it does happen, but it is even likelier to happen in the coming decades. Scientists believe the two intersect, in part, because of climate change.Over 100 years ago, Sacramento witnessed devastating high waters as part of the Great Flood of 1862. Historical documents and pictures show the Capital City submerged in water as people traveled on canoes to get around.A new study shows a disastrous megaflood could overwhelm the state. Sacramento and San Joaquin valleys could turn into a temporary inland sea stretching nearly 300 miles in...
Update: Forward progress of remote wildfire west of Vacaville stopped
VACAVILLE -- Fire crews are responding to a vegetation fire burning in a wilderness area west of Vacaville Monday afternoon, according to authorities.The so-called Pleasants Fire burning along Pleasant Valley Road was first reported by Cal Fire shortly after noon. According to a tweet by the Cal Fire Sonoma Lake Napa Unite, the fire is approximately seven acres and 0% contained. The Vacaville Fire Protection District is also responding to the fire. As of shortly after 1 p.m., authorities said the fire's forward progress had been stopped at about 28 acres.Drivers in the area are advised to use caution and give way to emergency vehicles as crews continue to mop up in the area.
KCRA.com
'A real success story': Cal Fire says fuel reduction work limited Placer County fire's spread
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Cal Fire is crediting its fuel reduction plan with preventing the Oak Fire in Placer County from spreading farther than it did. Fuel reduction is a preventative effort that includes removing trees and brush, and mowing vegetation, to make areas less flammable in the case of a fire. Crews do this kind of forest management every so often, and KCRA 3 got a closer look at the real impact it can have during an active situation.
KCRA.com
Boaters keep a watchful eye on Folsom Lake water level
EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. — Boat owners with a slip at Folsom Lake Marina have been warned to keep a close eye on the falling water level at the popular reservoir. The marina is forced to close its slips when the surface elevation of Folsom lake drops to 412 feet above sea level.
KCRA.com
Pleasants Fire progress stopped after burning in Solano County
Crews have stopped forward progress for a grass fire burning in Solano County on Monday. The Pleasants Fire north of Fairfield burned 28 acres before progression was stopped, the Vacaville Fire Department tweeted after 1 p.m. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same...
Southbound I-5 in Woodland blocked from overturned semi-truck
WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — The number two lane along southbound Interstate 5 near Highway 113 in Woodland is currently blocked due to an overturned semi-truck, according to law enforcement. Law enforcement said that the truck was carrying packages and two other cars may be involved. This is a developing story.
KCRA.com
California Garlic Festival underway for the first time in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. — The first California Garlic Festival in Stockton is underway at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds. Garlic bread bowls, garlic fries, which are practically gourmet, and even maple syrup brown sugar garlic ice cream are just a few items on the menu. From car shows to carnival rides, pageantry to a petting zoo, and so much more, experience all that the CA Garlic Festival has to offer.
2news.com
Search Continues For California Couple Who Went Missing On Way Home From Hot August Nights
The Yuba City Police Department and the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office are continuing their investigation into the missing persons case of 36-year-old Juan Almanza Zavala and 29-year-old Janette Pantoja that was first received on August 7, 2022. The couple were reported missing on their way home from Hot August...
KCRA.com
Pedestrian dies after crash in Arden-Arcade area of Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A pedestrian died Monday night after they were hit by a vehicle in the Arden-Arcade area of Sacramento County, officials said. The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 4100 block of Marconi Avenue, east of Watt Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Lanes near...
Roseville man dies in Dixon I-80 crash
DIXON, Calif. (KTXL) — CHP Solano confirmed on Tuesday that a fatal collision did occur near Interstate 80 westbound and Dixon Avenue. CHP said that a 49-year-old Roseville man driving a Chevrolet Silverado hit the center divider along Interstate 80. The vehicle showed minor damage. Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor, […]
KCRA.com
Hooked on Fishing organization gets a new boat for youth programs
A Sacramento organization that takes at-risk kids fishing on the weekends has been gifted a new boat to expand its efforts. In May, KCRA 3 spotlighted the work of Tim Poole with Hooked on Fishing, Not on Violence. Each Saturday morning, Poole has teens fish at Southside Park. He did...
