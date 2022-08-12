Read full article on original website
Alachua County Planning Commission Looking to Fill Two Vacancies
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Alachua County is seeking volunteers to fill two citizen-at-large vacancies on the Local Planning Agency (LPA)/Planning Commission. The Local Planning Agency/Planning Commission meets once a month on the third Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the County Administration Building (12 S.E. 1st Street, downtown Gainesville). The...
Santa Fe College Partners with Florida Organic Growers to Promote Heritage Foods
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Santa Fe College is partnering with Florida Organic Growers and Consumers in a three-year grant designed to increase access and promote consumption of Florida heritage foods in local farmers’ markets. The project, entitled “Florida Heritage Foods Initiative: Connecting Local Food with Local Culture in Florida Farmers’ Markets,” aims to highlight historical and cultural significance of 42 crops in Florida and to educate consumers and small farmers on how to cook and grow them.
Florida Department of Health Child Care Food Program available at local child care centers
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Episcopal Children’s Services, Inc. announces its intent to participate in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Child Care Food Program, which is a federally funded program that reimburses childcare providers for serving nutritious meals and snacks to enrolled, eligible children. Meals will be available at no separate charge to all participants enrolled at the centers listed below, regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability.
New state-mandated testing begins later this month
Florida’s public school students will begin taking a new state test later this month as part of a “progress monitoring” system approved by the 2022 Florida Legislature and signed into law by Governor Ron DeSantis. According to the Florida Department of Education, the goal of the new...
Business Leadership Institute for Early Learning Alachua County Masterclass 1 Graduation
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Children’s Trust of Alachua County joined the Greater Gainesville Chamber of Commerce and the Business Leadership Institute for Early Learning to celebrate the graduation of the first Early Learning cohort on August 13, 2022. Members included owners and directors of Early Learning Centers and...
Letter: State Attorney Brian Kramer is weak on crime
Thank you for removing Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren. Closer to home, please be aware that State Attorney of the Eighth Judicial Circuit is weak on crime and failing law abiding citizens. Anyone who reads the crime reports in the Alachua Chronicle should be deeply concerned that the State...
City of Gainesville ordered to pay $765k to man after Segway crash
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The City of Gainesville has been ordered to pay Doug Haugen $765,000, including $675,000 for pain and suffering, after he sued following a scooter crash on a Gainesville sidewalk. Haugen’s attorneys, Morgan and Morgan, stated in the complaint that Haugen was riding a Segway scooter at...
Jail Booking Log, August 15
Charge(s): (IN HOUSE) SEX ASSAULT BY 18Y OLDR VIC 12Y UND 18Y NO PHY FORC VIOL; KIDNAP HUM TRAF COM SEX LT 18 YOA MENT DEF MENT INCAP. The booking report is provided by the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Department of the Jail. This information is public record and copied directly from the log. Mugshots are included when available. The charges listed are at the time of arrest and are only accusations. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more details on a specific inmate use the Sheriff’s Office inmate search (for inmates currently at the jail). More specific information on charges is available by searching court records.
Fifth former Alachua County Jail inmate sentenced for fraudulent voter registration
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Henry Thomas Shuler, III, 38, has entered into a plea deal to serve one year and seven days in prison for committing perjury on his voter registration form. The deal will not extend his time in prison. Shuler, who is serving a state prison sentence of...
Gainesville man arrested for molesting 15-year-old
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Prince Emmanuel Simmons, 36, was arrested yesterday and charged with kidnapping and lewd or lascivious molestation of a victim under 16 years of age. The victim reported to Gainesville Police Department officers that Simmons consistently made her uncomfortable when she spent time at his house and that on one occasion, he grabbed her arm and pulled her next to him on the couch, keeping her from pulling away, and touched her inappropriately.
Gainesville man arrested after Find My app locates stolen AirPods
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Kennon Jamar Jefferson, 19, was arrested yesterday after the victim of a car burglary used Apple’s Find My app to direct police to the apartment where his AirPods were located. The AirPods were reported stolen from a car at Windsor Park apartments Thursday night, and...
Man arrested for trying to drag girl out of church service
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Fred Lee Watson, Jr., 45, was arrested yesterday evening and charged with felony child abuse and disruption of a religious assembly after allegedly trying to drag a girl out of a church service. At about 5:45 p.m. yesterday, Watson reportedly knocked on the window and opened...
South Carolina man arrested for pointing a gun during road rage incident near Orange Heights
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Christopher Michael Core, 40, of Johns Island, SC, was arrested yesterday morning and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly pointing a gun at another driver in a road rage incident near Orange Heights. An Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy responded yesterday morning...
Man arrested after allegedly refusing to return car and then crashing it
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Calvin Dewing Griffin, 54, was arrested last night after allegedly refusing to return a car he had taken to get washed and then crashing it in a parking lot. He was also charged with possession of marijuana and drug equipment. The victim told a Gainesville Police...
