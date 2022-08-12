ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua County, FL

alachuachronicle.com

Alachua County Planning Commission Looking to Fill Two Vacancies

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Alachua County is seeking volunteers to fill two citizen-at-large vacancies on the Local Planning Agency (LPA)/Planning Commission. The Local Planning Agency/Planning Commission meets once a month on the third Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the County Administration Building (12 S.E. 1st Street, downtown Gainesville). The...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Santa Fe College Partners with Florida Organic Growers to Promote Heritage Foods

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Santa Fe College is partnering with Florida Organic Growers and Consumers in a three-year grant designed to increase access and promote consumption of Florida heritage foods in local farmers’ markets. The project, entitled “Florida Heritage Foods Initiative: Connecting Local Food with Local Culture in Florida Farmers’ Markets,” aims to highlight historical and cultural significance of 42 crops in Florida and to educate consumers and small farmers on how to cook and grow them.
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Florida Department of Health Child Care Food Program available at local child care centers

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Episcopal Children’s Services, Inc. announces its intent to participate in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Child Care Food Program, which is a federally funded program that reimburses childcare providers for serving nutritious meals and snacks to enrolled, eligible children. Meals will be available at no separate charge to all participants enrolled at the centers listed below, regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability.
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

New state-mandated testing begins later this month

Florida’s public school students will begin taking a new state test later this month as part of a “progress monitoring” system approved by the 2022 Florida Legislature and signed into law by Governor Ron DeSantis. According to the Florida Department of Education, the goal of the new...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Letter: State Attorney Brian Kramer is weak on crime

Thank you for removing Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren. Closer to home, please be aware that State Attorney of the Eighth Judicial Circuit is weak on crime and failing law abiding citizens. Anyone who reads the crime reports in the Alachua Chronicle should be deeply concerned that the State...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

City of Gainesville ordered to pay $765k to man after Segway crash

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The City of Gainesville has been ordered to pay Doug Haugen $765,000, including $675,000 for pain and suffering, after he sued following a scooter crash on a Gainesville sidewalk. Haugen’s attorneys, Morgan and Morgan, stated in the complaint that Haugen was riding a Segway scooter at...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Jail Booking Log, August 15

Charge(s): (IN HOUSE) SEX ASSAULT BY 18Y OLDR VIC 12Y UND 18Y NO PHY FORC VIOL; KIDNAP HUM TRAF COM SEX LT 18 YOA MENT DEF MENT INCAP. The booking report is provided by the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Department of the Jail. This information is public record and copied directly from the log. Mugshots are included when available. The charges listed are at the time of arrest and are only accusations. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more details on a specific inmate use the Sheriff’s Office inmate search (for inmates currently at the jail). More specific information on charges is available by searching court records.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Gainesville man arrested for molesting 15-year-old

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Prince Emmanuel Simmons, 36, was arrested yesterday and charged with kidnapping and lewd or lascivious molestation of a victim under 16 years of age. The victim reported to Gainesville Police Department officers that Simmons consistently made her uncomfortable when she spent time at his house and that on one occasion, he grabbed her arm and pulled her next to him on the couch, keeping her from pulling away, and touched her inappropriately.
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Gainesville man arrested after Find My app locates stolen AirPods

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Kennon Jamar Jefferson, 19, was arrested yesterday after the victim of a car burglary used Apple’s Find My app to direct police to the apartment where his AirPods were located. The AirPods were reported stolen from a car at Windsor Park apartments Thursday night, and...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Man arrested for trying to drag girl out of church service

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Fred Lee Watson, Jr., 45, was arrested yesterday evening and charged with felony child abuse and disruption of a religious assembly after allegedly trying to drag a girl out of a church service. At about 5:45 p.m. yesterday, Watson reportedly knocked on the window and opened...
GAINESVILLE, FL
