WTRF
Help Heather Miller’s life be remembered in a documentary
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – She saved lives even after hers was tragically cut short, and now Heather Miller will be remembered in a new way by her family and organ donation advocates. Over the years, the Miller family has raised thousands of dollars for a scholarships through the Heather...
WTRF
What is the future of the Wheeling Suspension Bridge?
As work continues on the Wheeling Suspension Bridge, hope remains strong that it may reopen to some level of vehicular traffic. Wheeling Mayor Glenn Elliott shared his views on that possibility. The work going on now is a state project. It has a price tag of 17.9 million dollars. It...
WTRF
Area veterans now have virtual access to the regional VA office
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – For veterans in West Virginia who are far away from a VA office, there’s a new service that can help. The Huntington Department of Veterans Affairs Regional Office and the West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance just opened a new Virtual Access Site in Wheeling.
WTRF
Riggs Adds Nine to Men’s 2022-23 Swimming & Diving Roster
West Virginia University men’s and women’s swimming and diving head coach Vic Riggs has announced the addition of nine student-athletes to the men’s roster for the upcoming 2022-23 season. “I’m pleased to welcome this class to our men’s swimming and diving program and Mountaineer family,” Riggs said....
WTRF
Music Under The Stars returns to Oglebay
One of the area’s most popular concerts is just a few weeks away. The Wheeling Symphony Orchestra along with Kalkreuth Roofing & Sheet Metal are teaming up for this year’s presentation of Music Under the Stars. The symphony, along with special guests Jean n’ the most well-known and...
WTRF
Mountaineer GameDay returns this weekend with Preseason Special
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (August 16, 2022) – Get ready, Mountaineer fans: the “most fun pregame show in West Virginia” is about to return. A new season of Mountaineer GameDay, the award-winning WVU football TV pregame show, premieres this weekend with the program’s annual Preseason Special. Co-hosts Anjelica...
WTRF
“The Network Cafe” offers great networking opportunities for local businesses
Restaurants, Coffee Shops, and other small businesses in the Wheeling Area, now have a great opportunity to showcase their work. The Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce kicked off “The Network Cafe” earlier today at Greco’s Restaurant. The program invites members to link up for lunch or coffee...
WTRF
Tipton, McCabe begin play in U.S. Amateur Golf Championship Monday
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University senior Trent Tipton and freshman Westy McCabe will begin play Monday at the 122nd U.S. Amateur Golf Championship in Paramus, New Jersey. On Monday, Tipton will tee off at 12:25 p.m. and McCabe at 1:18 p.m. at Arcola Country Club. On Tuesday, Tipton...
WTRF
Kicking, punting competitions in WVU camp range from WV natives to the Land Down Under
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Charleston, West Virginia native Casey Legg likely didn’t expect to be in any sort of competition heading into fall camp. The Mountain State native was reliable as a field goal kicker last season, and is a preseason candidate for the Lou Groza Award. And while...
WTRF
GBN Podcast: 2022 WVU women’s soccer season preview
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Athletic competition will officially return to the campus of West Virginia University this week. WVU women’s soccer will open its 2022 regular season schedule Thursday night when it hosts Indiana. The match is set to begin at 7 p.m. at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium. On...
WTRF
2022 men’s soccer promos announced
Four giveaways, themed nights and three “Dollar Nights” highlight the West Virginia University men’s soccer team’s 2022 promotional schedule. The No.6-ranked Mountaineers are set to play in eight regular-season contests at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium this season, featuring key matchups against 2021 NCAA Tournament qualifiers and new Sun Belt Conference foes Kentucky (Oct. 15) and Georgia State (Oct. 23).
WTRF
WVU men’s soccer picked to win Sun Belt
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — No. 6 WVU men’s soccer is the preseason favorite to place first in the Sun Belt Conference, according to the league’s preseason poll. West Virginia, which is entering its inaugural season of competition in the Sun Belt, placed first in the preseason poll with 75 total points and five first-place votes. The poll, which is comprised of votes from all nine of the league’s head coaches, was released Monday.
WTRF
Brewster named to TDS Preseason Best XI First Team
Jordan Brewster is running out of room on her bulletin board this preseason. WVU’s returning All-American earned another nod on Tuesday when TopDrawerSoccer named the fifth-year center-back to its Preseason Best XI First Team. She is the only Mountaineer on the list, and one of two Big 12 competitors to earn the recognition.
WTRF
WATCH: Mic’d up moments from 2022 Fan Day
Gold and Blue Nation mic’d up West Virginia football head coach Neal Brown, along with players Dante Stills, James Gmiter, and Tony Mathis at 2022 Fan Day at Milan Puskar Stadium on Saturday. Click on each of the videos for the top mic’d up moments from Fan Day.
WTRF
WVU women’s soccer picked No. 3 in Big 12 preseason poll
For just the second time in the last decade, WVU women’s soccer was not selected as the preseason frontrunner to win the Big 12 Conference. The Mountaineers were instead voted third in the 2022 preseason poll with 60 points, which the league unveiled on Tuesday. WVU did receive one first-place vote and was one of four teams to receive at least one.
