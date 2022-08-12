Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nbc25news.com
Great Harvest Bread Co. in Grand Blanc offering teachers 50% off their bill Aug. 15-19
GRAND BLANC, Mich. - Great Harvest Bread Co. in Grand Blanc is offering a discount to all teachers this week!. From 8/15-8/19, the bakery will be giving any teacher that comes in 50% off their bill (up to $20). All teachers need to do is show their school I.D. at...
nbc25news.com
Clio Area Schools cut the ribbon on new athletic facility
CLIO, Mich. - Back in 2020, Clio passed a school bond proposal that would, among other things, bring a brand new athletic facility to the high school. And Tuesday, the scissors were in hand for the special ribbon-cutting ceremony with the whole community there to see the beginning of a new era of Mustang Athletics.
Look At This Abandoned High School In Flint, Michigan
Who doesn't love finding or exploring an abandoned place? There is a certain thrill to it, even if you're just sitting on the other side of the monitor. Many of today's famous YouTubers and TikTokers have tended to get some kind of recognition from doing some sort of exploration of an abandoned building.
nbc25news.com
Low attendance prompts Flint Community Schools to reevaluate early start
FLINT, Mich. - Flint Community Schools went back for the school year on August 3. They have been on a balanced calendar since 2019. They started this calendar because the district says they needed to address learning loss. Since they went back for the 2022-2023 school year, enrollment has been...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbc25news.com
Annual Cityfest event held at Wenonah Park in Bay City
BAY CITY, Mich. - The 7th annual City Fest in Bay City is highlighting the great lakes bay music scene. The city fest was held at Wenonah Park in Bay City Sunday. The festival’s goal is to highlight the great lakes bay music scene. New links: Midland holds annual...
nbc25news.com
IMAGES: 12th Annual Mundy Township Firefighters Association Car Show held in Swartz Creek
SWARTZ CREEK, Mich. - The 12th Annual Mundy Township Firefighters Association Car Show blazed into Swartz Creek Sunday. Every car no matter the year, make or model was welcomed including motorcycles. New links: Annual Cityfest event held at Wenonah Park in Bay City. All the proceeds from the event will...
WILX-TV
Residents celebrate VETFEST in Livingston County
FOWLERVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - A large event for veterans took place on Saturday where over 50 veteran specific resource providers were on site. The event was called VETFEST and it was hosted by VETLIFE. According to the non-profit organization, Saturday’s VETFEST was the largest free veteran event in the state...
nbc25news.com
Four chefs battle it out in a cooking competition in Flint
FLINT, Mich. The Culture Matters Cooking Competition happened Friday in Flint. The Flint Farmer's Market had four chefs battling it out to see whose culinary creation inspires taste-bud bliss. Taylor McClain organized the event and says she was inspired by watching cooking shows during the pandemic. She wanted to bring...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WNEM
Local teen’s veggie and syrup stand cleaned out by thieves
AUBURN, Mich. (WNEM) - A local 16-year-old’s veggie stand he created to make some extra money was cleaned out by thieves several times in the past few weeks. The Auburn teen lost his veggies and his homemade maple syrup. “My dad used to have a garden and we have...
nbc25news.com
Midland holds annual Midland County Fair
MIDLAND, Mich. - The opening day of the 84th annual Midland County Fair happened Sunday. The event included lights, fair food, and music. The fair also had carnival rides, daily animal and agricultural exhibitions, and grandstand events like the super kicker rodeo that take place Monday and Tuesday night at 7:00 p.m.
abc12.com
DNR weighs in on rare white deer spotted in the Alma area
GRATIOT COUNTY (WJRT) - It's an unusual sight, a white deer captured on camera. But the man who took the video and photos is still trying to figure out which rarity this is. Is it a piebald deer or an albino deer?. "It's like seeing a grizzly bear in the...
WNEM
Scouting troop spots wildfire on hiking trip
SAGINAW, Mich., (WNEM) – A scouting troop was uprooted soon after discovering a wildfire while hiking in Isle Royal National Park on Saturday which prompted evacuations for nearby campgrounds and shutdown several trails to help crews fight the flames. ‘We came up to the fire and immediately knew we...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Oakland Press
Michigan Renaissance Festival returns, Aug 20-21
The Michigan Renaissance Festival returns to Holly this weekend, Aug. 20-21, featuring an authentically recreated 16th century village, more than 80 shoppes offering unique arts and crafts, food and games as well as hundreds of costumed characters and entertainment. Each weekend has a different theme, with this weekend’s theme being Pirates & Pups, where dog rescue groups, dog training demonstrations and special dog contests will be showcased.
‘Your favorite block party is back’: 3rd annual The Block Party returns to downtown Flint
FLINT, MI - Live DJs, music, food and nostalgic vibes are expected at this year’s 3rd annual The Block Party this week. The summertime outdoor event from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, will be located at the the highest level of downtown’s J.W. Rutherford Parking Structure, located at 125 W. Kearsley St.
Two Teenage Girls Help German POWs Escape, 1944: Owosso, Michigan
During WWII Michigan had approximately 25-32 Prisoner of War camps set up throughout the state. One of these many camps was in Owosso, set in a dirt race track at the corner of M-21 and Carland. Open from 1944-1945, it was on May 30, 1944 when 200 German prisoners of war arrived at the camp. These captured soldiers were from Field Marshall Rommel's Afrika Corps, the majority of them in their twenties.
nbc25news.com
Flint MTA to receive more than $4 million for "climate-friendly" buses
FLINT, Mich. - The Mass Transportation Authority in Flint will receive $4,334,800 from the Department of Transportation. The grant funding is part of the Low or No Emission Grant Program. The program helps transit agencies purchase or lease U.S.-built and climate friendly transit buses. “Public transportation is critical to get...
WNEM
Police seek help identifying alleged rent thieves
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two alleged thieves. Police say the two suspects allegedly stole rent money from deposit boxes at a Saginaw area apartment complex on Friday, Aug. 5. The same issue has been happening in multiple counties...
Rescued beagles taken from Virginia lab adopted quickly after arriving in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI – More than two dozen beagles surrendered by a lab in Virginia under federal court order were brought to Michigan to find forever homes. Of the 25 dogs arriving in Michigan, 15 came to the Humane Society of Huron Valley in Ann Arbor Monday, Aug. 8, to begin the adoption process, while the other 10 went to the Capital Area Humane Society in Lansing.
nbc25news.com
Teen dead after golf cart rolls in Mt. Pleasant
MT. PLEASANT, Mich. - A 16-year-old boy is dead after a golf cart crash at Horizon Park. Police responded to the park on Isabella Rd. around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning to find a rolled golf cart. The boy from Mt. Pleasant was pronounced dead on scene. A 16-year-old girl...
Woman intentionally crashes car into Michigan church’s classroom
MILLINGTON, MI — A Millington woman has been hospitalized after allegedly crashing a car into a Tuscola County church and school. About 10:08 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14, sheriff’s deputies and other first responders were dispatched to a crash site at St. Paul Lutheran Church & School, 4941 Center St. in Millington.
Comments / 0