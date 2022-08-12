Read full article on original website
kjluradio.com
Columbia man heads to trial next month for drive-by shooting incident
One of two Columbia men arrested for a drive-by shooting is scheduled for a jury trial. Tevone Stapleton was scheduled earlier today for a trial to begin September 8, 2022. Stapleton is charged with unlawful use of a weapon. Stapleton’s alleged accomplice, Tevarius Harris, pleaded down to one count of...
KCTV 5
Missouri woman admits to role in conspiracy to transport stolen catalytic converters across state lines
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KCTV) - A Missouri woman has pleaded guilty, admitting her role in a conspiracy to transport tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines as part of a multimillion-dollar business. Danielle Ice, a 34-year-old from Columbia and a former Springfield resident, pleaded guilty in federal court...
Two charged with stealing MoDOT vehicle, fuel cards
A Columbia man and Jefferson City woman are accused of stealing a vehicle and fuel cards from a Missouri Department of Transportation maintenance shed in Jefferson City. The post Two charged with stealing MoDOT vehicle, fuel cards appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia woman pleads guilty in stolen catalytic converter scheme
A Columbia woman admitted to her role to move tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines Tuesday in a federal court in Springfield. The post Columbia woman pleads guilty in stolen catalytic converter scheme appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KMBC.com
Thousands of catalytic converters stolen as part of a multi-million-dollar business in Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A former Springfield woman pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to her role in a conspiracy to transport tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines. The Department of Homeland Security says the theft was part of a multi-million-dollar business,. Danielle Ice, 34, of...
ktvo.com
Rongey investigation leads officers to Macon County
NEAR ELMER, Mo. — The search for a wanted northeast Missouri murder suspect is ongoing. Multiple law enforcement agencies are still trying to locate Jesse Rongey, 38, of Kirksville. He is wanted for the July 5, 2022, murder of Stephen Munn, 54, also of Kirksville. Late Monday morning, the...
kmmo.com
COLUMBIA MAN DUE IN COURT AFTER ROAD RAGE INCIDENT
A Columbia man who has been charged with multiple felonies after an alleged road rage incident on May 11 is due in court. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report says a truck driver said the driver of another vehicle pointed a handgun at him while traveling on I-70 in Cooper County.
KOMU
Fulton police searching for second suspect after gun investigation
FULTON − Police arrested a Fulton woman Monday after an investigation into a person with a gun, while another suspect was able to flee on foot. Ehlannah Kaskus was arrested for unlawful use of a firearm, possessing a weapon and a felony controlled substance and delivery of a controlled substance, according to jail records. Charges were not immediately available.
Morgan County woman charged with exploiting disabled neighbor
A Morgan County woman was charged Monday with taking advantage of her neighbor, a double amputee with memory problems. The post Morgan County woman charged with exploiting disabled neighbor appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
TIPTON MAN CHARGED WITH FELONY IN PETTIS COUNTY
According to court documents a Tipton man has been charged with felony burglary Sedalia. A warrant was issued in Pettis County for Mark A Brookfelt on August, 11 . Brookfelt was observed taking $105.82 worth of merchandise from Menard’s in Sedalia and concealing the items in his bag without attempting to pay for them.
St. Louis man charged with animal abuse in Boone County
Witnesses told a Boone County Sheriff's deputy that they saw Foney kicking a pitbull, drag it across the ground and slam it against the side of a vehicle, according to a probable cause statement. The post St. Louis man charged with animal abuse in Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia man charged with assault of a man at the Boone County Jail
Columbia man charged after hitting a man on a phone at the Boone County Jail. The post Columbia man charged with assault of a man at the Boone County Jail appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Fulton officers find drugs, cash & loaded gun during recent traffic stop
One person is arrested and another is sought following a drug bust in Fulton. The Fulton PD reports it was investigating a person with a gun, Monday afternoon, when it stopped a vehicle in the 1000 block of Churchill Road. During a search of the vehicle, officers found 48 grams of methamphetamine, Oxycondone, Fentanyl, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and two handguns, one of which was loaded with 30 rounds.
abc17news.com
Columbia police review board outlines reasons for resigning in email
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A member of the Columbia Citizens Police Review Board outlined his reasons for resigning in an email to the city Monday. Michael Williams resigned from the volunteer board Monday night before the City Council meeting. He is the third person to resign after two other board members called it quits in recent weeks.
abc17news.com
Miller County man’s truck pulled from flood water by local fire departments
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Firefighters rescued a man from his truck after it got stuck Tuesday in Saline Creek floodwater in Miller County. The rescue happened Tuesday afternoon at a low-water crossing on Saline Road north of Tuscumbia. The man was not hurt but it took crews about two hours to get him and the truck out of the water, said Jason Hendricks with the Tuscumbia Fire Department.
Jefferson City man charged with statutory rape
A Jefferson City man is accused of raping a person under the age of 17. The post Jefferson City man charged with statutory rape appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Meth bust in Montgomery Co. traffic stop leads to 2 arrests
Two men are behind bars after a Montgomery County traffic stop leads to a methamphetamine bust Friday night.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests north Missouri man on warrant out of Jefferson City
A Tina man was arrested by the Highway Patrol in Clay County the morning of August 12th on a felony warrant and other allegations. An arrest report shows the warrant for 40-year-old Lawrence Hart was from Probation and Parole of Jefferson City on property damage. The Patrol also accused him of tampering with a motor vehicle, two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, not having a driver’s license, and displaying plates of another vehicle.
abc17news.com
Third Columbia police review board member resigns this summer
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) - A third member of the Columbia Citizens Police Review Board resigned on Monday, delaying the Columbia City Council's attempt to fill two other vacancies. Mayor Barbara Buffaloe announced at Monday night's council meeting that member Michael Williams had resigned that afternoon. Buffaloe did not mention a...
Traffic delayed in Jefferson City due to motorcycle crash
A motorcycle crash on Highway 54 delayed traffic for just over half an hour Sunday afternoon. The post Traffic delayed in Jefferson City due to motorcycle crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
