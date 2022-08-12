ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, MO

kjluradio.com

Columbia man heads to trial next month for drive-by shooting incident

One of two Columbia men arrested for a drive-by shooting is scheduled for a jury trial. Tevone Stapleton was scheduled earlier today for a trial to begin September 8, 2022. Stapleton is charged with unlawful use of a weapon. Stapleton’s alleged accomplice, Tevarius Harris, pleaded down to one count of...
COLUMBIA, MO
Boone County, MO
Crime & Safety
County
Boone County, MO
City
Columbia, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
ktvo.com

Rongey investigation leads officers to Macon County

NEAR ELMER, Mo. — The search for a wanted northeast Missouri murder suspect is ongoing. Multiple law enforcement agencies are still trying to locate Jesse Rongey, 38, of Kirksville. He is wanted for the July 5, 2022, murder of Stephen Munn, 54, also of Kirksville. Late Monday morning, the...
MACON COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

COLUMBIA MAN DUE IN COURT AFTER ROAD RAGE INCIDENT

A Columbia man who has been charged with multiple felonies after an alleged road rage incident on May 11 is due in court. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report says a truck driver said the driver of another vehicle pointed a handgun at him while traveling on I-70 in Cooper County.
KOMU

Fulton police searching for second suspect after gun investigation

FULTON − Police arrested a Fulton woman Monday after an investigation into a person with a gun, while another suspect was able to flee on foot. Ehlannah Kaskus was arrested for unlawful use of a firearm, possessing a weapon and a felony controlled substance and delivery of a controlled substance, according to jail records. Charges were not immediately available.
FULTON, MO
#Shooting#Homicides#Violent Crime
kmmo.com

TIPTON MAN CHARGED WITH FELONY IN PETTIS COUNTY

According to court documents a Tipton man has been charged with felony burglary Sedalia. A warrant was issued in Pettis County for Mark A Brookfelt on August, 11 . Brookfelt was observed taking $105.82 worth of merchandise from Menard’s in Sedalia and concealing the items in his bag without attempting to pay for them.
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kjluradio.com

Fulton officers find drugs, cash & loaded gun during recent traffic stop

One person is arrested and another is sought following a drug bust in Fulton. The Fulton PD reports it was investigating a person with a gun, Monday afternoon, when it stopped a vehicle in the 1000 block of Churchill Road. During a search of the vehicle, officers found 48 grams of methamphetamine, Oxycondone, Fentanyl, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and two handguns, one of which was loaded with 30 rounds.
FULTON, MO
abc17news.com

Columbia police review board outlines reasons for resigning in email

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A member of the Columbia Citizens Police Review Board outlined his reasons for resigning in an email to the city Monday. Michael Williams resigned from the volunteer board Monday night before the City Council meeting. He is the third person to resign after two other board members called it quits in recent weeks.
COLUMBIA, MO
abc17news.com

Miller County man’s truck pulled from flood water by local fire departments

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Firefighters rescued a man from his truck after it got stuck Tuesday in Saline Creek floodwater in Miller County. The rescue happened Tuesday afternoon at a low-water crossing on Saline Road north of Tuscumbia. The man was not hurt but it took crews about two hours to get him and the truck out of the water, said Jason Hendricks with the Tuscumbia Fire Department.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests north Missouri man on warrant out of Jefferson City

A Tina man was arrested by the Highway Patrol in Clay County the morning of August 12th on a felony warrant and other allegations. An arrest report shows the warrant for 40-year-old Lawrence Hart was from Probation and Parole of Jefferson City on property damage. The Patrol also accused him of tampering with a motor vehicle, two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, not having a driver’s license, and displaying plates of another vehicle.
CLAY COUNTY, MO
abc17news.com

Third Columbia police review board member resigns this summer

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) - A third member of the Columbia Citizens Police Review Board resigned on Monday, delaying the Columbia City Council's attempt to fill two other vacancies. Mayor Barbara Buffaloe announced at Monday night's council meeting that member Michael Williams had resigned that afternoon. Buffaloe did not mention a...
COLUMBIA, MO

