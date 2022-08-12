Read full article on original website
North Dakota GOP reacts to Rick Becker senate run
(Bismarck, ND) -- In the wake of the newest challenger to U.S. Senator John Hoeven being a familiar face, the North Dakota GOP has issued a response to Dr. Rick Becker announcing he will in fact run for Hoeven's seat this November. “It’s unfortunate that Rick Becker has decided to...
North Dakotans to vote on legalizing recreational marijuana
(Bismarck, ND) -- There will be a referendum this November in neighboring North Dakota on legalizing recreational marijuana for those 21 and older. The group New Approach North Dakota submitted well over the required roughly 16-thousand valid signatures to put the measure on the ballot this fall. Spokesman David Owen says the extra signatures show broad support for legalization. Submitting petitions to put a question on the ballot is not an option in Minnesota. Legislation has passed the D-F-L-controlled Minnesota House but was blocked by leaders in the Republican-controlled Senate.
Mund touring state, collecting signatures for November ballot
(Fargo, ND) -- Bismarck native and former Miss America Cara Mund is traveling North Dakota in her bid for a congressional nomination. Mund was in Fargo at the West Acres Mall over the weekend collecting signatures for her petition to be added to the November ballot for the U.S. House of Representatives. She needs a thousand signatures to qualify to run as an independent.
2022’s Suckiest States To Live In? Where Does North Dakota Land?
Is the grass really "greener" in other states?
How The Inflation Reduction Act impacts North Dakotans
NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The massive climate change and clean energy tax bill has been signed by the President. The White House says The Inflation Reduction Act will provide consumer incentives to invest in clean and green energy resources, helping to bring down energy costs. So how will this...
Fargo School board reconsiders Pledge. MSUM President retiring. Voters to decide cannabis legalization.
Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Tonight's Headlines: How and why the Fargo School board is having second thoughts on dropping the Pledge of Allegiance. The President of MSUM announces retirement. North Dakota voters will decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana use.
By the Numbers: Guns in Minnesota
As the nation grieved the mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, it also took pause to consider the role easily accessible, assault-style weapons played in the carnage. While new bipartisan gun legislation worked its way through Capitol Hill, we wondered exactly where Minnesota fit on the gun spectrum. As it...
Wave of young, diverse Minnesota politicians see path to power after primary wins
Fresh off their victories in last week’s primaries, a new generation of young, diverse Minnesota politicians — many of them women of color — is poised to take power at the Capitol in January. The Minnesota Senate is likely to add two senators of Hmong ancestry, two...
Governor Burgum calls for public schools, governing bodies to administer the Pledge of Allegiance, display flag
(Bismarck, ND) -- In the wake of the decision made by the Fargo School Board invovling the Pledge of Allegiance, North Dakota's Governor is issueing a response. Governor Doug Burgum Monday is calling for the pledge to be recited in public schools and at meetings of elected governing bodies in North Dakota.
Unclaimed property reports in North Dakota due soon
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Mega Millions lottery last month had people hoping for the chance to win big. There is another way people can receive a windfall — by finding out if they have unclaimed property. With a click of the mouse, anyone can find out if they...
Cannabis legislation set to be on November ballot in North Dakota
(Fargo, ND) -- Later this year, North Dakotans will have an opportunity to join 19 other states that have adopted laws to legalize and regulate cannabis for adults. Of the more than 25,000 signatures submitted in support of the legalization petition earlier this summer, the North Dakota Secretary of State’s review process determined that 23,368 of those were valid, clearing the ballot qualification threshold of 15,582 signatures for statutory measures.
North Dakota Term Limits Committee files lawsuit to challenge disqualification of ballot measure
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Term Limits Committee has filed a lawsuit challenging a failed ballot measure. A petition with more than 46,000 signatures that would have put the issue of term limits on the November ballot was invalidated by Secretary of State Al Jaeger earlier this year.
A look at Bismarck Public School’s Pledge of Allegiance rules
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Last week, the Fargo School Board decided to stop saying the Pledge of Allegiance before meetings. The move has lots of people in North Dakota concerned about a patriotic tradition in public schools. “I pledge allegiance to the flag...” If you grew up in Bismarck, you...
Exhibitors, vendors preparing for Minnesota State Fair opening
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Exhibitors and vendors are preparing for the opening of the Minnesota State Fair. Dozens of craftspeople delivered homemade clothing, quilts, and art to showcase in the Creative Activities building on Saturday. Volunteers and workers are setting up for the fair, where a large crowd is anticipated. The...
What are Minnesota’s Smallest Towns According to the 2020 Census?
Minnesota became the 32nd state admitted to the Union on May 11th, 1858 -- and according to the 2020 census is now the 22nd largest state population with 5,706,400 residents. Before we take a look at the smallest towns in the state according to the latest census, these eleven cities are the largest in Minnesota:
Moorhead mulling rules on the sale of THC edibles
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO) – A number of cities in Minnesota have put moratoriums on cannabis edibles since the food and drinks containing THC from hemp became legal in the state on July 1. Others have banned their sale. In Moorhead, the city’s director of Goverment Affairs says city officials are researching the recently enacted law and plan to bring a recommendation to the City Council in the coming months.
Parts of North Dakota getting drier, crop quality dropping
(Richland County, ND) -- Parts of North Dakota are getting drier, causing the quality of some crops to degrade. The U.S. Drought Monitor map released Thursday shows moderate drought in Richland County, with abnormally dry conditions affecting other parts of the county and stretching into Sargent County. The condition of...
Gov. Burgum Wants Legislation To Ensure Opportunity To Recite Pledge of Allegiance
BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) — Gov. Doug Burgum wants all public schools and elected governing bodies in North Dakota to have the opportunity to recite the Pledge of Allegiance. It has become an issue after Fargo’s school board voted last week to reverse course and discontinue reciting the pledge before its meetings.
COVID hospitalizations, deaths up in North Dakota
(Bismarck, ND) -- COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths are up in North Dakota. Hospitalizations topped 100 last week for the first time since the state began weekly COVID-19 reporting in mid-March. There were 17 deaths from the virus reported in the past week, for a total of more than 23-hundred since the pandemic began.
Map shows private land open to North Dakota hunters
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A new resource is now available to help you plan out your next hunting trip. The North Dakota Game & Fish Department published the PLOTS guide, which is Private Land Open to Sportsmen. The guide features about 800,000 acres of private land available to...
