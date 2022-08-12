ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6-year-old riding bike killed in hit-and-run, police say

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – A 6-year-old boy riding a bicycle was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Las Vegas, police said. According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the crash happened early Saturday evening. Witnesses told police that several children were riding their bikes near an alley...
Police: Robbery leads to violent car chase throughout Las Vegas streets

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– On Aug 11 Metro officers were involved in a car chase that closed several Las Vegas roads and ultimately ended with the suspect slamming into an officer’s vehicle, according to police reports. Justin Venegas, 40, faces several charges including, but not limited to, attempted murder...
Third suspect charged in killing of California officer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An 18-year-old man has been charged with murder for his role in the off-duty killing of a rookie Southern California police officer during an attempted robbery earlier this month, prosecutors said Tuesday. Gerardo Magallanes, of the San Pedro area of Los Angeles, also faces charges...
I-Team: Student injured at Las Vegas firearms training class

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person was injured after the accidental discharge of a gun at a firearms training class, according to Metro Police. It happened Sunday night at Vegas CCW on Highland Drive near Sahara Avenue less than a mile from the Las Vegas Strip. A student accidentally...
Police detail Vegas airport chaos, California man's arrest

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Two airline ticket agents were hurt when a 33-year-old California man breached security at a busy Las Vegas airport on Sunday, sparking panic among commercial travelers, flight delays and cancellations, police said in a report made public Tuesday. Neither injury was described as serious, according...
Metro detectives searching for suspected shooter

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police are asking the public’s assistance in locating a man suspected of shooting someone multiple times. On Thursday, June 30, Metro officers responded to a shooting near 1400 East Charleston Boulevard, just east of the Arts District. Upon arrival, officers found one person suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.
Metro officers involved in shooting, car chase identified

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The officers involved in a car chase and shooting that closed several Las Vegas roads on Thursday, Aug. 11, have been identified. A total of five officers were named in the incident. According to a police report, Officers Brendan Burbrink, Cristian Mojarro, Alondra Montero, Amanda Montalto, and Mark Sayas have all been placed on paid administrative leave while the incident is being investigated.
Vegas man faces death penalty in boy’s body-in-freezer case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty at trial of a Las Vegas man accused of killing his girlfriend’s 4-year-old son and hiding the body in a freezer — where police found it when the boy’s sister gave notes to her teacher saying her mother was being held captive at the man’s home.
Hit-and-run near MLK leaves 1 in critical condition

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– One person has been critically injured in a hit-and-run that happened near Martin Luther King Boulevard, police said. The incident occurred around 8:45 p.m., police said. The person who was hit has been taken to an area hospital, and is in critical condition. Martin Luther King...
California man jailed after sharp sound, Vegas airport panic

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A California man jailed in Las Vegas on suspicion of causing a loud noise that sparked panic and travel delays Sunday at Harry Reid International Airport had been arrested at the airport less than 24 hours earlier for allegedly causing a disturbance near a ticket counter, a police official said Monday.
