Webb City softball confident in young talented roster for 2022

The Webb City softball team is getting ready for the new 2022 fall season as they finish up with their first week of practice. The team was able to go through practices on their newly renovated field.

Webb City comes off a 2021 season where they won the district title and made it to the state tournament.

This year they hope to take it even further in the class four playoffs under head coach Shauna Friend. The team will see one of the younger rosters it’s seen in awhile, but still plenty of talent on this squad. Webb City would speak on prepping for the season.

Head Coach Shauna Friend said, “It’s great to be back out, the girls are excited, they’ve been excited all summer to get started and just seeing them out here, coming out working hard every day, it’s just a great place to be.”

Sophomore pitcher Laney Taylor said, “Team chemistry was a big one, like a big goal for us. Make sure we’re all there and if our team chemistry’s good, then of course we win a district championship and then quarterfinals and then eventually a state championship.”

Junior utility Dawsyn Decker said, “I feel like it’s exciting, I like a lot of the freshman. I think it’s fun to have a new start, like start from the ground up. With them, they’re all very good and very talented, I think it’s gonna be a fun year.”

