A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She IsThe Vivid Faces of the Vanished
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel Eisenberg
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
KMOV
‘What is it going to take?’ Fox C-6 parents sound off about cut bus routes, school district shares efforts to recruit applicants
ARNOLD, Mo. (KMOV) - Millions of children are kicking off the fall semester nationwide without a bus ride to school, and thousands of Fox C-6 school district students are feeling that same absence of a set of wheels. District parent Terri Edwards said she is outraged the school district cut...
tncontentexchange.com
5 things St. Louis teachers want parents to know before the first day of school
Another school year is arriving, brimming with the promise of freshly sharpened pencils and perfectly pink erasers. It’s a welcome return to near-normalcy after the pandemic pummeled the once-predictable routines of bus rides and field trips, crowded cafeteria tables and all-school assemblies. The first day of class is nerve-inducing...
KMOV
Bus driver shortage prompts SLPS to suspend service for 8 schools
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Saint Louis Public Schools are suspending some school bus services ahead of the first day of classes. In a Monday afternoon press conference, school leaders announced they would suspend bus service for eight different schools in the district. They said the suspension is because of the ongoing bus driver shortage and that it will only be temporary. It is not expected to impact students with special needs.
thebengilpost.com
CUSD 7 board hires Highland educator as GMS principal
Members of the Community Unit School District 7 Board of Education voted 4-1 Wednesday night to hire Patrick McGinthy, O’Fallon, as Gillespie Middle School Principal for the 2022-23 school year. McGinthy steps into a vacancy created when the board hired form GMS Principal Tara Cooper for a newly-created assistant principal’s position last week.
KidsSmart helps kids get ready next school year
The City Museum is hosting this drive to get area kids ready for the school year.
Gov. JB Pritzker visited new workforce development campus in Belleville
Southwestern Illinois law students can intern with judges and lawyers in St. Clair County, Illinois.
KMOV
Metro East cities among those to receive grant money through Rebuild Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KMOV) - Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity have announced $106 million in capital grants to rebuild 50 communities across the State of Illinois Monday. The Rebuild Illinois and Main Streets Capital program also offered an additional $109 million in matching grant...
City Museum founder’s Riverview retreat being auctioned off
Bob Cassilly was a St. Louis original. The Vianney and Fontbonne University grad is known as the creative force behind the iconic City Museum. His legacy is more than the popular downtown destination and runs well beyond the mundane.
KMOV
Ferguson teen expands lawncare business, experiencing rapid growth and success
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A local teen entrepreneur is expanding his lawncare business and gaining experience and mentorship along the way. Lawrence Hoye, 14, will be a freshman in high school next week. But unlike most kids his age, he owns his own business and employs five people, including his mom.
KMOV
Playground Project Build Day 1: Andy’s Seasoning
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Andy’s Seasoning helped out on August 15, 2022 during the first build day for the Playground Project. What was once an old ball diamond at the Herbert Hoover Boys & Girls Club will be transformed into a magical place for kids ages 5 to 10 to play.
KMOV
Homeless population underserved in South City amid talks of collaboration ramp-up
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - South City residents are speaking out about homelessness in response to News 4′s story about the Schnucks on South Grand asking the city to take charge. “Homelessness is everywhere all throughout this neighborhood,” South City resident Michelle Harris explained. “No matter what street you’re...
KMOV
MSD to launch new clean water initiative for St. Louis region
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - MSD Project Clear is launching a new clean water initiative to improve the water quality in the St. Louis region and beyond. The company said the Clean Water Pledge gives residents the chance to learn how their actions affect water quality. Residents can take the pledge to do their part to protect the environment.
advantagenews.com
BBB urges the public to use their services
The Better Business Bureau office in St. Louis serves the Metro East including the Riverbend and a lead investigator says a simple check of their website can alleviate a lot of problems. The public is always welcome to check with the BBB before they hire businesses to do work around their house to avoid being scammed.
KMOV
Following years of declining rates, pediatricians stress the importance of back to school vaccinations
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - As students and families get ready for the start of a new school year, pediatricians and local health agencies in the metro are trying to help families get up to date on mandatory vaccinations. “We have been really busy, which is amazing. I think a...
KMOV
Disaster recovery center to open in Hazelwood for flood survivors
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A FEMA Disaster Recovery Center will open Monday in Hazelwood to assist those affected by flooding in the region. The center will stay open for five days at the Hazelwood Civic Center at 8969 Dunn Road. The hours on Monday will be 2-7 p.m. and Tuesday-Friday from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Anyone affected by the flood in St. Louis County, St. Louis City or St. Charles County can visit the center.
Two killed in two St. Louis shootings Monday
An investigation is underway after two men were killed in a pair of separate St. Louis shootings Monday afternoon.
Tim’s Travels: MERS Goodwill
ST. LOUIS – It’s back to school time, are your kids ready?. How about their wardrobe? Tim Ezell and Margie Ellisor were there Monday morning where they had a back-to-school bargain battle. For more information, please visit MERSGoodwill.org.
KMOV
Entertainment district coming to the Armory in midtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A $60 million entertainment complex will open inside the historic Armory building in Midtown St. Louis later this year. Green Street Real Estate Ventures is joining forces with entertainment experts, Jacob Miller and Chris Honstain, on the creation of Brick + Bev which will develop the entertainment destination at the Armory.
themissouritimes.com
State gives flood victims relief options
Jefferson City, Mo. — Over this past week, both the Department of Labor and the Department of Revenue have announced that victims of the floods in the St. Louis area will be eligible for certain forms of relief. Both relief efforts come as welcome resources to Missourians in St....
KMOV
Growing number of flooded homes being condemned
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s been three weeks since record rainfall caused widespread flooding in the St. Louis area. As code inspectors make their way around to each area that flooded, the number of homes that have been condemned has steadily climbed. In University City, the number is...
