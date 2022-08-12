ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 things St. Louis teachers want parents to know before the first day of school

Another school year is arriving, brimming with the promise of freshly sharpened pencils and perfectly pink erasers. It’s a welcome return to near-normalcy after the pandemic pummeled the once-predictable routines of bus rides and field trips, crowded cafeteria tables and all-school assemblies. The first day of class is nerve-inducing...
KMOV

Bus driver shortage prompts SLPS to suspend service for 8 schools

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Saint Louis Public Schools are suspending some school bus services ahead of the first day of classes. In a Monday afternoon press conference, school leaders announced they would suspend bus service for eight different schools in the district. They said the suspension is because of the ongoing bus driver shortage and that it will only be temporary. It is not expected to impact students with special needs.
thebengilpost.com

CUSD 7 board hires Highland educator as GMS principal

Members of the Community Unit School District 7 Board of Education voted 4-1 Wednesday night to hire Patrick McGinthy, O’Fallon, as Gillespie Middle School Principal for the 2022-23 school year. McGinthy steps into a vacancy created when the board hired form GMS Principal Tara Cooper for a newly-created assistant principal’s position last week.
KMOV

Metro East cities among those to receive grant money through Rebuild Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KMOV) - Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity have announced $106 million in capital grants to rebuild 50 communities across the State of Illinois Monday. The Rebuild Illinois and Main Streets Capital program also offered an additional $109 million in matching grant...
KMOV

Playground Project Build Day 1: Andy’s Seasoning

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Andy’s Seasoning helped out on August 15, 2022 during the first build day for the Playground Project. What was once an old ball diamond at the Herbert Hoover Boys & Girls Club will be transformed into a magical place for kids ages 5 to 10 to play.
KMOV

Homeless population underserved in South City amid talks of collaboration ramp-up

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - South City residents are speaking out about homelessness in response to News 4′s story about the Schnucks on South Grand asking the city to take charge. “Homelessness is everywhere all throughout this neighborhood,” South City resident Michelle Harris explained. “No matter what street you’re...
KMOV

MSD to launch new clean water initiative for St. Louis region

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - MSD Project Clear is launching a new clean water initiative to improve the water quality in the St. Louis region and beyond. The company said the Clean Water Pledge gives residents the chance to learn how their actions affect water quality. Residents can take the pledge to do their part to protect the environment.
advantagenews.com

BBB urges the public to use their services

The Better Business Bureau office in St. Louis serves the Metro East including the Riverbend and a lead investigator says a simple check of their website can alleviate a lot of problems. The public is always welcome to check with the BBB before they hire businesses to do work around their house to avoid being scammed.
KMOV

Disaster recovery center to open in Hazelwood for flood survivors

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A FEMA Disaster Recovery Center will open Monday in Hazelwood to assist those affected by flooding in the region. The center will stay open for five days at the Hazelwood Civic Center at 8969 Dunn Road. The hours on Monday will be 2-7 p.m. and Tuesday-Friday from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Anyone affected by the flood in St. Louis County, St. Louis City or St. Charles County can visit the center.
FOX2Now

Tim’s Travels: MERS Goodwill

ST. LOUIS – It’s back to school time, are your kids ready?. How about their wardrobe? Tim Ezell and Margie Ellisor were there Monday morning where they had a back-to-school bargain battle. For more information, please visit MERSGoodwill.org.
KMOV

Entertainment district coming to the Armory in midtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A $60 million entertainment complex will open inside the historic Armory building in Midtown St. Louis later this year. Green Street Real Estate Ventures is joining forces with entertainment experts, Jacob Miller and Chris Honstain, on the creation of Brick + Bev which will develop the entertainment destination at the Armory.
themissouritimes.com

State gives flood victims relief options

Jefferson City, Mo. — Over this past week, both the Department of Labor and the Department of Revenue have announced that victims of the floods in the St. Louis area will be eligible for certain forms of relief. Both relief efforts come as welcome resources to Missourians in St....
KMOV

Growing number of flooded homes being condemned

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s been three weeks since record rainfall caused widespread flooding in the St. Louis area. As code inspectors make their way around to each area that flooded, the number of homes that have been condemned has steadily climbed. In University City, the number is...
