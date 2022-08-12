▶️ Madras marijuana grow op bust Friday a continuation of June investigation

Read full article on original website
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Crook County home sales increase by 16.8% in past year, study shows
It’s a trend we’ve seen before. When things get overwhelming in the big city, it’s time to escape to the country. Based on a recent real estate study, that seems to be the case in Crook County. According to a study performed by Windermere Real Estate’s Chief...
Newberg woman killed in crash
Tabitha Scott a passenger in the fatal crash Aug. 10 in Wasco County, west of AntelopeA Newberg woman was killed last week in a single-vehicle crash in Wasco County. According to a release from the Oregon State Police, 24-year-old Tabitha Scott was a passenger in a vehicle piloted by 23-year-old Salem resident Elijah Wilson on Aug. 10 on a stretch of Highway 293 about eight miles west of the town of Antelope. "(A) preliminary investigation revealed a Chevrolet Cobalt … was southbound and for unknown reasons left the roadway, going down an embankment where it crashed into a tree," the...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Central Oregon wildfire defensible space town halls this week
The Oregon State Fire Marshal’s office is holding five town halls in Central Oregon this week to discuss the Oregon Defensible Space Code. The town halls will address the code’s development, timelines, and upcoming opportunities for community input, the fire marshal’s office said. Here are the dates...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️Police: Bend man charged in theft ring of 44,000 stolen catalytic converters
A Bend man is one of 14 people indicted in a multi-state theft ring that trafficked more than 44,000 stolen catalytic converters since 2021 from up and down the West Coast, police said Friday. According to Beaverton Police, the investigation centered in the Portland metro area, but spanned over six...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Bend Oregon firefighter dies in plane crash
Bend, Or (Released from Bend Fire & Rescue)-Bend Fire & Rescue was struck with the tragic loss of a dedicated member on the morning of Monday, August 15, 2022. Engineer Daniel Harro, 38, was killed in a small plane crash near Yellow Pine, ID. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time and is under investigation by local authorities. Engineer Harro and his twin brother Mark were returning to Bend from a back-country plane camping trip near McCall, ID. Daniel was the plane’s pilot and an avid flight enthusiast. He is survived by his wife, Elisif. “This is a devastating loss for our family.” said Bend Fire Chief Todd Riley. “Daniel was well-loved and well-respected by everyone who worked with him. We will miss his presence every day.”
Bend’s Hong Kong Bamboo Room Restaurant closed; equipment giveaway
With the recent closure of the Hong Kong Bamboo Room Restaurant located on SE The post Bend’s Hong Kong Bamboo Room Restaurant closed; equipment giveaway appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
Bend firefighter and his twin brother killed in small-plane crash at Idaho airport
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A Bend firefighter and his twin brother were killed Monday morning in the crash of a small plane at an airport in Yellow Pine, Idaho, the agency and federal investigators announced. Bend Fire & Rescue Engineer Daniel Harro, 38, was killed in the crash, Bend Fire...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘Urgent’: Bend City Council holds Q&A on homeless camping codes
The Bend City Council held a Q & A session Tuesday morning surrounding possible new unsanctioned camping codes. These regulations would impact those camping on public right of ways: streets and sidewalks. “Can we set restrictions on when they can camp, where they can camp and how they can camp?...
Suspects arrested after Kaylee Sawyer’s ashes stolen
The cremated remains of a Bend college student who was murdered by a campus security guard in 2016 were reportedly stolen and thrown out, authorities said.
kptv.com
Bend man arrested after car stolen with infant inside, mother dragged, sheriff’s office says
SHADY COVE, Ore. (KPTV) - A Bend man was arrested after stealing a car with an infant inside and dragging the mother when she attempted to stop him on Friday morning in Shady Cove, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office said at 10:45 a.m. Friday, deputies...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ After website crash, Bend Park & Rec says staggered registration possible
People struggled to log on to the Bend Park and Recreation District website Tuesday as registration opened for fall activities. Some noted that it was a repeat of their experience from previous years. After the problems, BPRD indicated that moving to a staggered registration is a possibility. “We are looking...
Prineville alleged drug trafficker and girlfriend arrested in Highway 26 traffic stop
Central Oregon drug agents pulled over and arrested a Prineville man and his girlfriend on Highway 26 north of Prineville on Wednesday, seizing an array of drugs and charging the pair with trafficking them from the Portland area to Central Oregon. The post Prineville alleged drug trafficker and girlfriend arrested in Highway 26 traffic stop appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ COVID-19: Central Oregon looks much different than 1 year ago
Compared to the past two years, this summer has looked pretty normal. Mask mandates and vaccine requirements are scarce and Central Oregon is about to begin the first full school year without masks since the pandemic began. But the region still faces lingering effects. This week last year, Central Oregon...
Four-acre brush fire NW of Madras rekindles next day, prompts closure of Hwy. 26; Cedar Creek Fire nearly 4,500 acres
A four-acre brush fire that Jefferson County Fire District crews put out north of Madras Saturday apparently rekindled in windy conditions early Sunday evening, bringing back firefighters to battle the blaze and prompting closure of U.S. Highway 26 due to thick smoke, an official said. The post Four-acre brush fire NW of Madras rekindles next day, prompts closure of Hwy. 26; Cedar Creek Fire nearly 4,500 acres appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend North Corridor project begins this fall
Major highway construction is set for Bend this fall. The Bend North Corridor project brings changes to both Highway 20 and Highway 97 in the northern part of Bend. Changes include adding roundabouts on Highway 20 at Robal Lane and Cooley Road. Highway 97 will be realigned to the east...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Electrical fire at IHOP blamed for Bend power outage that affected thousands
An electrical fire left thousands without power in northeast Bend Sunday. The incident happened at the IHOP Sunday morning. Thats’ where Pacific Power says a blown fuse caused the outage. More than 3,700 customers in the area were affected. Sores went dark and traffic lights in the north end...
Five people injured, Redmond driver charged with DUII in Hwy. 126 rollover crash
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A rollover crash on state Highway 126 west of Redmond Wednesday evening sent five people, including two children, to the hospital, Oregon State Police said, and the driver was charged with drunken driving. OSP troopers said they responded to the crash around 6:15 p.m. near milepost 109. The driver, a 28-year-old The post Five people injured, Redmond driver charged with DUII in Hwy. 126 rollover crash appeared first on KTVZ.
Blown fuse: Some 3,800 Pacific Power customers, including Third Street businesses, lose power for hours
Pacific Power said a blown fuse triggered an outage that affected nearly 3,800 customers for several hours on Bend’s north end Sunday morning, including numerous commercial businesses along Third Street. The post Blown fuse: Some 3,800 Pacific Power customers, including Third Street businesses, lose power for hours appeared first on KTVZ.
KATU.com
Stolen car crash kills two people, says Oregon State Police
Oregon State Police officials said two people died after someone crashed a stolen car into a tree in Wasco County. Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash at around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 293 near milepost 8. According to Oregon State Police, the accident involved a Chevrolet Cobalt that was...
Mtn. View HS graduate dies after accident at Tetherow pool; many turn out for ‘honor walk’ for organ donor
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 17-year-old Mountain View High School graduate has died after an accident at the Tetherow Resort pool, and hundreds turned out for an “honor walk” at St. Charles Bend as he was taken to Portland for organ donations. The Mountain View Lacrosse Club...
