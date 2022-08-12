Read full article on original website
Lewis County Fair returns in September, carnival cancelled
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Lewis County Carnival was canceled this year, but there are many other activities the fair will offer. Due to a last minute cancelation from the carnival company, there will be no carnival at the Lewis County Fair this year. There were about 10 rides Lewis County booked for the carnival.
Popular Clarksburg restaurant closing this week
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A popular Clarksburg eatery announced that they will be closing after seven years. My Mother’s Daughter, located on Main Street, announced they are shutting their doors. In a Facebook post, the owners say they are closing for personal reasons but will continue to do business...
Back-to-School pool party held for special needs kids
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A back-to-school party for a good cause. With students heading back to school soon, what better way to start the school year off with a pool party at the Glenville state pool?. This isn’t just any pool party. It’s for a great cause, kids with special...
Antero employees renovate school sports complex
PINE GROVE, W.Va (WDTV) - Employees with Antero Resources volunteered at Valley High School last month to renovate the school’s sports complex. With support from RDR Energy Resources, Instant Growth Hydroseeding, LLC and Laurel Aggregates, volunteers dedicated a combined 400 hours to complete the job, along with equipment and materials.
Garland D. Hall
Garland D. Hall, 85 of Hugheston, formerly of French Creek, passed away on Monday, August 15, 2022 at Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley. He was born January 20, 1937 in Removal to the late Okey F. and Nora Ware Hall and was a United States Army Veteran. Garland enjoyed gardening, woodworking, and owned and operated Jerry Run Grocery for 12 years, a job he thoroughly enjoyed. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Veda Ireda Brown Hall; son Garland D. Hall, Jr.; brother Gordon R. Hall; and sisters Lors Hall and Dorothy Isenhart. Garland is survived by his sons Theron Roger Hall and John Glenn (Shawna) Hall; grandchildren Cody Hall, Harlan Hall, and Clarice Hall; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends to mourn his passing. Friends may join the family for visitation on Sunday, August 21, 2022 from 5:00 to 8:00 PM at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home. Funeral Services to celebrate Garland’s life will be held at 6:00 PM at the Funeral Home with Pastor Chris Cosner officiating. Military Honors to follow. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Hall family.
Loveberry Bake Shop opens in Weston
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - There’s a brand-new bakery in Weston, and its doors are officially open to the community. Loveberry Bake Shop is situated on 2nd Street, and the owners are excited to start serving sweet treats of all kinds. This mother/daughter-owned business held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate...
Ritchie Co. Schools looks to fill vacancies in the district
RITCHIE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Ritchie County Schools is coming off of a year where it ranked eighth in the state for reading, science and math assessments. Including the high school and elementary schools ranking fifth and sixth, respectively. However, superintendent Jim Brown says that the district is looking to...
NCWV Airport ‘moves the mountain’ and is ready to build terminal
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A major expansion project at the North-Central West Virginia Airport is one step closer to reality. It only took moving about 3-million cubic yards of dirt to make it happen. The expansion was dubbed the ‘Move that Mountain Project’. It involved leveling dirt over a 50-acre...
Reports of flooding in Marion County
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - There are reports of flooding in several areas of Marion County due to recent rainfall. According to the Marion County Homeland Security & Emergency Management, there are at least three roads with reported flooding. The following roads are reportedly flooding:. Country Club Rd. near Kids R...
Stonewall Resort to host Labor Day fireworks dinner party
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Stonewall Resort will be hosting a fireworks dinner party at Lightburn’s Restaurant on Sunday, Sept. 4. The event offers a front-row seat to a fireworks display and a delectable three-course dinner that features Appalachian ingredients. “Our Labor Day Fireworks Dinner Party, along with a host...
A look at what’s at the Heston Farm estate sale and what’s ahead
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The owners of Heston Farm say they are working to downsize some of the decor they’ve collected throughout the years while also looking ahead to repurpose the old winery, distillery and restaurant into an event space. That’s why they’re holding an estate sale to benefit WV Caring hospice. Volunteers are hard […]
Elkins residents may see 35% increase on city water
ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) – Residents of 14,000 homes in Elkins who use city water could see a major increase on their water bills in the coming month. According to a release from the city, the Elkins Water Board has recommended an emergency rate increase of 32 percent for city water customers, which could hit customers’ […]
Lane of Rt. 50 in Clarksburg to close through Oct.
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A lane and shoulder both eastbound and westbound on Rt. 50 in Clarksburg will be closed through Oct. 31. The closure will be from the Joyce Street exit to the Second Street exit. It begins tomorrow, Wednesday, Aug. 17. Crews will be working in the area...
Jonathan Allen Stewart
Jonathan Allen Stewart, 46, beloved son, brother, nephew, and friend, of Thornton, WV, slipped gently into the arms of the Lord on August 11, 2022. Jonathan was born on July 19, 1976, a son of Barbara Ellen Stewart Combs and the late Alonza Harkless. In addition to his father, Jonathan was welcomed into Heaven with open arms by his step-father, Robert Paul Combs; and maternal grandparents: Mabel Stewart and Paul Rolston Stewart. Forever cherishing their memories of Jonathan are his mother, Barbara Ellen Stewart Combs of Shinnston; one brother, Everett Ray Harkless of Shinnston; one uncle, Paul Stewart of Ohio; two aunts: Carolyn Wright and husband, Mike, of North Carolina, and Doris Flack of White Sulphur Springs; one niece: Tiffany Barba of Missouri; one nephew, Larry Bass of North Carolina; two cousins, Jake “Jiggers” Stewart, Courtney Stewart, Jennifer Flack, Jessica Flack, and Tiffany Flack; very best friends, Ralph “Bud” Lewis of Bridgeport, Jackie Paxton of Wooster, Anthany Frierson of Wooster, Luanna Upchurch of North Carolina, and Mack Upchurch; his mother’s dog, Pretty Boy; and beloved K-9 companion, Bear who will miss him dearly. Since the age of 16, Jonathan took pride in doing Construction leading him to become a self-employed contractor. Jonathan was Christian by faith. He enjoyed spending his free time deer hunting, fishing, and playing guitar. Jonathan had a love for animals. You would often find him wood working or in his kitchen making delicious meals. Those who knew Jonathan lost a magnificent light in their lives. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. on Thursday, August 18, 2022. Funeral Services will begin at 11 a.m. with Pastor Wease Day officiating. Following services, Jonathan’s request for Cremation will be honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Jonathan Allen Stewart. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.
Nelson Dean Hines
Nelson Dean Hines, 88 of Birch River, passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at Braxton Nursing and Rehab Center. He was born June 17, 1934 in Hacker Valley to the late Rosco and Mable Mayse Hines. Nelson was a United States Army Veteran and a retired chipper operator for Coastal Lumber Company. He was an avid bird watcher, especially red cardinals; enjoyed turkey and deer hunting when he was able; loved WWE; was a talker; and absolutely loved his family. To him, family was everything. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his great-grandson Tyler James Fister, Jr. Nelson is survived by his wife of 53 years, Carol Ware Hines; daughter Deanna Hines; sons Nelson “Lynn” (Geneva) Hines and Brandon Hines; grandchildren Destiny Fister, Dana Davis, Fern Stibler, and Wayne Hines; great-granddaughter Kirra Fister; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends to mourn his passing. Memorial Services will be held Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home with Pastor Bennie Cowger officiating. Friends may join the family for a time of gathering one hour prior to service time at the Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving Nelson’s family.
WVU holds first Fall Fest since 2019
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - For the first time in two-years, West Virginia University was able to host its annual Fall Fest. Fall Fest was a free concert to welcome students back to campus. This year’s artists included Polo G, Dustin Lynch, Dirty Heads, and Tay Money. The current Mountaineer,...
Tasty Tuesday: Taste of Morgantown preview
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Tasty Tuesday, Kevin previews this weekend’s Taste of Morgantown. Watch the video above and tune in for Tasty Tuesday every Tuesday on 5 News.
Chad Alan Short
Chad Alan Short, 41, of Bridgeport, WV, passed away on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at the United Hospital Center. Chad was born in Clarksburg, WV, on July 28, 1981, a son of Brenda June Hanner Short of Bridgeport and the late Michael “Mike” Short. Chad is survived by his son, Cameron Short of Akron, OH and his daughter, Courtney Potter of Akron, OH; brother, Eric Short and wife Sheena of Quiet Dell; sister, Lindsay Short and Adam Moore of Jane Lew; nieces, Ava Short, Maci Moore, and Morgan Hawkins; nephews, Levi Moore, Logan Parsons, and Landon Hawkins; as well as several aunts, uncles, and cousins. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, John and June Hanner of Peletier, NC, and paternal grandparents, Bill and Lou Short of Lost Creek, WV. Chad was a graduate of South Harrison High School class of 1999. He played on the last ever football team at Potomac State College before transferring to West Liberty State College where he played for five years and was captain of his team his senior year. He received his bachelor’s degree in exercise physiology in 2005 and continued his education at the University of Pittsburgh where he received his masters in exercise physiology in 2007. Chad was part of the strength and conditioning programs for Pittsburgh Pirates, Altoona Curve, and the Cleveland Browns. Prior to his most recent job at Aurora Flight Sciences, he was co-owner of 4.40 performance in Akron, Ohio where he was able to share his passion for sports by teaching and coaching athletes of all ages. Chad had a heart of gold and his love for his family and friends was unmeasurable. His sneaky sense of humor would have a person laughing for days. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, on Saturday, August 20, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The funeral service will be held at the conclusion of the visitation at 7:30 with Reverend Ken Ramsey presiding. Cremation will follow the service. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli funeral Home.
