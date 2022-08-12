Mrs. Fields Expanding to Schaumburg’s Woodfield Mall

Mrs. Fields , the cookie specialist from Famous Brands International , is opening a new location in Schaumburg , located at 5 Woodfield Mall .

The company’s newest location will share a space with its subsidiary company TCBY in the lower level of the Dining Pavilion wing, across from Peppa Pig World of Play. These new dessert shops will sit beneath a new Falafill East Mediterranean Kitchen and Byrd’s Hot Chicken coming to the Dining Pavilion. The new TCBY/Mrs. Fields will be owned and operated by franchisee Lomesh Amin and is expected to open in December, possibly January 2023 . The shopping center is also adding a new Abercrombie & Fitch and Gilly Hicks.

“Our local shoppers and destination shoppers from across the Chicago metro and beyond count on Woodfield Mall to provide the broadest selection of top national retail brands in the market,” Woodfield General Manager Chris Speca said in a statement. “The addition of Abercrombie & Fitch and Gilly Hicks before the holiday shopping season further cements that positioning.”

Mrs. Fields founder Debbi Fields opened the first store in Palo Alto in 1977 and now has over 250 franchised retail locations globally. The brand has become synonymous with warm, freshly baked cookies right out of the oven. Today, Mrs. Fields remains one of the country’s best cookie producers, and stays relevant through sales, such as the current back-to-school summer sale, offering 30 percent off select gifts. The company also offers gourmet cookies, cookie cakes, and gifts for all occasions, and is available through national delivery.

Photo: Official

