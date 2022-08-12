Hiring event planned to fill nursing positions at County hospital

The Riverside University Health System is seeking to expand its nursing staff at the Moreno Valley medical campus and will hold a virtual hiring event later this month, offering a range of benefits to prospects, according to officials.

The Aug. 24 online recruitment event will run from noon to 4 p.m., with registrations required at:

https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/riverside/ruhsjobs/jobs/3661689/hiring-event-registered-nurse-ii-iii-riverside-university-health-system .

According to RUHS, registered nurses at the II and III levels who are added to the Riverside County payroll can expect annual salaries ranging from $83,797 to $143,384.

Nurses who work on a per diem basis under contract would be entitled to hourly rates of $60.83 to $68.93.

RUHS employees receive comprehensive medical and dental coverage, as well as education credits, retirement benefits, sick leave and vacation time, which accrues annually, officials said.

The county has contended with a periodic deficit of nurses at county facilities over the years, and shortages were accentuated during the height of the coronavirus public health emergency, when traveling nurses were brought in to fill gaps.

Chris Flojo is a traveling registered nurse at the medical center, and while the average time for a temporary nurse to remain under contract is 13 weeks, he has elected to stay in place since last fall.

"I keep re-signing my contract," Flojo said. "The staff is super helpful, teamwork is great, and management is really supportive. I plan on staying here long as they'll have me."

More information on nursing job opportunities in Riverside County is available at www.governmentjobs.com/careers/riverside/ruhsjobs .

