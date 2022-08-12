Read full article on original website
niceville.com
Traffic stop leads to arrest of DeFuniak Springs man
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. — A convicted felon suspected in a reported theft is facing several charges after the Walton County Sheriff’s Office said it found him in possession of narcotics. According to a report by the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, on August 13, a WCSO deputy conducted a...
WATCH: Crazy video shows shooting at Florida gas station
The shooting happened early Sunday morning at 2:50 a.m. at a gas station in the 8300 block of Thomas Drive.
WJHG-TV
Driver charged after fleeing from troopers on the Hathaway Bridge
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -According to the Florida Highway Patrol a 2020 Dodge Charger. was clocked going 98 MPH on the Hathaway bridge. Trooper said they were unable to overtake. Bay County Sheriff’s Office said they located the vehicle near 231 and attempted to stop it. FHP reports the...
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for August 15, 2022
Dustin Walters, 37, Graceville, Florida: Violation of county probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. William Garrett, 35, Greenwood, Florida: Violation of county probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Ivy Diaz, 25, Malone, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Mark Pridgeon, 52, Marianna, Florida: Failure to appear:...
WEAR
Freeport man killed, 2 seriously injured after crash on Highway 90 in Walton County
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- A 26-year-old Freeport man is dead and two others are seriously injured after a head-on collision in Walton County Monday afternoon. Florida Highway Patrol was dispatched to the area of Highway 90 and County Road 10A at 4:20 p.m. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the 26-year-old...
fosterfollynews.net
Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests 57-Year-Old Gracie Earline Riley on Felony Drug Charges on August 13, 2022
A Chipley woman is facing felony drug charges after the Washington County Drug Task Force executed a Violation of Parole warrant at her home on Shannon Lane. This morning, Task Force investigators from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Chipley Police Department entered the home and found narcotics within in the home.
franklincounty.news
Panama City man killed in traffic crash
A Panama City man was killed in a traffic crash on 23rd Street Friday Evening. Officers with the Panama City Police Department responded to the two-vehicle accident around 9:25 p.m. Friday. During their investigation, officers learned that 29-year-old Joshua Nathan Zweifel of Panama City was riding a motorcycle westbound on 23rd Street.
WJHG-TV
One dead, two seriously injured in Walton County crash
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person was killed in a traffic crash in Walton County Monday evening. Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) officials say the crash happened on U.S. Highway 90 around 4:15 p.m. According to troopers, a silver Honda Accord was driving east, near County Road 10A. A black...
WJHG-TV
Overnight homicide in Callaway leads to one man’s arrest
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE 8/15/22 6:00 P.M. New details are emerging in the investigation into a homicide that took place in Callaway early Sunday morning. Bay County Sheriff officials said they received a call to do a welfare check on a woman at an apartment on Chipewa Street around 2 A.M. Officials said it was called in that Dikajah Teague said he had killed a woman inside. When investigators showed up to the apartment, a 59-year-old woman was found dead with evidence of foul play. Investigators said the evidence directed them back to Teague, who is the woman’s son. They said Teague had asked for a ride out of town, but was found within a mile of the scene before being taken into custody.
Lynn Haven officials evacuate neighborhood after gas leak
UPDATE: The fire is out and people have returned home after a storm caused a gas leak, Lynn Haven officials confirmed. LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Lynn Haven first responders are evacuating homes after a lightning strike caused a gas leak in the area. Lynn Haven police said the strike hit a tree which caused […]
Local man facing death penalty speaks from jail
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man facing the death penalty is once again proclaiming his innocence. Michael Hunt is accused of shooting three people and killing a fourth at an Allen Avenue home in April of 2019. Hunt said he now has documentation of conversations between police and witnesses. He claimed all […]
3 charged in string of Hibbett Sports thefts
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Three people from Montgomery are behind bars for a string of Hibbett Sports thefts in Northwest Florida. Three Hibbett Sports stores in Okaloosa County were robbed on June 1, 2022, including the store near the Destin Commons for more than $4,000. Sylvester Jackson, 35, Shyvat Lakeshia Cooper, 44, and Rodricus Lamar […]
Two arrested in Panama City Beach Shooting
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Two people were injured in a shooting at a gas station on Thomas Drive early Sunday morning. The shooting happened around 2:50 a.m. Sunday morning at a gas station in the 8300 block of Thomas Drive. Investigators believe there were two cars that went to the gas station at […]
A man who allegedly killed his mother held without bond
CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Callaway man is behind bars Monday night after being charged with killing his mother. It all started with a wellness check of the 59-year-old woman Sunday morning. Bay County Sheriff’s deputies say they got a call from the woman’s roommate, who was worried about her. The victim was identified as […]
Charges coming for teens who threw party in Walton mansion
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — In June, people all over the country were astounded by a video of a house party in a South Walton County mansion. Two months later and no one’s been arrested. Walton County sheriff’s investigators said they’re looking for the party organizers. None of the teens lived at the $8 million […]
Golf carts becoming major safety issue in Walton Co.
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton county deputies said golf carts are increasingly becoming a major safety issue. They’re pushing for a tougher county ordinance to prevent potential accidents. Golf carts are only allowed on roadways where the speed limit is 35 miles an hour, or less. But deputies said they’re always pulling over golf […]
niceville.com
Bay County traffic advisory for August 14-20
BAY COUNTY, Fla. — Motorists will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Bay County as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. — State Road (S.R.) 390 Widening from Jenks Avenue to S.R. 77. Kentucky Avenue remains closed at the...
WJHG-TV
Nine jurors selected in Genene Hall trial
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Nine Jackson County residents were chosen Monday to sit on the jury in the trial of Genene Hall. Hall is being charged with Grand Theft over $100,000, organized scheme to defraud and forgery. Hall is a former employee of the Jackson County Tax Collectors Office,...
One arrested in connection to murder
CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — One person has been arrested in connection to a murder early Sunday morning. Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to do a welfare check on a local woman at a home on Chipewa Street in Callaway at 2:00 a.m. Sunday morning. Deputies arrived to find the woman dead with evidence of […]
WJHG-TV
Opening arguments begin for Genene Hall trial in Jackson Co.
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The first official day of the trial of Genene Hall, a former Jackson County Tax Collectors Office employee, took place Tuesday. Hall is being charged with Grand Theft over $100,000, one count of Scheme to Defraud and 125 counts of Forgery. Both the State Attorney,...
