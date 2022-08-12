North Fort Myers returns almost every starter, expects to be back in the postseason

If you're trying to pick the Southwest Florida team mostly likely to bounce back in 2022, look no further than North Fort Myers .

The Red Knights had been one of Lee County's most consistent winners, averaging more than eight wins a season while making four straight playoff berths from 2017-20.

Then North Fort Myers finished 5-5 last season and missed the playoffs.

But records can be deceiving.

The Knights had just 12 seniors, perhaps the youngest team in coach Dwayne Mack's four-year tenure. And three of their losses were by less than a touchdown.

Now the Knights have nearly everyone back, and they don't expect to go .500 again.

"I think we can be a lot better than last year," Mack said. "Some things happened to knock us off course (in 2021). I think we'll be OK. We'll be able to correct course."

North Fort Myers' comeback will be lead by two of the best athletes in Southwest Florida. Levontai "Bo" Summersett, led the Knights with 761 rushing yards last season, while Andre Devine was just behind with 738 rushing yards.

Summersett (5-10, 195) has five Power Five scholarship offers but opted to commit to Florida A&M, largely because FAMU is a historically black college.

Longtime fans of high school football in the state might recognize Devine's last name. Andre is the son of North Fort Myers great Noel Devine, who holds Lee County's all-time rushing record with 6,050 yards. Noel Devine also starred at West Virginia University, where he compiled more than 5,000 yards from scrimmage.

The younger Devine (5-8, 160) picked up seven Division I offers after his breakout sophomore season, including one from his dad's alma mater.

Summersett and Devine weren't the only underclassmen who had big roles at North Fort Myers last season. The Knights got 94.5 percent of their rushing and receiving yards from underclassmen.

It was the same on defense, where seven of the team's top nine leading tacklers were juniors or sophomores. Leading the way this year is Western Kentucky commit Atavious Weaver, a linebacker who had 62 tackles and nine sacks in 2021.

The Knights defense also added two transfers from district rival Dunbar in Adrian Stone and Tavaris Irons. Stone had 48 tackles last season, including 10 for loss, while Stone had 48. They both had three sacks.



While North Fort Myers is stacked with experienced players, district and in-town rivals Fort Myers, South Fort Myers and Dunbar all will be relatively young this season. That could make the Knights the favorite to win Class 3S-District 15.

However, Mack won't let his players get too far ahead of themselves.

"We're trying to just play good football," the coach said. "That's all we're worried about."