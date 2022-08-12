ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Fort Myers, FL

North Fort Myers returns almost every starter, expects to be back in the postseason

By Adam Fisher
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jqh5L_0hFRDHUe00

If you're trying to pick the Southwest Florida team mostly likely to bounce back in 2022, look no further than North Fort Myers .

The Red Knights had been one of Lee County's most consistent winners, averaging more than eight wins a season while making four straight playoff berths from 2017-20.

Then North Fort Myers finished 5-5 last season and missed the playoffs.

But records can be deceiving.

The Knights had just 12 seniors, perhaps the youngest team in coach Dwayne Mack's four-year tenure. And three of their losses were by less than a touchdown.

Now the Knights have nearly everyone back, and they don't expect to go .500 again.

"I think we can be a lot better than last year," Mack said. "Some things happened to knock us off course (in 2021). I think we'll be OK. We'll be able to correct course."

North Fort Myers' comeback will be lead by two of the best athletes in Southwest Florida. Levontai "Bo" Summersett, led the Knights with 761 rushing yards last season, while Andre Devine was just behind with 738 rushing yards.

Summersett (5-10, 195) has five Power Five scholarship offers but opted to commit to Florida A&M, largely because FAMU is a historically black college.

Longtime fans of high school football in the state might recognize Devine's last name. Andre is the son of North Fort Myers great Noel Devine, who holds Lee County's all-time rushing record with 6,050 yards. Noel Devine also starred at West Virginia University, where he compiled more than 5,000 yards from scrimmage.

The younger Devine (5-8, 160) picked up seven Division I offers after his breakout sophomore season, including one from his dad's alma mater.
Summersett and Devine weren't the only underclassmen who had big roles at North Fort Myers last season. The Knights got 94.5 percent of their rushing and receiving yards from underclassmen.

It was the same on defense, where seven of the team's top nine leading tacklers were juniors or sophomores. Leading the way this year is Western Kentucky commit Atavious Weaver, a linebacker who had 62 tackles and nine sacks in 2021.

The Knights defense also added two transfers from district rival Dunbar in Adrian Stone and Tavaris Irons. Stone had 48 tackles last season, including 10 for loss, while Stone had 48. They both had three sacks.

While North Fort Myers is stacked with experienced players, district and in-town rivals Fort Myers, South Fort Myers and Dunbar all will be relatively young this season. That could make the Knights the favorite to win Class 3S-District 15.

However, Mack won't let his players get too far ahead of themselves.
"We're trying to just play good football," the coach said. "That's all we're worried about."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Scorebook Live

Top 10 questions in Florida as the season begins

As high school football teams in Florida take to the field for this week's preseason games, SBLive Sports is looking at the unanswered questions for each region. Southwest Florida (Collier, Lee and Charlotte Counties) has tons of talent, led by the nation's top running back (see question No. 2). ...
FLORIDA STATE
Axios Tampa Bay

Mapping what Florida's heat will look like in 30 years

Data: First Street Foundation; Map: Erin Davis/Axios VisualsThink it's hot here now?In 30 years, the counties along Florida's Gulf Coast, from Monroe in the south to the northern extremes of the Tampa Bay region, will experience 35% to 45% more days when the temperature climbs over 100°F.Sarasota County, for instance, is expected to have 79 days with heat index temperatures over 100° in 2023. Yes, but: By 2053, the county can expect 112 days above 100°.Driving the news: That's according to a new hyperlocal analysis of current and future extreme heat events by the nonprofit First Street Foundation.The report examines...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
North Fort Myers, FL
Sports
Lee County, FL
Sports
Local
Florida Education
City
North Fort Myers, FL
Lee County, FL
Education
City
Fort Myers, FL
North Fort Myers, FL
Education
County
Lee County, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

First of North Fort Myers’ Seneca at Oak Creek residence to be completed in fall

The first residences at Seneca at Oak Creek, a 55-and-over community in North Fort Myers, are scheduled to be completed in the fall. Once completed, the community located at Del Webb Oak Creek off Bayshore Road will feature 184 one-story rental homes, each with full access to resort-style amenities tailored to an active lifestyle. One- and two-bedroom, maintenance-free units will be available, each with a full kitchen, living room and private porches, along with an option for an attached garage. Floor plans range from 874 to 1,559 square feet, and introductory rental prices start at $1,890 per month.
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
NBC 2

Exotic Lizard found wandering in Fort Myers neighborhood

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A massive lizard was spotted Monday, wandering through the Briarcliff neighborhood of Fort Myers. It’s called a Monitor Lizard, one of several species of exotic reptiles that are popular pets in Florida. FWC said it’s likely an escaped pet, which is what can lead to them becoming invasive.
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC 2

Fort Myers kids discover clever solution to “porch pirates”

FORT MYERS, Fla. — It’s not often that kids can solve a real-world problem by playing with LEGOs, but a group in Fort Myers has managed to do just that. Members of the IMAG History and Science Center’s First LEGO League “Little Einsteins” team were disheartened at seeing the number of packages being stolen from homes by so-called “porch pirates”.
FORT MYERS, FL
businessobserverfl.com

$120 million apartment project coming to Cape Coral

Cape Coral is getting 412 more apartments. A West Palm Beach real estate investment and development firm has bought 26 acres at Tierra De Paz Loop and plans to build a complex, Siesta Lake, on the site. Construction on the $120 million project is expected to begin later this year.
CAPE CORAL, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Noel Devine
businessobserverfl.com

Kansas City wealth investment giant chooses Naples for next expansion

Mariner Wealth Advisors has expanded to Southwest Florida, adding a Naples office to complement its long-standing Sarasota office and several other Florida locations. In addition, longtime wealth and financial planning adviser Jason Baum was named senior adviser of the office, according to a statement. Kansas City-based Mariner Wealth, which entered the Sarasota market in July 2021 when it acquired Allegiant Private Advisors, has other Florida offices in Orlando, West Palm, Coral Gables/Miami and Miramar Beach. The new Naples office is at 4851 Tamiami Trail N., Suite 200.
NAPLES, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#West Virginia University#Florida A M#High School Football#Southwest Florida#American Football#The Red Knights#Famu
Marconews.com

SWFLA To Do List: Dierks Bentley at Hertz Arena, more

Arts Center Theatre presents Readers Theater ‘The Swingset’. Arts Center Theatre (ACT) is bringing local playwrights to their stage with next installment of Readers Theater that will feature “The Swingset,” by Kristyn Estes at 3 p.m., Aug. 21. Kristyn Estes’ “The Swingset” is a lighthearted adult comedy (narrated by Gregg Burr) that chronicles Jake (played by Charlie Blum) and Abby’s (played by Kristyn Estes) move to their tropical dream home. However, Jake fears the dream has become a nightmare when it appears that Abby has much wilder ideas about their next chapter. Kristyn Estes is an accomplished writer whose children’s book, “Manuela’s Gift” is a Parents Choice Medalist, and one of the American Library Association’s Notable Books for Children. Estes has vast experience as an actor, director and writer in regional and community theater and has also written and hosted the award-winning PBS program, “Friends & Neighbors” airing in the Chicago metropolitan area. Readers Theatre is free to the public however; we do ask that you RSVP online at marcoislandart.org or by calling 239-394-4221.
MARCO ISLAND, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Suspect wanted for fire at Fort Myers car dealership

The Fort Myers Police Department is looking for a man they say is responsible for a fire at a Fort Myers car dealership late Monday night. Firefighters had to put out a red Hummer at Global Wholesale Motor Company, located at 2225 Cleveland Ave. The crew worked quickly to stop the flames from spreading to other cars in the lot.
FORT MYERS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
WINKNEWS.com

Crumbl Cookies launches first SWFL location in North Naples

In this Gulfshore Business report, something sweet is coming to Southwest Florida after a popular shop specializing in cookies just opened. The new Crumbl Cookies shop in Naples enjoyed a fantastic grand opening recently. Crumbl started in 2017 in Utah and the founders rapidly expanded to more than 500 locations...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

18-year-old accused of shooting man outside Bonita Springs grocery store

An 18-year-old man was arrested in Bonita Springs on Thursday as a suspect in a shooting at a grocery store earlier in August. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Fort Myers man Eric Linares was arrested after deputies went to Benson’s Grocery Store, located at 27301 Old 41 Road, on Aug. 7 after reports of a shooting. They spoke to a witness who said his friend got into a verbal argument with two other men, one of whom entered a white Ford F-150, retrieved a firearm and shot the victim in the arm. Both suspects then fled east on Wilson Street towards Felts Avenue in a black Ford truck.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
islandernews.com

Easy hack to keep iguanas off your yard and eating your plants

Key Biscayne. Island Paradise. Iguanas. They sort of go together. But iguanas, an invasive species that can be seen all over the island and yes, the pesky critters like to munch on some of the island’s decorative plants. But how to stop them. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation...
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
661K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy